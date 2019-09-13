After 80 minutes, the score was the same as it started as Defiance and Elida finished in a scoreless tie Thursday.
“I think our keeper (Raelle Gonzales) played her best game of her career,” said Defiance girls soccer coach Rafael Manriquez. “Overall, we’ve got to regroup and get ready for next week.”
Defiance is back in WBL action Tuesday at Lima Bath.
Defiance 0, Elida 0
Defiance (2-2-4, 1-1-2 WBL) - Shots 12. Saves: Raelle Gonzales 15.
Elida (1-5-2, 0-2-2 WBL) - Shots: 15.
Liberty Center 7, Wauseon 0
Liberty Center (8-0, 3-0 NWOAL) — Goals: Samantha Engler 4, Lydia Ball, Cassidy Chapa 2. Assists: Lydia Ball, Samantha Engler, Aubree Hollenbaugh 4, Peyton Armey. Saves: Morgan Garber 4.
Wauseon (1-6, 1-1 NWOAL) - No stats.
Ottoville 1, Miller City 1
Ottoville (3-3-1, 0-0-1 PCL) - Goal: Nikki Knippen. Shots: 7. Saves: Turnwald 19.
Miller City (3-2-3, 0-1-1 PCL) - Goal: Ava Rosengarten. Assist: Kayleen Maas. Shots: 25. Saves: Koenig 6.
Kalida 5, Delphos Jefferson 0
Kalida (4-4) - Goals: Madison Langhals 2, Mya Schmitz 2, Livia Recker. Assist: Kenzie Fortman. Shots: 22. Saves: Bailey White 1.
Delphos Jefferson (0-8) - Shots: 1. Saves: Meredith Vulgamott 8. MyKya Miller 9.
Ottawa-Glandorf 14, Van Wert 0
Ottawa-Glandorf (4-4, 2-2 WBL) - Goals: Clara Beach 4, Kelsey Erford 3, Lily Haselman, Sydney Porinchok, Alexa Fortman, Maggie Verhoff, Ella Okuley, Millie Recker, Olivia Fenbert. Assists: Clara Beach, Darian Manning, Kelsey Erford, Alexa Fortman, Ella Okuley. Shots: 27. Saves: Abby Warnecke 1, Ashton Okuley 1.
Van Wert (1-5, 0-4 WBL) - Shots: 2. Saves: Grace Dowler 13.
