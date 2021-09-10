WAUSEON — The Archbold girls golf team came out on top in a tri-match with Wauseon and Fairview at Ironwood on Thursday. 

Carly Grime led the field and earned medalist honors with a 45. Brayton Huffman was second on the Bluestreaks with a 49. Jordan King led the Indians with a 48, Eva Wermer led the Apaches with a 48 as well. 

Three of the four qualifying Bluestreak golfers shot under 50, with Brayton Huffman and Alli Bickel both shooting a 49. 

Archbold (197) - Carly Grime 45, Brayton Huffman 49, Alli Bickel 49, Gabby Rodriguez 54. Wauseon (205) - Jordan King 48, Jaylee Perez 48, Ashley Fisher 52, Olivia Tansel 57. Fairview (207) - Eva Wermer 48, Andrea Macsay 50, Lorelle Hetrick 51, Jamie Reineck 58. 

At Pleasant Valley

Wayne Trace (210) – Riley Daeger 45, Kristin Wannemacher 49, Hannah Maenle 57, Anna Miller 59. Crestview (258) – Mattie Leppard 61, Elizabeth Gent 63, Ashley Motycka 63, Cameron Sinn 71

At Suburban

Patrick Henry (228) - Kasey Nelson 42, Aly Gebers 58, Maddi Latta 61, Katie Johnson 67. Montpelier (288) - Kinsey Word 48, Kelly Schaffter 53, Mandy Taylor 60, Taylor Bard 60. 

Trending Recipe Videos


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments