Defiance girls basketball saw Wapakoneta open a Thursday night contest with a 13-0 run that proved to be too much of a hole to dig out of as the Bulldogs fell 51-24 at home.
The Bulldogs move to 0-3, 0-1 WBL on the season with the loss while the Redskins push to 2-1, 1-0 WBL with the convincing victory.
It was an onslaught of ball movement and finding driving lanes in the first few minutes for Wapakoneta as they found easy bucket after easy bucket to get off to about as good of a start as possible.
That was a welcome sight for Wapakoneta head coach Rusty Allen, who knew his team had come out of the gates slow in their first two games this season.
“Our last two games here, we've started pretty slow and that was kind of a concern of ours coming into tonight, at least with the coaching staff,” Allen said. “So to have them come out and start fast like that, that's pretty much what we wanted and knew we could do that. We really set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Allie Wilson was the hot hand early, as she found her way to the basket a few times to give herself eight of those 13.
Despite the tough going for the Bulldogs in the opening minutes of the game, they were able to fight back. Head coach Nate Headley took a timeout and out of the timeout Defiance outscored Wapakoneta 8-4 to close the quarter.
“They came out more ready to play than we were tonight,” Headley said. “Obviously, buckets weren't going in but more importantly, we weren't getting shots and they were doing a good job defensively by putting pressure on the ball.”
“After that though, we called a timeout and settled in a little bit. We handled the pressure a bit better and got some open looks and transition, which is what we were trying to do from the start.”
After one, Mira Horvath’s four led the way for the Bulldogs.
The second quarter started out well for Defiance too, as they traded buckets to cut the Redskins’ lead to 19-12, with both baskets to begin the quarter for the Bulldogs coming from Horvath on the block.
Horvath has been Defiance’s most consistent scorer through their first three games, leading the team in scoring in all three. Tonight she had her season high with 14 to tie for the game lead.
“She's been our most consistent offensive player so far, in terms of being able to get looks and shots. And she's strong physically inside. And that's what we look for her to do,” Headley said. “She's really come a long way in the last year with her game inside and being able to put the ball in the basket.”
But seven was as low as the lead would go. Wapakoneta closed out the second quarter with a 7-1 run as Wilson found another three to go at the end of the quarter, leading all scorers with 14 at the half and helping the Redskins to a 26-13 lead.
Wapakoneta came out fast and furious again in the second half, continuously finding senior Alyssa Harrod down low. She finished the game with ten points and four rebounds.
“We thought that she (Harrod) could really work inside and get some points inside and make it difficult for them to defend. I think our guards did a nice job of just finding her and getting her into positions where she could be successful,” Allen said.”
The Redskins raced out to a 39-21 lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 13-8.
“They weren’t getting the ball down low early because I think we were in a better defensive position,” Headley said. “They certainly found their size advantage in that second half and took advantage of our mistakes.”
The fourth quarter didn’t fare much better for Defiance as both teams reached deep into their bench and the reserves were only able to muster three fourth quarter points.
Wilson and Horvath led the way in scoring, each with 14. Wapakoneta senior Nikane Ambos also added 10 points and four rebounds for the Redskins to give them three double-digit scorers on the night.
Defiance’s second leading scorer was senior Emily Wahl with four. No other Bulldogs scored more than two.
The Bulldogs are back in action again on Monday, Dec. 6 at home against Archbold.
Wapakoneta 51, Defiance 24
WAPAKONETA (51) — Wilson 14; Harrod 10; Ambos 10; Lisi 6; Allen 3; Good 2; Courter 2; Prine 2; Siefring 0; Fullenkamp 0. Totals: 19-2-5-51.
DEFIANCE (24) — Horvath 14; Wahl 4; Maynard 2; Medina 2; Moats 1; Bloomfield 1; Garcia 0; Hoffman 0; Harrison 0; Weaver 0. Totals: 9-0-6-24.
Three-point goals: Wapakoneta - Wilson 2. Rebounds: Wapakoneta 24 (Courter 5), Defiance 18 (Hoffman 4). Turnovers: Wapakoneta 10, Defiance 19.
Wapakoneta 17 9 13 12 - 51
Defiance 8 5 8 3 - 24
