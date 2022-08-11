Hicksville's Kenzie Schroeder and Ayersville's Autumn Osborne each earned medalist honors on Thursday at the Defiance girls golf Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Course.
Schroeder paced the whole event with an 82, ultimately defeating Anthony Wayne's Madison Mitchell in a scorecard playoff to win top medalist honors. Osborne won third medalist honors after shooting an 87 and winning a playoff over Anthony Wayne's Sophia Stanton.
As for the team scores, Anthony Wayne ran away with the event shooting a 347 and outscoring second place Hicksville by 90 shots on the day. Wayne Trace was third with a 445 while Defiance and Tinora each tied for ninth shooting a 500. Rylee Joost led the way with a 105 for the Rams while Ayvah Cullen shot a 106 for the Bulldogs.
Defiance Invitational
At Eagle Rock
Anthony Wayne (347); Hicksville (437) – Kenzie Schroeder 82, Julia Garza 108, Alyssa Seitz 121, Victoria Perna 126; Wayne Trace (445) – Riley Daeger 103, Anna Miller 111, Kristin Wannemacher 113, Brenna Parker 118; Wauseon (445) – Calaway Gerken 94, Ashley Fisher 107, Jaylee Perez 116, Ruth Shelt 128; Rossford (459); Sylvania Southview (471); Edgerton (486) – Lola Giesige 97, Charlotte Blalock 119, Laynee Wright 130, Grace Herman 140; Tinora (500) – Rylee Joost 105, Adelaida Gill 128, Marisa Raimonde 130, Rose Billing 137; Defiance (500) – Ayvah Cullen 106, Payton Tracy 122, Kaylee Hersha 130, Kirsten Johnston 142; Antwerp (506) – McCartney Lucas 98, Melanie Mills 124, Isabelle Litzenberg 136, Jill Magoulas 148; Ayersville (no team score) – Autumn Osborne 87, Ava Stork 107, Avery Jones 143; Fairview (no team score) – Natalie Timbrook 138, Abrianna Elson 155, Courtney Bennett 155
At Pike Run
Elmwood (205) - Delaney Blake 50, Olivia Courtney 50, Sydnie Piper 52, Maddie Milligan 53; Patrick Henry (215) - Kasey Nelson 43, Aly Gebers 52, Maya Lirot 57, Haley Schwiebert 63; Delta (245) - Layla Stickley 50, Kalleigh Mignin 51, Leigh Morris 68, Trinity Nation 76;
