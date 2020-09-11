OTTAWA — Defiance had three golfers card rounds under 50 as the Bulldog girls golf team knocked off Montpelier and Patrick Henry in a tri-meet at Pike Run on Thursday.

Emily Wahl led the Bulldogs with a 47. Mallory Weaver added a round of 48 and Aubrey Bujalski shot 49.

Patrick Henry’s Sydney Rohrs earned medalist honors with a 44.

In other local action, Kenzie Schroeder shot 36 for Hicksville in a dual match against Antwerp while Lexe McQuillin’s 42 and Calaway Gerken’s 43 lifted Wauseon to a six-shot win against Fairview at Ironwood.

At Pike Run

Defiance (197) — Emily Wahl 47, Mallory Weaver 48, Aubrey Bujalski 49, Kennedy Keller 53. Montpelier (234) - Kinsey Word 48, Addi Thompson 61, Emily Fritsch 62, Mandy Taylor 63; Patrick Henry (243) — Sydney Rohrs 44, Brandi Arnold 56, Makayla Updike 65, Alyssa Gebers 78.

At Pond-A-River

Hicksville (210) — Kenzie Schroeder 36, Alyssa Seitz 56, Makeegan Bailey 57, Tori Perna 61; Antwerp (no team score) — McCartney Lucas 42, Breanna Fulk 51, Melanie Mills 53.

At Ironwood

Wauseon (189) — Lexe McQuillin 42, Calaway Gerken 43, Halle Frank 50, Ellie Oyer 54. Fairview (195) — Emily Singer 44, Lorelle Hetrick 47, Andrea Macsey 51, Eva Wermer 53.

At Hickory Sticks

Wayne Trace (187) — Kenadie Daeger 39, Chloe Parker 48, Riley Daeger 49, Emma Crosby 51. Crestview (251) — Bre Hahn 54, Liz Gent 63, Kayla Leppard 66, Audrey Lichtensteiger 68.

