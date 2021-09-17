VAN WERT -- Mallory Weaver's 42 led the charge for Defiance as the Bulldogs topped Wayne Trace by six shots to win a tri-match with the Raiders and Lincolnview on Thursday at Willow Bend Golf Course.

Emily Wahl shot a 45 to help the DHS cause while Avah Cullen chipped in a 48. Riley Daeger's round of 43 was tops for the Raiders. Lincolnview's Zoey Tracy earned medalist honors with a 42.

At Willow Bend

Defiance (194) - Mallory Weaver 42, Emily Wahl 45, Avah Cullen 48, Kennedy Zeller 59; Wayne Trace (200) - Riley Daeger 43, Anna Miller 52, Kristin Wannemacher 52, Hannah Maenle 53; Lincolnview (no team score) - Zoey Tracy 42, Elizabeth Phillips 54, Sydney King 59.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments