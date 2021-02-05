Tinora 56, Antwerp 37
ANTWERP -- Tinora’s Kylee Okuley racked up 18 points on six 3-pointers, powering the Rams to a 56-37 Green Meadows Conference win at Antwerp.
Karlee Okuley netted 10 points while Liv Mueller added nine in the triumph for Tinora (), which seized control with a 16-8 third-quarter advantage and hit 13 longballs in the win.
Asti Coppes put up 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Archers ().
TINORA (56) - Meyer 2; Frazer 5; Tr. Norden 0; Harr 5; Wachtman 0; Ka. Okuley 10; Mueller 9; Ky. Okuley 18; Te. Norden 0; Sines 0; Gray 7; Brown 0; Zachrich 0. Totals 20-3-56.
ANTWERP (37) - Miller 5; A. Reinhart 0; Coppes 18; Recker 4; M. Reinhart 0; McMichael 4; Jewell 6; Brewer 0. Totals 8-20-37.
Three-point goals: Tinora 13-36 (Ky. Okuley 6, Ka. Okuley 2, Mueller 2, Frazer, Harr, Gray), Antwerp 1-7 (Recker). Rebounds: Tinora 25 (Mueller 4), Antwerp 29 (Coppes 11). Turnovers: Tinora 5, Antwerp 20.
Tinora 15 12 16 13 - 56
Antwerp 10 9 8 10 - 37
Wauseon 43, Patrick Henry 26
HAMLER -- Wauseon’s Marisa Seiler scored her 1,000th career point in a 26-point effort as the Indians earned a 43-26 Northwest Ohio Athletic League victory at Patrick Henry.
Seiler hit three triples and was 11-of-12 from the charity stripe for the Indians () while Autumn Pelok chipped in 12.
Kenzie Vance netted 12 tallies to lead the ledger for PH () while Madison Prigge scored 10.
WAUSEON (43) - Smith 0; Hageman 0; Case 0; Pelok 12; Vasvery 2; Raabe 3; Rodriguez 0; Strauss 0; Seiler 26; Ehrsam 0; Carroll 0; Meyer 0. Totals 13-14-43.
PATRICK HENRY (26) - Boyer 0; Meyer 2; Musto 2; M. Prigge 0; Bostelman 0; K. Johnson 0; S. Johnson 0; Breece 0; Vance 12; Seaman 0; Haas 0. Totals 9-5-26.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Seiler 3. Patrick Henry - M. Prigge 2, Vance.
Wauseon 10 9 15 9 - 43
Patrick Henry 2 7 4 14 - 26
Montpelier 54, Hilltop 44
WEST UNITY -- Montpelier clinched at least a share of the Buckeye Border Conference championship, improving to 10-0 in league tilts with a key 54-44 win over host Hilltop.
Ariel Page and Chelsea McCord each netted 14 points to lead the way for the Locos (16-2), which lead by two games in the standings with two BBC games to go at North Central Saturday and at home against Pettisville on Feb. 11.
Kodi Brenner netted 15 points to power the Cadets (10-6, 8-2 BBC), which can still earn a share of the conference title with wins over Stryker (Feb. 11) and Fayette (Feb. 13) and a pair of Montpelier defeats.
MONTPELIER (54) - Bumb 8; Bexten 2; Fritsch 3; Engels 0; McCord 14; Richmire 8; Page 14; Repp 5. Totals 17-17-54.
HILLTOP (44) - Martin 0; La. Baker 8; Brenner 15; Jermeay 2; Bailey 7; Barnum 0; Hancock 2; Connolly 0; Le. Baker 8. Totals 15-9-44.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Bumb, Richmire, Repp. Hilltop - Brenner 2, Bailey 2, Le. Baker.
Montpelier 9 16 14 15 - 54
Hilltop 10 7 5 22 - 44
