Lima Central Catholic’s top three scoring golfers finished 1-2-3 in the overall individual scoring, helping the powerhouse Thunderbirds to the Defiance Girls Golf Invitational title on Thursday morning at Eagle Rock Golf Club.

Wauseon finished second with a 391, paced by a 90 from Calaway Gerken and a 93 from Halle Frank. Hicksville was just two shots back of the Indians at 393 with junior Kenzie Schroeder shooting 84, the fifth-best score of the day.

The Defiance girls were sixth overall with a 438 total as Mallory Weaver shot a round of 83 for the Bulldogs, the best non-LCC score of the day. Lorelle Hetrick’s 93 paced Fairview in seventh while Ashlyn Sleesman shot 109 to lead Edgerton.

Defiance Invitational

At Eagle Rock

Lima Central Catholic (335); Wauseon (391) — Calaway Gerken 90, Halle Frank 93, Jordan King 108, Ashley Fisher 108; Hicksville (393) — Kenzie Schroeder 84, Julia Garza 97, Morgan Fogle 101, MaKeegan Bailey 111; Sylvania Southview (404); Anthony Wayne (418); Defiance (438) — Mallory Weaver 83, Emily Wahl 108, Kennedy Zeller 120, Kirsten Johnston 127; Fairview (446) — Lorelle Hetrick 93, Andrea Macsay 101, Eva Wermer 111, Jamie Reineck 141; Lima Shawnee (450); Edgerton (456) — Ashlyn Sleesman 109, Lola Giesige 110, Gretta Brown 112, Maddie Brown 125; Rossford (538); Celina (no team score).

At Birch Run

Elmwood (180); Patrick Henry (181) — Kasey Nelson 50, Aly Gebers 63, Maddi Latta 68.

At Pike Run

McComb (281); Miller City (no team score) — Chelsea Erford 56, Marrisa Carr 74, Anna Keeler 76.

