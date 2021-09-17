VAN WERT -- Mallory Weaver's 42 led the charge for Defiance as the Bulldogs topped Wayne Trace by six shots to win a tri-match with the Raiders and Lincolnview on Thursday at Willow Bend Golf Course.
Emily Wahl shot a 45 to help the DHS cause while Avah Cullen chipped in a 48. Riley Daeger's round of 43 was tops for the Raiders. Lincolnview's Zoey Tracy earned medalist honors with a 42.
At Willow Bend
Defiance (194) - Mallory Weaver 42, Emily Wahl 45, Avah Cullen 48, Kennedy Zeller 59; Wayne Trace (200) - Riley Daeger 43, Anna Miller 52, Kristin Wannemacher 52, Hannah Maenle 53; Lincolnview (no team score) - Zoey Tracy 42, Elizabeth Phillips 54, Sydney King 59.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.