HAVILAND – Wayne Trace opened GMC action by scoring a 36-33 win over Hicksville.

The Raiders outscored the Aces 10-6 in the final period to rally for the win.

Katrina Stoller tallied 20 points for the Raiders (3-3, 1-0). She completed a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Kenzie Schroeder led Hicksville (2-5, 0-1) with 12 points. She also had a double-double with 10 boards.

HICKSVILLE (33) – Slattery 2; Phillips 0; Schroeder 12; Smith 2; Bergman 8; Crall 4; Eicher 3; Monroe 2. Totals 14-4-33.

WAYNE TRACE (36) – Troth 4; Moore 2; Sinn 4; Shepherd 0; Graham 2; K. Stoller 20; R. Stoller 4; Mead 0. Totals 13-8-36.

Three-point goals: Hicksville (1-5) – Eicher. Wayne Trace (2-18) – K. Stoller 2. Rebounds: Hicksville 36 (Schroeder 10), Wayne Trace 30 (K. Stoller 10). Turnovers: Hicksville 19, Wayne Trace 15.

Hicksville 9 8 10 6 – 33

Wayne Trace 18 3 5 10 – 36

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 24-11.

Ayersville 43, Holgate 19

AYERSVILLE -- The Pilots kicked off GMC action with a 43-19 win over Holgate.

The Pilots took a 14-1 lead after one quarter against the Tigers.

Taylor Craft scored 12 points and Kaylee Dockery added 10 for Ayersville (1-3, 1-0).

Elizabeth Willett led Holgate (2-6, 0-1) with seven points.

Holgate 1 2 8 8 - 19

Ayersville 14 6 11 12 - 43

Reserves: Holgate 10-8 (2 quarters).

Paulding 53, Columbus Grove 40

PAULDING – The Panthers bounced back after losing for the first time this season to score a 53-40 win over Columbus Grove in NWC action.

Jalynn Parrett led a trio of Panthers in double figures with 16 points. She canned five treys for Paulding.

Janae Pease added 14 and Leigha Egnor had 10 as Paulding improved to 8-1 and 2-0 in the NWC.

Jaylen Sautter and Erin Downing each had 10 points for Columbus Grove (4-4, 1-2).

COLUMBUS GROVE (40) – Halker 2; Sautter 10; Downing 10; Clement 8; Schroeder 2; King 8. Totals 14-8-40.

PAULDING (53) – Schweller 5; Parrett 16; Pease 14; Egnor 10; Manz 2; Estle 6. Totals 17-11-53.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove – Clement 2, King 2. Paulding – Parrett 5, Egnor 2, Pease. Rebounds: Columbus Grove 26 (Downing 8), Paulding 22. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 12, Paulding 15.

Columbus Grove 11 6 12 11 – 40

Paulding 15 10 14 14 – 53

Reserves: Columbus Grove, 42-16.

Ottawa-Glandorf 44, St. Marys 31

ST. MARYS -- Ottawa-Glandorf stayed perfect on the season as the Titans handled St. Marys 44-31 in a WBL clash.

Chloee Glenn and Kelsey Erford each tallied 14 points as O-G moved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the WBL.

Kendall Dieringer paced the Riders (5-2, 2-1) with 10 points.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (44) - Glenn 14; Erford 14; Siefker 5; E. Kaufman 4; Okuley 3; K. Kaufman 2; Aldrich 2. Totals 19-4-44.

ST. MARYS (31) - Dieringer 10; Rible 5; Menker 4; Tennant 4; Felver 2; Birt 2; Ruane 4. Totals 11-8-31.

Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Siefker, Okuley. St. Marys - Dieringer.

Ottawa-Glandorf 15 8 14 7 - 44

St. Marys 9 4 8 10 - 31

McComb 61, Pandora-Gilboa 27

MCCOMB -- McComb took a 23-5 lead after one quarter as the Panthers handled Pandora-Gilboa 61-27 in BVC action.

Olivia Miehls led the Panthers (2-2, 2-1) with 23 points. Malorie Schroeder added 15 points and led the team with nine rebounds.

Lacie Fenstermaker led the Rockets (2-4, 1-1) with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

PANDORA-GILBOA (27) - Fenstermaker 11; Kinsinger 6; Dysert 4; Duling 2; Neuenschwander 2; Cherry 2; McCoy 0; Miller 0. Totals 11-4-27.

MCCOMB (61) - Miehls 23; Mal. Schroeder 15; Bryan 7; Shoop 6; E. Dehart 4; Mac. Schroeder 2; L. Dehart 2; Mad. Schroeder 2; Grubb 0; Wells 0. Totals 26-7-61.

Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa - Fenstermaker. McComb - Miehls, Mal. Schroeder. Rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 27 (Fenstermaker 11), McComb 36 (Mal. Schroeder 9). Turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 30, McComb 7.

Pandora-Gilboa 5 8 4 10 - 27

McComb 23 10 12 16 - 61

