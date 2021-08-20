A variety of local girls golf teams were in action on Thursday.
Ayersville and Miller City each had two golfers compete at Moose Landing, with Autumn Osborne shooting a medalist round of 45 to lead the day. At Pike Run, Antwerp had four golfers compete against three-girl squads from Tinora and Patrick Henry. Rylee Joost had the match's top score with a 45 to pace the Rams while Kasey Nelson (47) and McCartney Lucas (49) led the scoring for PH and the Archers, respectively.
On Wednesday, Wayne Trace finished second in a three-team match with Lima Shawnee and Lincolnview at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert. Kristin Wannemacher's 53 paced the Raiders.
At Pike Run
Antwerp (245) - McCartney Lucas 49, Breanna Fulk 57, Bella Litzenberg 65, Shae McCrea 74. Tinora (no team score) - Kasey Nelson 47, Aly Gebers 58, Maddi Latta 66. Patrick Henry (no team score) - Rylee Joost 45, Maryann Myer 65, Rose Billing 75.
At White Pines
Perrysburg (177) - Sydney Deal 34, Paige Feldkamp 45, Ariyah Ellis 48, Olivia Eisaman 50. Wauseon (186) - Halle Frank 43, Calaway Gerken 44, Jordan King 47, Ashley Fisher 52.
At Moose Landing
Ayersville (no team score) - Autumn Osborne 45, Ava Stork 60. Miller City (no team score) - Chelsea Erford 47, Anna Keeler 72.
Wednesday
At Willow Bend
Lima Shawnee (215) - Maddie Paphanchith 48, Addie Hilden 48, Haley Wurm 52, Kaley Cotrell 67; Wayne Trace (242) - Kristin Wannemacher 53, Riley Daeger 58, Morgan Riebesehl 65, Kristin McDonald 66; Lincolnview (265) - Zoey Tracy 49, Liz Phillips 61, Paige Dunn 76, Sydney King 79.
