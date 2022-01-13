In an important early season matchup between the last two unbeaten teams in the Green Meadows Conference, Tinora girls basketball was able to overcome a 13-point first half deficit and defeat Ayersville 55-51 at home Thursday night.
It was a game where the Rams (10-5, 3-0 GMC) lived and died from beyond the arc, attempting 23 three-pointers and knocking down nine of them, which allowed them to come back from a shaky start.
“Everyone knows we shoot three-pointers, we shoot a lot of them,” Tinora head coach Kyle Tjete said after the game. “We have good shooters, it’s a staple of our program and to their credit they did a good job of taking that away early.”
“We played a different defense that we had all year were we basically tried to stay in four positions and leave our big girl in the middle,” Ayersville head coach Tim Nicely said. “I think it worked for the most part but there were a few times were we lost focus and they were able to bury some threes.”
The win is huge for the Rams, who just came off a loss to Elmwood on Tuesday and now stand all alone at the top of the GMC standings.
“We don’t play for a week and that’s good because we definitely need a day off,” Tjete said. “We have a tough stretch coming in the GMC. But we are going to keep doing we’re doing, we are going to shoot the three and we are going to press.”
Both teams went back and forth in the first quarter, with Tinora Freshman Nova Okuley knocking down an early three and free throw to lead the Rams with four. But an offensive rebound and putback by Ayersville’s (11-3, 2-1 GMC) Taylor Craft gave the Pilots a 9-7 advantage after the first quarter.
End of 1: Ayersville 9, Tinora 7.Taylor Craft puts one back in to give the Pilots the lead at the buzzer. She has 4 to lead Ayersville.Nova Okuley leads Tinora with 4. pic.twitter.com/vuCeP5FWSS— Shayne Nissen (@ShayneNissen) January 14, 2022
The Pilots seemed to gain a little momentum from the offensive putback and that showed in the second quarter and as the Pilots went on a 11-0 run to begin the second quarter, pushing their lead out to 20-7.
For a Rams squad that only has one senior on the roster getting out a start like this is not ideal, but a team that shoots as well as they do from three, knows that almost no lead is too big to climb out of.
“Our kids have this belief about them that we are never out of the game,” Tjete said. “They know that they have the ability to score the ball quickly.”
The Rams were able to score in bunches following that rough start as they answered back with a 12-3 run that was catapulted by what other than a three from sophomore Anna Gray that cut the lead to 20-11 with two minutes left in the half.
At the half, Ayersville was still holding on to a 23-19 lead.
After a relatively low-scoring half of basketball for two teams that like to run up and down the court, the second half was much different.
Tinora came out firing seeing two early threes fall from Karli Okuley and Liv Mueller and took their first lead since early in the first quarter.
That lead was quickly erased however, as Ayersville went on another big 8-0 run to take back a 33-26 lead with 2:51 left in the third quarter. After a Tinora timeout, they were able to stem that lead back to 33-30 with a 4-0 run but following that run the two teams went back and forth with the Pilots holding tight to a 40-35 lead through three quarters.
The Rams went on a 5-0 run to start the final quarter, with Nova Okuley hitting the three to tie things up at 40. But again the Pilots answered, going on a 6-0 run of their own.
For the second time in the game Gray knocked down a big three-pointer to cut the Ayersville lead back to three.
From here out, no more threes fell for the Rams, but the tight pressure at the top of the key allowed Nova Okuley to find her way to the basket a few times while Karli Okuley found herself at the free throw line often and the combination was able to put Tinora in front for good.
It was Emily Harr, however, who hit one free throw to make it 55-51 with nine seconds left to go and seal the game.
Nova Okuley led the Rams with 16 points, seven coming in the fourth quarter. It is an impressive feat in crunch time for a freshman, especially one who just came off a game against Elmwood two days prior where she went 0-for-11 from three and didn’t score for the first time this season.
“Tuesday night was the first time in her career where she didn’t score and she probably took 15 shots,” Tjete said of Tinora’s leading scorer on the season who came into the game averaging 10.8 points per game. “But to her credit, she is a shooter and shooters shoot. She came out tonight, wasn’t shy and gave us a performance that we needed.”
Gray was second on the team with 13 while Mueller added 12, all from beyond the arc.
Ayersville was led by Kaylee Dockery’s game high 21 points, Craft was second on the team with eight points.
“Our girls were a little tired. I only had four girls out of seven practice yesterday, three of my girls were sick but they came to battle and I knew they would,” Nicely said. “
“We won three and a half quarters and you have to win all four to win the game. We just didn’t capitalize on some opportunities. They made free throws at the end. Both teams gave everything they had on the floor and that’s all you can ask for.”
The Pilots will look to regroup as they travel to Kalida to take on the Wildcats next Tuesday. Tinora will play at Hicksville next Thursday after the Aces lost their second-straight GMC contest to Paulding and fell to 1-2 in the league.
AYERSVILLE (51) - Dockery 21; Craft 8; Schindler 6; Okuley 6; Froelich 4; Sheets 4; McGuire 2. Totals: 2-9 16-23 - 51.
TINORA (55) - N. Okuley 16; Gray 13; Mueller 12; K. Okuley 8; Harr 3; Meyer 3. Totals: 9-23 10-22 - 55.
Three-point goals: Ayersville - Dockery 2. Tinora - Mueller 4, N. Okuley 2, Gray 2, K. Okuley. Rebounds: Ayersville 38 (Craft 15), Tinora 27 (Gray 8). Turnovers: Ayersville 19, Tinora 10.
Ayersville 9 14 17 11 - 51
Tinora 7 12 16 20 - 55
Reserves: Tinora 42-9
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.