ARCHBOLD — Leah McQuade found the net twice for Archbold as the Bluestreaks capped their Northwest Ohio Athletic League schedule at 5-1 with a 3-2 win over visiting Liberty Center.

Karsyn Hostetler scored the other goal for the Streaks while Alyssa Giesige netted a goal for LC. The Tigers’ other score came on an own goal from Archbold.

At Archbold

Archbold 3, Liberty Center 2

Liberty Center (5-3-2, 2-2-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Alyssa Giesige, Archbold own goal. Saves: Morgan Garber 11.

Archbold (9-1-2, 5-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Leah McQuade 2, Karsyn Hostetler. Saves: Maddie Short 5.

At Bryan

Bryan 5, Evergreen 2

Evergreen (7-4, 2-2 NWOAL) - No statistics.

Bryan (4-6-1, 3-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Allie Zimmerman 3, Delilah Taylor, Shallyn Miley. Assists: Delilah Taylor, Kailee Thiel.

At Continental

Columbus Grove 2, Continental 2

Columbus Grove (7-5, 2-0-1 PCL) - Goals: Madi Thompson, Savannah Ridenour.

Continental (4-4-3, 1-1-1 PCL) - No statistics.

At Miller City

Miller City 1, Delphos Jefferson 0

Delphos Jefferson (2-7-1) - No statistics.

Miller City (7-4) - Goals: Ava Rosengarten. Assists: Madi Ellerbrock.

At Fort Jennings

Allen East 2, Fort Jennings 0

Allen East (3-10-1) - Goals: Nikki Thaxton, Madeline Myers. Shots: 6. Corner kicks: 2.

Fort Jennings (0-9) - Shots: 1. Saves: Reilly Fitzpatrick 3.

