LIBERTY CENTER — A high-scoring contest to open the Northwest Ohio Athletic League slate finished in a 4-4 draw between Swanton and host Liberty Center on Thursday.
Jayden Henricks recorded a hat trick in the contest for the Bulldogs while Sam Engler netted a pair of goals for LC.
Liberty Center 4, Swanton 4
Liberty Center (0-0-2, 0-0-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Sam Engler 2, Kate Mohler, Alyssa Giesige. Saves: Morgan Garber 14.
Swanton (1-0-1, 0-0-1 NWOAL)- Goals: Jayden Hendricks 3, Aricka Lutz. Saves: Frankie Nelson 9.
At Archbold
Archbold 4, Bryan 0
Bryan (1-2, 0-1 NWOAL) - Saves: Bre Long 12, Calysta Wasson 2.
Archbold (2-0, 1-0 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Delta
Delta 3, Evergreen 0
Delta (1-1, 1-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Annabele Hughes 2, Samantha Maurer.
Evergreen (0-3, 0-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Wauseon
Oak Harbor 2, Wauseon 1
Oak Harbor - Goals: Hannah Schulte 2.
Wauseon (2-1) - Goal: Macy Gerig. Assist: Aaliyah Hallett. Saves: Marie Hutchinson 8.
