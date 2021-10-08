MAUMEE — Tabithah Taylor and Delilah Taylor each netted a pair of goals for unbeaten Bryan as the No. 14 Golden Bears blanked host Maumee 8-0 in girls soccer action on Thursday.

Allie Zimmerman had a goal and a pair of assists while Delilah Taylor added a pair of helpers in the win for Bryan (14-0-1), which have home tilts Saturday against Defiance and Wauseon on Oct. 14 between them and an undefeated regular season.

At Maumee

Bryan 8, Maumee 0

Bryan (14-0-1) - Goals: Tabithah Taylor 2, Delilah Taylor 2, Kailee Thiel, Macy Burton, Allie Zimmerman. Assists: Delilah Taylor 2, Allie Zimmerman 2, Ella Rau. Saves: Calysta Wasson 5.

Maumee (2-9-3) - No statistics.

At Delta

Delta 1, Miller City 0

Miller City (8-3-3) - No statistics.

Delta (6-7-1) - Goal: Grace Munger. Saves: Teagan Postelwait 15.

