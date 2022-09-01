PAYNE — Wayne Trace and Patrick Henry girls golf each picked up tri-match victories on Thursday with the Raiders' victory coming in Green Meadows Conference action.
The Raiders ran away with their tri-match at Pleasant Valley with a score of 209 to Edgerton's 246 and Fairview's 277. Edgerton's Lola Giesige was the top medalist on the day with a match low of 47. Riley Daeger led Wayne Trace and was second medalist with a 49. Wayne Trace's Anna Miller and Brnna Parker each tied for third medalist with a 53.
Then at Pike Run, Patrick Henry just barely edged out Tinora 208-211 to take their tri-match.
Antwerp, who was third with a team score of 224 produced the top medalist with a 45 from McCartney Lucas. Kasey Nelson led the way for Patrick Henry with a 47. Adalaida Gill led the Rams with a 48.
At Pleasant Valley
Wayne Trace (209) – Riley Daeger 49, Anna Miller 53, Brenna Parker 53, Kristin Wannemacher 54. Edgerton (246) – Lola Giesige 47, Charlotte Blalock 57, Laynee Wright 68, Grace Herman 74. Fairview (277) – Makeegan Bailey 57, Natalie Timbrook 65, Abri Elson 77, Courtney Bennett 78.
At Pike Run
Patrick Henry (208) - Kasey Nelson 47, Aly Gebers 51, Maya Lirot 53, Katie Johnson 57; Tinora (211) - Adalaida Gill 48, Rylee Joost 49, Rose Billing 52, Marisa Raimonde 62; Antwerp (224) - McCartney Lucas 45, Bella Litzenberg 55, Melanie Mills 56, Jill Magoulas 68, Kahlea Shook 68.
At Whiteford Valley
Napoleon (199) - Reese Kleck 41, Kamryn Chaffee 48, Sydney Bechtol 49, Cierra Cruz 61; Sylvania Northview (220) - No statistics.
