AYERSVILLE -- After seeing a halftime lead disappear and turn into a double-digit deficit early in the fourth, Tinora flipped the script in the final minutes as the Rams finished Thursday’s rivalry tilt at Ayersville on a 17-0 run to stun the host Pilots, 60-55.
The Rams (6-7, 1-2 GMC) trailed 53-41 with 7:05 left in regulation following a layup from Ayersville junior Maci Froelich and things got even more dire following an Ally Schindler layup at the 3:20 mark to put the Pilots up 55-43.
Unfortunately for Tim Nicely’s squad, that was the last points the Pilots (4-8, 2-1 GMC) tacked on the scoreboard.
“We didn’t score the last three-plus minutes and that hurts,” said the Pilot mentor. “The kids play their buts off and we had a nine-point lead at one time and we just didn’t capitalize. We had 29 turnovers and we just got tired. We’ve got six varsity players with Taylor Craft hurt, but hey we worked our tails off and did the best we could.”
Noted Tinora coach Kyle Tietje: “We had a similar type of comeback earlier in the year against Miller City (49-46 win on Dec. 19) where we were down 13 early in the fourth quarter. I think winning that game back in December really helped with our kids’ confidence.
“Our kids believe that what we’re doing is working. I’d like it to work more minutes out of the game tonight but we made just enough plays tonight and it’s a credit to the kids.”
Sparked by a trey from junior Amanda Meyer, the Green and White went on a scoring march with buckets from Emily Harr and Tristen Norden.
After Norden split a pair of free throws to cut the Pilot lead to 55-51 with 1:54 left, the turning point finally arrived. As Tinora drove up court through the Ayersville press, Nicely was whistled for a technical foul for arguing a missed traveling call.
Norden was tasked with the two free throws, nailing them both, and with 1:25 to go, sophomore Liv Mueller drained an open 3-pointer from the wing to complete the comeback and give the Rams a 56-55 lead.
Ayersville turned the ball over on the other end and following a Tinora miss, the Rams snared the offensive rebound and Harr converted a baseline drive while being fouled with 41.1 seconds left. The free throw was off-line, keeping the Pilots within a possession.
A 3-point attempt was missed by sophomore Neva Sheets and the long rebound led to a breakaway layup by Meyer to seal the deal and the win.
“(Norden) actually shot technical free throws last week against Wayne Trace and missed, but we believe in her and we put her right back on the line and she made them today,” said Tietje, whose Rams earned their first conference victory of the year following losses to league unbeatens Fairview and Wayne Trace to start the slate. “We had a couple big baskets late from a couple sophomores in Liv Mueller and Emily Harr. We just had a lot of big plays tonight.”
A competitive first half saw both sides end quarters on scoring runs. In the first, the Rams broke open an 8-8 tie with a 9-2 run to cap the quarter, finishing 5-of-6 from the free throw line to build up a 17-10 lead after eight minutes.
The second stanza, however, had Kaylee Dockery’s fingerprints all over it. The 5-7 sophomore scored 13 of her 17 points in the second period alone, scoring the Pilots’ first five points of the quarter. Dockery netted points on four buckets, a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in two separate trips.
The hosts seemed to finally swing momentum their way in the third, handling Tinora’s full-court pressure and seizing control in the final three minutes. A layup from Schindler at the 3:35 mark gave the Pilots a 38-36 lead and, following a bucket from Kacee Okuley and an old-fashioned 3-point play from Schindler, the lead swelled to seven.
“Ally and Kaylee made some great shots and Ally gave us a big boost in the post,” said Nicely. “We played our butts off, hard enough to win but the scoreboard just wasn’t on the right side for us. We’ll have to regroup and get ready for the next game.”
Even after a bucket from Anna Gray and a free throw from Harr cut the lead to 44-41, the Pilots still had another answer. Froelich converted a layup while being fouled with 41.3 ticks left and hit the free throw.
On Tinora’s final possession, Dockery came up with a steal at mid-court with two seconds to go and raced to the bucket for a layup at the horn to go up 49-41 after three periods.
Dockery and Schindler paced the Pilots with 17 points each, as Schindler chipped in eight rebounds.
Norden netted 17 points in the winning effort for Tinora while Mueller drained three longballs in a 16-point effort. Harr and Gray each scored nine points.
Tinora will look to net back-to-back wins with a trip to Paulding on Tuesday while Ayersville will host Kalida.
TINORA (60) - Meyer 8; Norden 17; Harr 9; Nagel 0; Ka. Okuley 0; Mueller 16; Ky. Okuley 0; Lee 1; Gray 9; Zachrich 0. Totals 20-14-60.
AYERSVILLE (55) - Sheets 1; Martin 0; Dockery 17; Froelich 12; Schindler 17; Okuley 8; McGuire 0; Young 0. Totals 23-8-55.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Mueller 3, Meyer, Norden, Gray. Ayersville - Dockery. Rebounds: Tinora 36 (Gray 8), Ayersville 32 (Schindler 8). Turnovers: Tinora 19, Ayersville 29.
Tinora 17 17 7 19 - 60
Ayersville 10 21 18 6 - 55
Reserves: Tinora, 12-7 (two quarters).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.