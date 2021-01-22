Swanton 40, Wauseon 37

SWANTON - Averie Lutz hit the game-winning three pointer to lift Swanton to a 40-37 win over Wauseon in NWOAL action.

Wauseon made it a game after trailing 22-15 at the half and 33-25 after three quarters.

Lutz led all scorers with 19 points. Aricka Lutz added 12 for the Bulldogs (11-5, 3-1).

Marisa Seiler paced the Indians (9-5, 2-2) with 14 points. Autumn Pelok chipped in 12 points. 

WAUSEON (37) - Smith 0; Pelok 12; Raabe 2; Rodriguez 2; Seiler 14; Carroll 0; Meyer 7. Totals 15-4-37.

SWANTON (40) - Taylor 0; Peluso 0; Floyd 5; Ar. Lutz 12; Nelson 2; Eitniear 0; Av. Lutz 19; Pelland 2. Totals 15-6-40.

Three-point goals: Wauseon - Seiler 2, Pelok. Swanton - Av. Lutz 3, Floyd. 

Wauseon 8 7 10 12 - 37

Swanton 14 8 11 7 - 40

Leipsic 51, Cory-Rawson 44

RAWSON - An 18-3 second quarter was the difference in the game as Leipsic scored a 51-44 win over Cory-Rawson in BVC action.

The 15-point difference in the second period allowed the Vikings to grab a 27-9 lead at the half.

Whitney Langhals led Leipsic (10-5, 5-2) with 19 points. Elizabeth Scheckelhoff chipped in 12 points. 

Libby McVetta paced the Hornets (10-6, 4-3) with 11 points. Zoe Chisholm added 10 points. 

All five players who scored for Cory-Rawson knocked down a triple in the contest.

LEIPSIC (51) - Langhals 19; Scheckelhoff 12; Kirkendall 8; J. Hermiller 5; M. Hermiller 5; Martinez 2. Totals 18-14-51.

CORY-RAWSON (44) - McVetta 11; Chisholm 10; Cascaden 7; Gillfillan 6; Welte 5. Totals 17-3-44.

Three-point goals: Leipsic - Langhals. Cory-Rawson - McVetta, Chisholm, Cascaden, Gillfillan, Welte.

Leipsic 9 18 16 8 - 51

Cory-Rawson 6 3 16 16 - 44

