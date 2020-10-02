ARCHBOLD — Leah McQuade found the net twice for Archbold as the Bluestreaks capped their Northwest Ohio Athletic League schedule at 5-1 with a 3-2 win over visiting Liberty Center.
Karsyn Hostetler scored the other goal for the Streaks while Alyssa Giesige netted a goal for LC. The Tigers’ other score came on an own goal from Archbold.
At Archbold
Archbold 3, Liberty Center 2
Liberty Center (5-3-2, 2-2-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Alyssa Giesige, Archbold own goal. Saves: Morgan Garber 11.
Archbold (9-1-2, 5-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Leah McQuade 2, Karsyn Hostetler. Saves: Maddie Short 5.
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Evergreen 2
Evergreen (7-4, 2-2 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Bryan (4-6-1, 3-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Allie Zimmerman 3, Delilah Taylor, Shallyn Miley. Assists: Delilah Taylor, Kailee Thiel.
At Continental
Columbus Grove 2, Continental 2
Columbus Grove (7-5, 2-0-1 PCL) - Goals: Madi Thompson, Savannah Ridenour.
Continental (4-4-3, 1-1-1 PCL) - No statistics.
At Miller City
Miller City 1, Delphos Jefferson 0
Delphos Jefferson (2-7-1) - No statistics.
Miller City (7-4) - Goals: Ava Rosengarten. Assists: Madi Ellerbrock.
At Fort Jennings
Allen East 2, Fort Jennings 0
Allen East (3-10-1) - Goals: Nikki Thaxton, Madeline Myers. Shots: 6. Corner kicks: 2.
Fort Jennings (0-9) - Shots: 1. Saves: Reilly Fitzpatrick 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.