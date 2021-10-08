MAUMEE — Tabithah Taylor and Delilah Taylor each netted a pair of goals for unbeaten Bryan as the No. 14 Golden Bears blanked host Maumee 8-0 in girls soccer action on Thursday.
Allie Zimmerman had a goal and a pair of assists while Delilah Taylor added a pair of helpers in the win for Bryan (14-0-1), which have home tilts Saturday against Defiance and Wauseon on Oct. 14 between them and an undefeated regular season.
At Maumee
Bryan 8, Maumee 0
Bryan (14-0-1) - Goals: Tabithah Taylor 2, Delilah Taylor 2, Kailee Thiel, Macy Burton, Allie Zimmerman. Assists: Delilah Taylor 2, Allie Zimmerman 2, Ella Rau. Saves: Calysta Wasson 5.
Maumee (2-9-3) - No statistics.
At Delta
Delta 1, Miller City 0
Miller City (8-3-3) - No statistics.
Delta (6-7-1) - Goal: Grace Munger. Saves: Teagan Postelwait 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.