WAUSEON — The Archbold girls golf team came out on top in a tri-match with Wauseon and Fairview at Ironwood on Thursday.
Carly Grime led the field and earned medalist honors with a 45. Brayton Huffman was second on the Bluestreaks with a 49. Jordan King led the Indians with a 48, Eva Wermer led the Apaches with a 48 as well.
Three of the four qualifying Bluestreak golfers shot under 50, with Brayton Huffman and Alli Bickel both shooting a 49.
Archbold (197) - Carly Grime 45, Brayton Huffman 49, Alli Bickel 49, Gabby Rodriguez 54. Wauseon (205) - Jordan King 48, Jaylee Perez 48, Ashley Fisher 52, Olivia Tansel 57. Fairview (207) - Eva Wermer 48, Andrea Macsay 50, Lorelle Hetrick 51, Jamie Reineck 58.
At Pleasant Valley
Wayne Trace (210) – Riley Daeger 45, Kristin Wannemacher 49, Hannah Maenle 57, Anna Miller 59. Crestview (258) – Mattie Leppard 61, Elizabeth Gent 63, Ashley Motycka 63, Cameron Sinn 71
At Suburban
Patrick Henry (228) - Kasey Nelson 42, Aly Gebers 58, Maddi Latta 61, Katie Johnson 67. Montpelier (288) - Kinsey Word 48, Kelly Schaffter 53, Mandy Taylor 60, Taylor Bard 60.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.