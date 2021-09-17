WOODBURN, Ind. -- Hicksville's Kenzie Schroeder shot a stellar 37 for the Aces, which tallied a 184 team score in a dual match with league and county rival Fairview on Thursday.
Julia Garza and MaKeegan Bailey added rounds of 48 and 49, respectively, for Hicksville while Eva Wermer and Andrea Macsay did likewise for Fairview, which had three golfers compete in the match.
At Ironwood, two shots made the difference as Wauseon's fifth golfer Jaycee Perez shot a 62 to edge Archbold's Gabby Rodriguez by two shots in a fifth-golfer tiebreak in tri-match action with Otsego. Brayton Huffman earned medalist honors for Archbold by shooting a 41 while Hallie Frank's 42 topped the tally for Wauseon.
At Pond-A-River
Hicksville (184) - Kenzie Schroeder 37, Julia Garza 48, MaKeegan Bailey 49, Tori Perna 50; Fairview (no team score) - Eva Wermer 48, Andrea Macsay 49, Jamie Reineck 57.
At Ironwood
Wauseon (191) - Halle Frank 42, Jordan King 45, Ashley Fisher 49, Olivia Tansel 55, Jaycee Perez 62; Archbold (191) - Brayton Huffman 41, Carly Grime 45, Alli Bickel 47, Aniyah Copeland 58, Gabby Rodriguez 64; Otsego (206) - Elizabeth Jackson 46, Summer Berry 49, Summer Lehsten 54, Evelyn Hartman 57.
At Pike Run
Edgerton (201) - Ashlyn Sleesman 45, Bre Reliford 51, Lola Giesige 52, Greta Brown 53; Patrick Henry (235) - Kasey Nelson 46, Aly Gebers 56, Maddi Latta 64, Katie Johnston 69; North Baltimore (no team score) - Olivia Matthes 55, Mackenna Ducat 59, Sara Casey 60.
