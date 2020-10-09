BRYAN — Four different players found the net for Bryan as the Golden Bear girls soccer team cruised to a 6-1 over visiting Maumee on Thursday.

Delilah Taylor and Allie Zimmerman scored two goals apiece for Bryan while Ella Miller and Ella Rau knocked in a goal each.

At Bryan

Bryan 6, Maumee 1

Maumee (1-9-2) — No statistics.

Bryan (6-7-1) — Goals: Delilah Taylor 2, Allie Zimmerman 2, Ella Miller, Ella Rau.

At Northwood

Nothwood 1, Wauseon 0

Wauseon (5-6-2) — No statistics.

Northwood (4-5-3) — Goal: Lydia Long.

Load comments