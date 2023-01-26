Tinora 59, Hicksville 27
Tinora staked out a 16-3 lead after one quarter and cruised past county rival Hicksville for a 59-27 Green Meadows Conference girls basketball victory on Thursday.
Liv Mueller’s 15 points led the scoring charge for the Rams (9-8, 2-3 GMC) while Nova Okuley added 13 and Dakota Sines nine markers.
Leah Seitz and freshman McKenna Rice each scored six points to pace the Aces, which fell to 2-16 (0-5).
HICKSVILLE (27) - Adams 2; L. Seitz 6; Bergman 4; Rice 6; Steury 4; Porter 3; Mazur 3; A. Seitz 0.
TINORA (59) - Sines 9; Harr 2; Lee 8; Nagel 2; K. Okuley 8; Mueller 15; Durfey 2; N. Okuley 13.
Hicksville 3 7 9 8 - 27
Tinora 16 17 10 16 - 59
Reserves: Tinora, 30-15.
Evergreen 36, Archbold 25
METAMORA — Evergreen clamped down defensively to nab a 36-25 home win in NWOAL action against Archbold.
Addison Ricker netted 10 points to pace the Vikings (12-6, 2-2 NWOAL), which held Archbold to 11 points through the first three quarters. Macy Chamberlin tallied nine points and 10 rebounds.
Sophie Rupp put up 10 points in the setback for the Bluestreaks (8-9, 1-3).
ARCHBOLD (25) - Rupp 10; McQuade 6; Grime 2; Perez 2; Mello 2; Thiel 2. Totals 11-3-25.
EVERGREEN (36) - Br. Sintobin 4; Serna 6; Emmitt 7; Ricker 10; Chamberlain 9. Totlas 12-11-36.
Three-point goals: Archbold - none. Evergreen - Emmitt. Rebounds: Archbold 22 (Grime 5), Evergreen 30 (Chamberlin 10). Turnovers: Archbold 15, Evergreen 16.
Archbold 2 6 3 14 - 25
Evergreen 10 8 9 9 - 36
Reserves: Archbold, 30-16.
Patrick Henry 45, Wauseon 36
HAMLER — Patrick Henry outscored Wauseon 30-15 in the middle two quarters to pull away and earn a 45-36 league win at ‘The House of Heat.’
Ada Christman nearly had a double-double with nine points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for PH (13-4, 3-1 NWOAL) while Carys Crossland paced the Patriots with 10 points.
Hayley Meyer poured in 19 points to lead all scorers in the setback for Wauseon (9-9, 1-3).
WAUSEON (36) - Stasa 4; Tester 0; Strain 0; Pelok 0; Coronado 5; Hamilton 2; S. Rupp 0; Leatherman 0; Kay. Ehrsam 1; Marugan 4; Meyer 19. Totals 13-6-36.
PATRICK HENRY (45) - Crossland 10; Boyer 0; Seemann 8; Weber 5; Guelde 2; Haas 0; M. Prigge 6; Christman 9; Schwab 2; K. Prigge 3. Totals 14-10-45.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Meyer 2, Stasa, Coronado. Patrick Henry - Seemann 2, M. Prigge 2, Crossland, Weber, K. Prigge. Turnovers: Wauseon 7, Patrick Henry 15.
Wauseon 8 8 7 13 - 36
Patrick Henry 6 14 16 9 - 45
Reserves: Wauseon, 36-29.
Pettisville 51, Edon 25
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville held Edon to eight makes in 32 shots from the field to nab a 51-25 home conference win over the Bombers.
Grace Crawford put up 14 points to pace Pettisville (11-8, 3-2 BBC) while Leah Beck tallied 10.
Natalie Wofford’s 15 points paced all scorers in the setback for Edon (4-14, 0-5).
EDON (25) - Grieser 6; Klopfenstein 4; Grimm 6; Miller 2; King 5; Beck 10; Crawford 14; Wiemken 4. Totals 8-32 9-17 25.
PETTISVILLE (51) - Wofford 15; Derck 3; Hickman 2; Ge. Ripke 2; Owens 2; Gearig 1. Totals 21-48 8-17 51.
Three-point goals: Edon 0-7, Pettisville 1-4 (King). Rebounds: Edon 19, Pettisville 31. Turnovers: Edon 24, Pettisville 17.
Edon 7 2 7 9 - 25
Pettisville 8 17 14 12 - 51
Reserves: Pettisville, 29-15.
Stryker 42, Holgate 35
HOLGATE — Stryker outscored Holgate 15-8 in the fourth quarter to break a tie through three periods and stay in the BBC title race with a 42-35 victory.
Sage Woolace’s 20 points were tops for the Panthers (15-3, 4-1 BBC), which trail league unbeaten Hilltop by a game in the standings with a home league game against the Cadets on Feb. 2. Lexi Wickerham chipped in 11 points.
Lexa Schuller put up 17 points for Holgate, which fell to 9-10 (4-1) with its first conference defeat.
STRYKER (42) - Woolace 20; Leupp 0; Ruffer 2; Fulk 4; Ramon 0; Wickerham 11; Oberlin 5. Totals 12-16-42.
HOLGATE (35) - Tijerina 0; O. Blaker 6; Wilhelm 0; Schuller 17; Altman 3; I. Blaker 6; Clark 3; Fritz 0. Totals 10-11-35.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Wickerham, Oberlin. Holgate - O. Blaker 2, Schuller, Altman.
Stryker 9 6 12 15 - 42
Holgate 5 8 14 8 - 35
Reserves: Holgate, 27-18.
Hilltop 49, Montpelier 23
WEST UNITY — Hilltop’s Libbie Baker racked up 28 points, outscoring Montpelier in a 49-23 league win for the Cadets.
Baker hit 10-of-11 at the charity stripe in the win for Hilltop (13-4, 5-0 BBC), which held the Locos to six points in the middle two quarters. Jayma Bailey added 11 markers.
Jada Uribes hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored a dozen points for Montpelier (9-9, 3-2).
MONTPELIER (23) - Bumb 0; Hillard 3; Humbarger 2; McGee 4; Mahan 2; Grime 0; Taylor 0; Hopper 0; Uribes 12. Totals 8-4-23.
HILLTOP (49) - Brown 5; Dickinson 0; Routt 0; Baker 28; Bailey 11; Hancock 5; JoHantgen 0; VanArsdalen 0; Graham 0. Totals 17-14-49.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Uribes 2, Hillard. Hilltop - Bailey.
Montpelier 8 3 3 9 - 23
Hilltop 16 7 13 13 - 49
Reserves: Montpelier, 36-13.
North Central 32, Fayette 25
PIONEER — North Central snapped a nine-game losing streak and earned its first league win of the year, defeating Fayette 32-25.
Maddie Zimmerman’s 11 points led all scorers in the win for NC (2-15, 1-4 BBC), which coincidentally scored eight points in all four quarters.
Neveah Powers tallied seven points to pace Fayette (1-15, 0-5).
FAYETTE (25) - Sinks 0; D. Storrs 6; Kovar 3; Powers 7; Gorsuch 0; Fetterman 0; K. Storrs 2; Ramay 2; Sliwinski 2; Schang 3. Totals 8-5-25.
NORTH CENTRAL (32) - Meyers 6; Burnett 8; Cruz 0; Zimmerman 11; Dominguez 0; King 4; Wright 3. Totals 13-4-32.
Three-point goals: Fayette - D. Storrs 2, Kovar, Powers. North Central - Wright, Burnett.
Fayette 3 13 5 4 - 25
North Central 8 8 8 8 - 32
Reserves: Fayette, 48-14.
