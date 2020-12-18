HAVILAND – Wayne Trace opened GMC action by scoring a 36-33 win over Hicksville.
The Raiders outscored the Aces 10-6 in the final period to rally for the win.
Katrina Stoller tallied 20 points for the Raiders (3-3, 1-0). She completed a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Kenzie Schroeder led Hicksville (2-5, 0-1) with 12 points. She also had a double-double with 10 boards.
HICKSVILLE (33) – Slattery 2; Phillips 0; Schroeder 12; Smith 2; Bergman 8; Crall 4; Eicher 3; Monroe 2. Totals 14-4-33.
WAYNE TRACE (36) – Troth 4; Moore 2; Sinn 4; Shepherd 0; Graham 2; K. Stoller 20; R. Stoller 4; Mead 0. Totals 13-8-36.
Three-point goals: Hicksville (1-5) – Eicher. Wayne Trace (2-18) – K. Stoller 2. Rebounds: Hicksville 36 (Schroeder 10), Wayne Trace 30 (K. Stoller 10). Turnovers: Hicksville 19, Wayne Trace 15.
Hicksville 9 8 10 6 – 33
Wayne Trace 18 3 5 10 – 36
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 24-11.
Ayersville 43, Holgate 19
AYERSVILLE -- The Pilots kicked off GMC action with a 43-19 win over Holgate.
The Pilots took a 14-1 lead after one quarter against the Tigers.
Taylor Craft scored 12 points and Kaylee Dockery added 10 for Ayersville (1-3, 1-0).
Elizabeth Willett led Holgate (2-6, 0-1) with seven points.
Holgate 1 2 8 8 - 19
Ayersville 14 6 11 12 - 43
Reserves: Holgate 10-8 (2 quarters).
Paulding 53, Columbus Grove 40
PAULDING – The Panthers bounced back after losing for the first time this season to score a 53-40 win over Columbus Grove in NWC action.
Jalynn Parrett led a trio of Panthers in double figures with 16 points. She canned five treys for Paulding.
Janae Pease added 14 and Leigha Egnor had 10 as Paulding improved to 8-1 and 2-0 in the NWC.
Jaylen Sautter and Erin Downing each had 10 points for Columbus Grove (4-4, 1-2).
COLUMBUS GROVE (40) – Halker 2; Sautter 10; Downing 10; Clement 8; Schroeder 2; King 8. Totals 14-8-40.
PAULDING (53) – Schweller 5; Parrett 16; Pease 14; Egnor 10; Manz 2; Estle 6. Totals 17-11-53.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove – Clement 2, King 2. Paulding – Parrett 5, Egnor 2, Pease. Rebounds: Columbus Grove 26 (Downing 8), Paulding 22. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 12, Paulding 15.
Columbus Grove 11 6 12 11 – 40
Paulding 15 10 14 14 – 53
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 42-16.
Ottawa-Glandorf 44, St. Marys 31
ST. MARYS -- Ottawa-Glandorf stayed perfect on the season as the Titans handled St. Marys 44-31 in a WBL clash.
Chloee Glenn and Kelsey Erford each tallied 14 points as O-G moved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the WBL.
Kendall Dieringer paced the Riders (5-2, 2-1) with 10 points.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (44) - Glenn 14; Erford 14; Siefker 5; E. Kaufman 4; Okuley 3; K. Kaufman 2; Aldrich 2. Totals 19-4-44.
ST. MARYS (31) - Dieringer 10; Rible 5; Menker 4; Tennant 4; Felver 2; Birt 2; Ruane 4. Totals 11-8-31.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Siefker, Okuley. St. Marys - Dieringer.
Ottawa-Glandorf 15 8 14 7 - 44
St. Marys 9 4 8 10 - 31
McComb 61, Pandora-Gilboa 27
MCCOMB -- McComb took a 23-5 lead after one quarter as the Panthers handled Pandora-Gilboa 61-27 in BVC action.
Olivia Miehls led the Panthers (2-2, 2-1) with 23 points. Malorie Schroeder added 15 points and led the team with nine rebounds.
Lacie Fenstermaker led the Rockets (2-4, 1-1) with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
PANDORA-GILBOA (27) - Fenstermaker 11; Kinsinger 6; Dysert 4; Duling 2; Neuenschwander 2; Cherry 2; McCoy 0; Miller 0. Totals 11-4-27.
MCCOMB (61) - Miehls 23; Mal. Schroeder 15; Bryan 7; Shoop 6; E. Dehart 4; Mac. Schroeder 2; L. Dehart 2; Mad. Schroeder 2; Grubb 0; Wells 0. Totals 26-7-61.
Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa - Fenstermaker. McComb - Miehls, Mal. Schroeder. Rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 27 (Fenstermaker 11), McComb 36 (Mal. Schroeder 9). Turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 30, McComb 7.
Pandora-Gilboa 5 8 4 10 - 27
McComb 23 10 12 16 - 61
