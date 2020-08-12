WAUSEON — A fourth-golfer tiebreaker lifted Wayne Trace past host Wauseon in the Wauseon Girls Invitational on Tuesday at Ironwood Golf Course.
Raider senior Alena Denny shot a 104 to edge out Wauseon junior Jordan King's 108 and lift WT to the team triumph. Kenadie Daeger's 77 for Wayne Trace was enough to earn a narrow individual medalist crown, one shot clear of Napoleon's Riley Kleck.
Fairview finished third overall, paced by junior Lorelle Hetrick's 91. Napoleon was fourth. Standout rounds came from Wauseon senior Lexe McQuillin and Hicksville sophomore Kenzie Schroeder with both shooting 80 on the day.
Wauseon Invitational
At Ironwood
Wayne Trace (381) - Kenadie Daeger 77, Riley Daeger 98, Chloe Parker 102, Alena Denny 104; Wauseon (381) - Lexe McQuillin 80, Calaway Gerken 93, Halle Frank 100, Jordan King 108; Fairview (407) - Lorelle Hetrick 91, Emily Singer 95, Eva Wermer 103, Andrea Macsay 118; Napoleon (418) - Riley Kleck 78, Reese Kleck 102, Rhegan Badenhop 116, Michaela Plotts 122; Otsego (423); Rossford (430); Millbury Lake (455); Hicksville (471) - Kenzie Schroeder 80, MaKeegan Bradley 116, Leah Seitz 137, Victoria Perna 138; Montpelier (472) - Kinsey Word 95, Addie Thompson 101, Mandy Taylor 130, Emily Fritsch 146; Tinora (523) - Emma Luthi 117, Rylee Joost 118, Savannah Welling 138, Zoe Gomez 150; Miller City (no team score) - Isabelle Vance 94, Chelsea Erford 112.
