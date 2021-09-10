VAN WERT -- Defiance shared the wealth on Thursday in Western Buckeye League girls soccer action at Van Wert as five different Bulldogs scored the team's five goals in a shutout win over the Cougars.

Mari Smith had both a goal and assist in the win for Defiance (2-4-1, 1-2 WBL). Taylor Bibler, Lindsay Roth, Alex Macis and Bella Flores also found the net for the Blue and White. 

The Bulldogs will return to action Saturday afternoon with a trip to Continental before resuming their league slate Monday evening at Lima Shawnee.

At Van Wert

Defiance 5, Van Wert 0

Defiance (2-4-1, 1-2 WBL) - Goals: Taylor Bibler, Lindsay Roth, Alex Macias, Mari Smith, Bella Flores. Assists: Reece Rittenhouse, Mari Smith, Olivia Rittenhouse, Baylee Ingle.

Van Wert (0-5, 0-2 WBL) - No statistics.

