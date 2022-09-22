PAYNE — Wayne Trace girls golf outshot Celina by four shots to win in a field of eight schools at the Wayne Trace Invitational on Thursday.
Riley Daeger and Raegan McGarvey each shot a 45 to lead the Raiders while Anna Miller shot a 50 and Brenna Parker shot a 51.
Miller City took fourth at the event and saw Chelsea Erford win top medalist honors with a 41. Antwerp was sixth with McCartney Lucas leading the way with a 53. Ayersville did not record a team score but saw Ava Stork shoot a 50 and Autumn Osborne shoot s 51.
Defiance was eighth and saw Kaylee Harsha shoot a 53 to lead the way with Payton Tracy (65), Ayvah Cullen (66) and Hailey Becker (66) making up the other three scores for the Bulldogs.
At Pleasant Valley
Wayne Trace (191) – Riley Daeger 45, Raegan McGarvey 45, Anna Miller 50, Brenna Parker 51. Celina (195) – Maddie Fleck 42, Grace Romer 44, Sara Tester 50, Maddicyn Brumbaugh 59. Parkway (202) – Maddison Louth 47, Sarah Sheppard 48, Emily Clutter 53, Shay Boroff 54. Miller City (214) – Chelsea Erford 41, Anna Keeler 52, Caroline Johnson 60, Stephanie Berger 61. Lincolnview (224) – Zoey Tracy 44, Liz Phillips 56, Paige Dunn 62, Morgan Anspach 62. Antwerp (240) – McCartney Lucas 53, Melanie Mills 58, Jill Magoulas 62, Kahlea Shook 67. Delphos Jefferson (249) – Caitlin Jettinghoff 55, Zada Grogg 59, Rachel Ryan 60, Avery Eickholt 65, Chloe Kroeger 65. Defiance (250) – Kaylee Harsha 53, Payton Tracy 65, Hailey Becker 66, Ayvah Cullen 66. Ayersville (No team score) – Ava Stork 50, Autumn Osborne 51
