NAPOLEON — Ella Rausch had a pair of goals as Napoleon closed the girls soccer season with a 3-0 win at home over Toledo Christian.

The Wildcats will play in a Division II sectional championship game next Saturday at Port Clinton.

At Napoleon

Napoleon 3, Toledo Christian 0

Toledo Christian (4-5-2) — Saves: Zoe Strayer 4.

Napoleon (3-11-2) — Goals: Ella Rausch 2, Sophie Chipps. Assists: Karleigh Sonnenberg 2. Saves: Grace Hopkins 1.

At Wauseon

Bryan 4, Wauseon 1

Bryan (8-7-1, 3-3 NWOAL) — Goals: Allie Zimmerman 2, Ella Miller, Ella Rau. Assists: Allie Zimmerman, Ella Rau. Saves: Calysta Wasson 6.

Wauseon (5-7-2, 0-4-1 NWOAL) — Goal: Macy Gerig. Assist: Kadence Carroll.

At Delta

Liberty Center 2, Delta 0

Liberty Center (8-5-2, 3-2-1 NWOAL) — Goals: Peyton Armey, Sam Engler. Assists: Alyssa Giesige, Carly Roth. Saves: Morgan Garber 3.

Delta (3-8-4, 1-4-1 NWOAL) — Saves: Courtney Helton 7.

At Archbold

Archbold 6, Ottawa Hills 1

Ottawa Hills (11-4-1) — no statistics.

Archbold (11-1-4) — Goals: Carlee Meyer 2, Leah McQuade 2, Regan Ramirez, Emma Hall. Assists: Karsyn Hostetler 2, Macy Peterson, Kalyn Baker.

At Colunbus Grove

Kalida 1, Columbus Grove 0

Columbus Grove (7-6-2, 2-1-2 PCL) — Shots: 1. Saves: Gwen Langhals 8.

Kalida (7-8-1, 2-2-1 PCL) — Goal: Kathryn Siebeneck. Shots: 9. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 1.

At Ft. Jennings

Ottoville 3, Ft. Jennings 1

Ottoville (10-4-2) — Goals: Alyson Saxton 2, Nicole Knippen. Assist: Jessa Burgei. Shots: 12. Saves: Skylar Turnwald 7.

Ft. Jennings (1-14) — Goal: Ellie Lindeman. Shots: 8. Saves: Reilly Fitzpatrick 9.

Load comments