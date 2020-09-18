ARCHBOLD — Addison Moyer broke a scoreless tie with a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes of the match as Archbold blanked Wauseon 2-0 in NWOAL girls soccer action.

At Archbold

Archbold 2, Wauseon 0

Archbold (4-1-2, 2-1 NWOAL) – Goals: Addison Moyer 2.

Wauseon (4-2-1, 0-1 NWOAL) – No statistics.

At Evergreen

Evergreeen 2, Liberty Center 1

Evergreen (4-3, 1-1 NWOAL) – Goals: Paige Radel, Sydney Woodring.

Liberty Center (2-2-2, 0-1-1 NWOAL) – Goal: Sam Engler. Assist: Peyton Armey. Shots: 19.

At Swanton

Swanton 2, Delta 0

Swanton (4-4-1, 2-0-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Averie Lutz 2.

Delta (2-4-2, 1-2 NWOAL) - No statistics.

At Van Wert

Ottawa-Glandorf 16, Van Wert 0

Ottawa-Glandorf (6-1-1, 2-1-1 WBL) – Goals: Kelsea Erford 4, Clara Beach 2, Lily Haselman 2, Bri Douglass 2, Lauren Siefker 2, Lauren Diller, Alexa Fortman, Myka Aldrich, Mackenzie Recker. Assists: Lily Haselman 4, Kelsey Erford 3, Alexa Fortman, Clara Beach, Bri Douglass. Shots: 26. Saves: Abby Warnecke 0.

Van Wert (0-8, 0-4 WBL) – Shots: 0. Saves: Grace Dowler 10.

At Ft. Jennings

Crestview 4, Ft. Jennings 0

Crestview (5-3) – Goals: Addison Willimon 2, Addyson Dowler, Katelyn Castle. Shots: 11.

Ft. Jennings (0-7) – Shots: 5. Saves: Reilly Fitzpatrick 7.

At Kalida

Kalida 2, Delphos Jefferson 0

Kalida (3-5) – Goals: Breanna Smith 2. Assists: Dayna Schimmoeller. Shots: 15. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 3.

Delphos Jefferson (1-6-1) – Shots: 3. Saves: Lillian Baugh 13.

