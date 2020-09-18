ARCHBOLD — Addison Moyer broke a scoreless tie with a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes of the match as Archbold blanked Wauseon 2-0 in NWOAL girls soccer action.
At Archbold
Archbold 2, Wauseon 0
Archbold (4-1-2, 2-1 NWOAL) – Goals: Addison Moyer 2.
Wauseon (4-2-1, 0-1 NWOAL) – No statistics.
At Evergreen
Evergreeen 2, Liberty Center 1
Evergreen (4-3, 1-1 NWOAL) – Goals: Paige Radel, Sydney Woodring.
Liberty Center (2-2-2, 0-1-1 NWOAL) – Goal: Sam Engler. Assist: Peyton Armey. Shots: 19.
At Swanton
Swanton 2, Delta 0
Swanton (4-4-1, 2-0-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Averie Lutz 2.
Delta (2-4-2, 1-2 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Van Wert
Ottawa-Glandorf 16, Van Wert 0
Ottawa-Glandorf (6-1-1, 2-1-1 WBL) – Goals: Kelsea Erford 4, Clara Beach 2, Lily Haselman 2, Bri Douglass 2, Lauren Siefker 2, Lauren Diller, Alexa Fortman, Myka Aldrich, Mackenzie Recker. Assists: Lily Haselman 4, Kelsey Erford 3, Alexa Fortman, Clara Beach, Bri Douglass. Shots: 26. Saves: Abby Warnecke 0.
Van Wert (0-8, 0-4 WBL) – Shots: 0. Saves: Grace Dowler 10.
At Ft. Jennings
Crestview 4, Ft. Jennings 0
Crestview (5-3) – Goals: Addison Willimon 2, Addyson Dowler, Katelyn Castle. Shots: 11.
Ft. Jennings (0-7) – Shots: 5. Saves: Reilly Fitzpatrick 7.
At Kalida
Kalida 2, Delphos Jefferson 0
Kalida (3-5) – Goals: Breanna Smith 2. Assists: Dayna Schimmoeller. Shots: 15. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 3.
Delphos Jefferson (1-6-1) – Shots: 3. Saves: Lillian Baugh 13.
