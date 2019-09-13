Wayne Trace took home first place while Defiance finished fourth at the Willow Bend girls golf meet hosted by Van Wert.

Wayne Trace’s Kenadie Daeger carded a 39 to lead all scorers in the nine-hole event.

Maddie Bock led Defiance with a 59.

At Willow Bend

Wayne Trace (192) - Kenadie Daeger 39, Claire Sinn 48, Addie Etzler 51, Marta Lopez 54. Lincolnview (206), Delphos Jefferson (210), Defiance (248) - Maddie Bock 59, Mallory Weaver 61, Aubrey Bujalski 61, Kennedy Zeller 67. Ottoville (248) - Allie Honigford 46, Hanah Hoehn 55, Brooke Kortokrax 69, Laura Kimmet 78. Crestview (285).

At Ironwood

Wauseon (192) - Lexe McQuillin 40, Calaway Gerken 47, Jordan King 52, Halle Frank 53. Edgerton (234) - Briana Walkup 55, Bre Reliford 57, Madison Brown 58, Ashlyn Sleeman 64. Fairview (251) - Eva Wermer 52, Lorelle Hetrick 56, Andrea Macsey 64, Jamie Reineck 79.

