VAN WERT -- Wayne Trace’s Chloe Parker shot a medalist round of 38 as the Raiders claimed the Willow Bend Invitational team title on Thursday at Willow Bend Golf Course.
Kenadie Daeger added a 45 for Wayne Trace, which finished 14 shots clear of second-place Delphos Jefferson.
Defiance was fourth in the six-team event, paced by a Mallory Weaver 47. Aubrey Bujalski and Emily Wahl both shot 53 for the Bulldogs.
Willow Bend Invitational
At Willow Bend
Wayne Trace (181) - Chloe Parker 38, Kenadie Daeger 45, Alena Denny 46, Emma Crosby 52; Delphos Jefferson (195) - Anna Fitch 44, Riley Smith 44, Kaylee Buzard 53, Alivia Carpenter 54; Lincolnview (211) - Aryonna Hoghe 47, Zoey Tracy 50, Winter Boroff 55, Annie Mendenhall 59; Defiance (218) - Mallory Weaver 47, Aubrey Bujalski 53, Emily Wahl 53, Kennedy Zeller 65; Ottoville (230) - Allie Honigford 39, Brooke Kortokrax 52, Lexi Honigford 62, Laura Kimmet 77; Crestview (269) - Brianna Hahn 64, Audrey Lichtensteiger 67, Kayla Leppard 69, Elizabeth Gent 69.
At Stone Ridge
Wauseon (214) - Lexe McQuillin 50, Calaway Gerken 50, Halle Frank 55, Jordan King 59; Otsego (218) - No statistics.
At Suburban
Montpelier (215) - Kinsey Word 45, Addison Thompson 51, Emily Fritsch 55, Mandy Taylor 64; Antwerp (226) - McCartney Lucas 48, Melanie Mills 51, Breanna Fulk 51, Isabelle Litzenberg 73.
