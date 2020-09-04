PAYNE -- A quartet of sub-50 rounds was plenty to lift Wayne Trace to a convincing victory over Green Meadows Conference rivals Fairview and Edgerton at Pleasant Valley Golf Course on Thursday in girls golf action.

Kenadie Daeger nabbed medalist honors with a 40 for the Raiders while Alena Denny chipped in a 43. Emily Singer and Lorelle Hetrick each shot 47 to lead Fairview while Briana Walkup's 52 was tops for Edgerton.

At Pleasant Valley

Wayne Trace (178) - Kenadie Daeger 40, Alena Denny 43, Chloe Parker 47, Emma Crosby 48; Fairview (198) - Emily Singer 47, Lorelle Hetrick 47, Eva Wermer 52, Andrea Macsay 52; Edgerton (210) - Briana Walkup 52, Ashlyn Sleesman 53, Breanna Reliford 54, Madison Brown 57.

At Pond-A-River

Antwerp (209) - McCartney Lucas 44, Breanna Fulk 47, Melanie Mills 50, Isabelle Litzenberg 68; Patrick Henry (219) - Sydney Rohrs 42, Brandi Arnold 53, Makayla Updike 56, Alyssa Gebers 68.

At Ironwood

Wauseon (183) - Lexe McQuillin 41, Calaway Gerken 44, Halle Frank 48, Jordan King 50; Lake (219) - Olivia Feather 51, Kenzie Jackson 53, Jewell Collins 57, Abby Loving 58.

