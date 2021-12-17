The lone senior on Tinora’s roster, Amanda Meyer missed all four of her shots from the field in the first half of Thursday’s Green Meadows Conference opener against defending league champion Fairview.
The Ram veteran more than made up for it in the second half as the Rams rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit in the third quarter alone, storming back to stun the Apaches 61-57 and start their league slate off on a positive note.
The third period flurry saw Meyer net 11 points in the quarter alone as Tinora (8-2, 1-0 GMC) out-scored Fairview (5-4, 0-1 GMC) 26-10 to eclipse their entire first-half scoring output.
The Rams used their varsity depth to wear down the visitors as nine players saw varsity time during Thursday’s showdown while Fairview brought just one player off the pine in junior forward Allison Rhodes.
“Coming in, we felt good about our depth and this is what we do, we pressure, we get the game up and down,” said Tinora coach Kyle Tietje, whose squad is just three wins shy of passing last season’s 10-win finish. “I didn’t think we played a great first half … the message at halftime was basically just keep doing what we’re doing.
“We’ve got the ability to go on huge runs and then Amanda, what a performance. That’s our only senior being the heart and soul of this team from a leadership standpoint and just coming out and having the half of her life.”
Early on, however, it seemed as if Fairview was picking up where it left off in last year’s unblemished league title run as the Apaches rattled off an 8-0 run in the first period to take the lead and then swelled the advantage in the second quarter.
After a Liv Mueller bucket for Tinora, Kelly Crites and Carrie Zeedyk teamed up for six combined points to stretch the Fairview lead to 25-14 midway through the stanza. With 1:40 left until halftime, Kaitlyn Zeedyk drained a corner trifecta to put the Apaches ahead 28-17.
Despite a bucket from sophomore Anna Gray, Rhodes scored on the other end and Crites chipped in a free throw to put Fairview on top 31-19 at half and squarely in control on the road against their county rivals.
That’s when Meyer took over.
The Rams started the comeback trail on offense with a quick 7-0 run on a pair of Meyer buckets and a trey from Mueller to get within five points. After a Crites freebie, Meyer struck again with a spot up 3-pointer to get the Rams within three points.
Carrie Zeedyk countered with an old-fashioned 3-point play but the Rams would not be denied as freshman Nova Okuley rewarded an Addison Lee offensive rebound with a 3-pointer from the left wing and buckets from Lee and junior Emily Harr completed the comeback and gave the Rams their first lead since 2-0 with a 36-35 edge midway through the third period.
Amidst the go-ahead scoring run was a major ratchet-up defensively as the Rams’ full-court press induced three straight Apache turnovers and eight overall in the quarter.
Again, Fairview had an answer as Rhodes knotted things up at 40 with a layup but in the final half-minute, the Rams earned a key bucket as sophomore Karli Okuley came up with an offensive board and found Anna Frazer, who drove to the bucket and scored while being fouled. The ensuing free throw put Tinora up 45-41 with 24.2 seconds left in the third and fired up an already-pleased crowd.
Meyer hit a corner 3-pointer with 5:15 left in regulation in the fourth quarter to give Tinora its largest lead of the game at 56-48, setting the stage for one last hurrah from the battle-tested Apaches.
Despite three straight misses, the Apaches finally scored with 4:03 left on a pair of Crites free throws. Crites split a one-and-one at the line 45 seconds later and after a Tinora turnover, the standout junior again made it count from the stripe with two tallies with 2:40 left to get Fairview within a longball at 56-53. The Rams didn’t make it easy on themselves in that span, turning the ball over twice and missing a couple open shots, including a free throw by Mueller with 1:37 to go in a 57-53 ballgame.
“The lead started to whittle and I looked on the court and it’s freshman, freshman, sophomore, sophomore, junior and I’m thinking oh-no, but I realized, those girls are talented, they've earned it and I really trust them,” said Tietje. “They’re going to get the job done for us and boy they did.”
Meyer hauled in a clutch offensive rebound, her ninth of the night, and put it back for two points to go up six and the Rams held off the invading Apaches down the stretch to nab a key win in league play.
“She was a sophomore captain two years ago when we were 3-20 and she’s just grown as a person and as a leader,” lauded Tietje of Meyer, who finished with 20 points and nine boards in the win. “I hate to use the cliche but you can’t write a script like this. She’s been really struggling the last couple weeks missing easy layups and for her to come out of nowhere with that performance, she absolutely deserves it.”
Nova Okuley hit a pair of treys and added 11 points for Tinora while Gray put up 10 points and five rebounds.
Fairview placed three players in double figures, led by Rhodes’ 17 points off the bench. Carrie Zeedyk racked up 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Apaches while Crites netted 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Tinora will look to build off the win with a home tilt against unbeaten Wauseon on Tuesday to wrap up the 2021 portion of the schedule while Fairview will regroup Monday at Patrick Henry before competing in the Bryan Holiday Classic on Dec. 27-28.
FAIRVIEW (57) - K. Zeedyk 3; Singer 0; C. Zeedyk 16; Crites 15; Rhodes 17; Hammer 6. Totals 17-52 18-26 57.
TINORA (61) - Meyer 20; Frazer 3; Harr 4; Lee 5; K. Okuley 0; Mueller 8; Durfey 0; N. Okuley 11; Gray 10. Totals 22-53 10-16 61.
Three-point goals: Fairview 3-16 (Hammer 2, K. Zeedyk), Tinora 7-23 (Meyer 2, N. Okuley 2, Lee, Mueller, Gray). Rebounds: Fairview 29 (C. Zeedyk 13, Crites 10), Tinora 27 (Meyer 9). Turnovers: Fairview 19, Tinora 16.
Fairview 16 15 10 16 - 57
Tinora 10 9 26 16 - 61
Reserves: Tinora, 47-24.
