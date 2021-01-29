How appropriate that on senior night, one of the two seniors celebrated makes the biggest play of the game. Joanna Schlatter knocked away a Celina pass that was headed to the low block in the final seconds of the game, lifting Defiance to a 40-39 win over Celina.
Schlatter and Kendall Black each tallied seven points on their night to be honored.
“I thought both of our seniors stepped up,” said Defiance coach Nate Headley. “They both did some really great things. They are great people and great leaders for our girls.”
Moments before that, Olivia Moats put Defiance back on top when she hit a triple from the wing with 20 seconds left.
“Any time we get an open look and the chance to take the lead, I will take it,” Headley said of the game-winning shot. “We just made a couple of winning plays, which we haven’t done in the previous games where we were close.”
Defiance led by as many as 10 before Celina battled back. It was 35-25 late in the third when Celina began to charge back. Taylor Klingshirn went to the free throw line and made the first toss and missed the second, but Celina came up with a rebound and eventually worked the ball around to Kira Dirksen, who hit a triple to cash in a four-point possession.
It was one of 18 offensive rebounds Celina had in the game.
“It was pretty obvious how they were getting back into it,” mentioned Headley, talking of the Celina rally. “It wasn’t a secret that all we had to do was come up with a couple of key rebounds here and there, and the game goes differently. It’s something we are going to continue to work on in practice each and every day.”
Celina ran the clock down and got a trey from Klingshirn to shorten to Defiance lead to 35-32 heading into the final period. Once play began, it took a minute for someone to score, with Celina’s Kyilla Billingsley coming up with a stickback on a miss to cut the lead to one.
Defiance countered with a good look in the halfcourt and scored when Mira Horvath was the cutter in the lane.
That would be the last bucket for Defiance until the game winner from Moats. Meanwhile, Celina was again able to cut the lead to one on a bucket from Emma Homan on the low block, plus a free throw from Klingshirn and a score off an offensive rebound from Carley Eichler put Celina ahead for the first time since the game was 3-2.
Each team used a timeout in the final 1:23 for a possession. With the clock rolling to under a minute left, Kinley Maynard had a shot blocked, but Defiance was able to force a turnover to get the the ball back for the eventual game winner.
Defiance got scores from Black and Elizabeth Hoffman in the final minute to take an 11-5 lead after one. They closed the half on a 7-2 run to take a 23-15 lead at the half.
“Getting off to a good start has been a huge focus for us,” said Headley. “Against Swanton (a 46-40 loss on Tuesday), we were in the same situation where we were up, playing well, and expecting them to make a run. You have to make some plays to withstand it.”
Moats, who canned four treys in the game, led Defiance (3-14, 2-5) with 14 points. Klingshirn and Dirksen each led Celina (1-14, 0-7) with 11 points.
Defiance wraps up its home schedule with a matchup against Patrick Henry on Tuesday.
CELINA (39) – Eichler 7; M. Lutz 0; Henry 2; Klingshirn 11; Dirksen 11; Homan 6; Billingsley 2. Totals 14-44 5-10 39.
DEFIANCE (40) – Moats 14; Wahl 0; Schlatter 7; Black 7; Maynard 8; Hoffman 2; Horvath 4. Totals 15-42 7-9 40.
Three-point goals: Celina – Klingshirn 3, Dirksen 3. Defiance – Moats 4, Schlatter. Rebounds: Celina 38, Defiance 25. Turnovers: Celina 16, Defiance 15.
Celina 5 10 17 7 – 39
Defiance 11 12 12 5 – 40
Reserves: Defiance, 29-26.
