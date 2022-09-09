WAUSEON — Archbold girls golf clipped Wauseon on Thursday by six shots with a 190 to take a tri-match win at Ironwood.
The Blue Streaks, Indians and Fairview all competed in the match with Wauseon's Calaway Gerken taking top medalist honors with a 41. Carly Grime and Aniyah Copeland each led Archbold with a 43.
Fairview was led by Natalie Timbrook's 55.
At Ironwood
Archbold (190) - Carly Grime 43, Aniyah Copeland 43, Brayton Huffman 51, Hannah Downing 53; Wauseon (196) - Calaway Gerken 41, Ashley Fisher 49, Jaylee Perez 52, Ruth Shelt 54; Fairview (no team score) - Natalie Timbrook 55, MaKeegan Bailey 62, Abri Elson 77.
At Pond-A-River
Hicksville (183) - Kenzie Schroeder 39, Morgan Fogle 43, Alyssa Seitz 50, Tori Perna 51, Julia Garza 51; Antwerp (214) - McCartney Lucas 42, Bella Litzenberg 54, Melanie Mills 57, Kahlea Shook 61; Edgerton (228) - Lola Giesige 43, Charlotte Blaylock 57, Jaden Dietsch 61, Grace Herman 67.
At Hickory Sticks
Wayne Trace (204) - Riley Daeger 44, Kristin Wannemacher 49, Anna Miller 54, Brenna Parker 57; Crestview (236) - Elizabeth Gent 53, Ash Motycka 55, Mattie Leppard 58, Cameron Sinn 70.
At Fallen Timbers Fairways
Anthony Wayne (173); Napoleon (213) - Reese Kleck 41, Sydney Bechtol 51, Kamryn Chaffee 54, Ayla Cooper 67.
At Riverside Greens
Bryan - Chloe Meeks 56, Madison Campbell 68; Evergreen - Ashlyn Luttrell 62, Brooklyn Gleckler 64, Rachel Hoffman 69.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.