BRYAN — Four different players found the net for Bryan as the Golden Bear girls soccer team cruised to a 6-1 over visiting Maumee on Thursday.
Delilah Taylor and Allie Zimmerman scored two goals apiece for Bryan while Ella Miller and Ella Rau knocked in a goal each.
At Bryan
Bryan 6, Maumee 1
Maumee (1-9-2) — No statistics.
Bryan (6-7-1) — Goals: Delilah Taylor 2, Allie Zimmerman 2, Ella Miller, Ella Rau.
At Northwood
Nothwood 1, Wauseon 0
Wauseon (5-6-2) — No statistics.
Northwood (4-5-3) — Goal: Lydia Long.
