The NWOAL's two state-ranked girls soccer squads stayed undefeated on the season with wins on Thursday as No. 12 Bryan edged Lima Bath 3-1 while No. 17 Wauseon found the net often in a 6-2 rout at Northwood.
Allie Zimmerman had a goal and an assist for the 7-0 Golden Bears while at Northwood, Kadence Carroll recorded a hat trick while also adding an assist. Abby Smith chipped in two goals and a helper as well.
At Bryan
Bryan 3, Lima Bath 1
Lima Bath (2-5) - No statistics.
Bryan (7-0) - Goals: Allie Zimmerman, Ella Miller, own goal: Assists: Allie Zimmerman. Saves: Calysta Wasson 7.
At Northwood
Wauseon 6, Northwood 2
Wauseon (6-0-1) - Goals: Kadence Carroll 3, Abby Smith 2, Rylee Vasvery. Assists: Kadence Carroll, Abby Smith, Teagan Rupp, Rylee Vasvery, Aariyah Hallett.
Northwood (1-5) - Goals: Autumn Schroeder 2.
At Ottawa Hills
Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Ottawa Hills 1
Ottawa-Glandorf (6-0) - Goals: Myka Aldrich 3, Alexa Fortman, Clara Beach. Assist: Makenna Siefker. Saves: Abby Warnecke 4.
Ottawa Hills (2-1-1) - Goal: Meredith Greeley.
