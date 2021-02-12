WAPAKONETA — Defiance took a 26-25 lead into halftime but host Wapakoneta exploded for 24 third-quarter points as the hosts claimed a 56-33 win over the Bulldogs in season-capping action on Thursday.
Kinley Maynard led the Bulldogs (4-18, 2-7 WBL) with a dozen points. Olivia Moats and Mira Horvath each added eight as Defiance was outscored 31-18 in the final two periods.
Casey Minnig hit nine shots from the field and finished with a game-high 21 points for the Redskins (7-14, 3-6 WBL).
With the regular-season complete, Defiance will turn its sights to a Division II sectional semifinal at Elida on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
DEFIANCE (44) - Moats 8; Wahl 0; Schlatter 7; Black 4; Bloomfield 0; Maynard 12; Hoffman 2; Garcia 0; Medina 0; Horvath 8; Weaver 3. Totals 17-8-44.
WAPAKONETA (56) - Lisi 0; Metzger 0; Jenkins 3; Ambos 6; Wilson 8; Good 9; Minnig 21; Courter 2; Schroeder 0; Harrod 7. Totals 23-7-56
Three-point goals: Defiance - Moats, Weaver. Wapakoneta - Jenkins, Wilson, Good.
Defiance 14 12 10 8 - 44
Wapakoneta 9 16 14 7 - 56
