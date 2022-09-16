VAN WERT — Defiance girls golf placed third while Wayne Trace placed third in a five-team match at Willow Bend on Thursday.
The match was a close one with Lincolnview coming away with a one-shot victory 212-213 over the Raiders. Defiance was only three shots off the lead with a 215.
Defiance's Ayvah Cullen and Ottoville's Lexi Honigford tied at the top individually with a 45. Honigford won the playoff and earned top medalist. Lincolnview's Zoey Tracy shot a 46 for third.
Wayne Trace was led by Riley Daeger's 50 with Anna Miller right behind her at 51.
Kaylee Hanson's 53 was a career low for Defiance.
At Willow Bend
Lincolnview (212) – Zoey Tracy 46, Paige Dunn 54, Liz Phillips 55, Morgan Anspach 57; Wayne Trace (213) – Riley Daeger 50, Anna Miller 51, Brenna Parker 55, Kristin Wannemacher 57; Defiance (215) – Ayvah Cullen 45, Kaylee Hanson 53, Payton Tracy 57, Harley Becker 60; Ottoville (239) – Lexi Honigford 45, Rachel Steffan 59, Georgia Schnipke 67, Kylie Edelbrock 68; Delphos Jefferson (248) – Rachel Ryan 57, Chloe Kemper 59, Caitlin Jettinghoff 66, Zada Grogg 66.
At Pond-A-River
Antwerp (214) - McCartney Lucas 44, Melanie Mills 51, Jill Magoulas 51, Brynn Reinhart 68. Montpelier (No team score) - Kinsey Word 42, Taylor Bard 55, Kharleigh Kitchen 56.
