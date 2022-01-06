HAVILAND — Tinora continued its solid start to Green Meadows Conference play with a 44-34 road win over Wayne Trace.
Anna Gray knocked down four longballs and led the Rams (9-3, 2-0 GMC) with 14 points. Nova Okuley added 11 points for Tinora, which outscored the host Raiders 21-0 from outside the arc.
Rachel Stoller neared a double-double with 14 points and eight rebounds to pace the Raiders (4-6, 0-2 GMC).
TINORA (44) - Gray 14; N. Okuley 11; Lee 6; K. Okuley 5; Mueller 4; Meyer 2; Frazer 2. Totals 18-41 1-6 44.
WAYNE TRACE (34) — Stoller 14; Moore 8; Troth 4; Graham 2; Myers 2; Miller 2; Zartman 2. Totals 16-48 2-4 34.
Three-point goals: Tinora 7-23 (Gray 4, N. Okuley, Lee, K. Okuley), Wayne Trace 0-7. Rebounds: Tinora 20 (Meyer 5), Wayne Trace 32 (Myers 11). Turnovers: Tinora 13, Wayne Trace 25.
Tinora 12 12 12 8 — 44
Wayne Trace 6 5 18 5 — 34
Reserves: Tinora, 34-16.
Fairview 50, Antwerp 43
SHERWOOD — Fairview held off a fourth-quarter run by Antwerp to pick up its first league win of the year, 50-43.
Carrie Zeedyk led the ledger for the Apaches (8-6, 1-1 GMC) with 14 points and eight rebounds while Kelly Crites added 10 points, five assists and six boards with three steals.
Haleigh Jewell’s 15 points were tops for the Archers, which fell to 6-5 (1-1 GMC). Aewyn McMichael chipped in 11 points.
ANTWERP (43) — Rohrs 0; Coppes 5; Recker 7; Schuette 5; McMichael 11; Jewell 15; Brewer 0. Totals 15-5-43.
FAIRVIEW (50) — K. Zeedyk 7; Singer 4; C. Zeedyk 14; Crites 10; Rhodes 9; Hammer 6. Totals 15-11-50.
Three-point goals: Antwerp — . Fairview — Hammer 2, C. Zeedyk 2, Singer.
Antwerp 11 4 5 23 — 43
Fairview 11 6 12 21 — 50
Reserves: Fairview, 35-32.
Paulding 58, Edgerton 41
EDGERTON — Paulding had three players reach double figures as the Panthers nabbed a 58-41 road win over GMC foe Edgerton.
Janae Pease nailed four 3-pointers and paced the Panthers (3-7, 1-1 GMC) with 17 points. Claire Schweller chipped in a dozen on six buckets while Audrey Giesige added 11.
Dominique Fort’s 14 points led the way for the Bulldogs (1-11, 0-2 GMC). Taylor Smith netted 10.
PAULDING (58) — Schweller 12; B. Bakle 0; Kauser 3; Pease 17; Trahin 0; A. Bakle 3; Ankney 7; Kuckuck 4; Giesige 11; Barton 1; Roehrig 0; Valle 0; Suffel 0. Totals 22-8-58.
EDGERTON (41) — Ritter 2; Gerschutz 0; Smith 10; Stuut 0; Cape 6; Rudersdorf 5; Stark 0; Fort 14; Everetts 0; Schroeder 4. Totals 14-10-41.
Three-point goals: Paulding — Pease 4, Ankney, Giesige. Edgerton — Fort 2, Rudersdorf. Turnovers: Paulding 19, Edgerton 26.
Paulding 13 15 13 17 — 58
Edgerton 7 15 8 11 — 41
Holgate 42, Pettisville 29
HOLGATE — Holgate moved into a tie atop the BBC at 2-0 in league play after downing visiting Pettisville, 42-29.
Carissa Meyer’s 10 points led the way for the Tigers (5-7) while Lexa Schuller and Justine Eis each netted nine.
Ellie Grieser canned a pair of treys and led all scorers with 18 points in the loss for Pettisville, (2-11, 0-2 BBC).
PETTISVILLE (29) — Grieser 18; Klopfenstein 2; Plank 2; King 3; Beck 2; Crawford 2. Totals 12-2-29.
HOLGATE (42) — Willett 0; Bower 0; O. Blaker 5; Schuller 9; Altman 4; Franz 0; Meyer 10; Clark 5; Eis 9; Tijerina 0; I. Blaker 0. Totals 18-4-42.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — Grieser 2, King. Holgate — O. Blaker, Meyer. Turnovers: Pettisville 19, Holgate 8.
Pettisville 8 8 4 9 — 29
Holgate 10 9 14 9 — 42
Montpelier 45, Edon 31
MONTPELIER — Montpelier moved to 10-2 on the season, pulling away for a 45-31 home victory over conference foe Edon.
Ariel Page poured in 15 points to lead the way for the Locos (10-2, 2-0 BBC) while Trinity Richmire added 11 markers.
Kerrin Towers was the lone player in double figures for the Bombers (2-11, 0-2 BBC) with 10 points.
EDON (31) — Towers 10; Mitchell 4; Cravens 0; Hickman 4; Heinze 0; Al. Kaylor 4; Kiess 2; As. Kaylor 2; Wofford 5. Totals 14-2-31
MONTPELIER (45) — Bumb 2; McGee 0; McCord 9; Richmire 11; Taylor 4; Page 15; Uribes 4. Totals 16-10-45.
Three-point goals: Edon — Mitchell. Montpelier — McCord, Taylor, Page.
Edon 6 6 10 9 — 31
Montpelier 6 10 14 15 — 45
Reserves: Edon, 22-17.
Ottoville 46, Continental 9
CONTINENTAL — Ottoville staked out a 15-0 lead after eight minutes and stifled Continental in a 46-9 Putnam County League win.
Elise Kramer’s 12 points led the Lady Green (6-7, 2-2 PCL) while Jessa Burgei netted 10.
Bryn Tegenkamp scored six of the nine points for the Pirates (2-8, 0-2 PCL) while Jensen Armey added the other three.
OTTOVILLE (46) — Burgei 10; E. Thorbahn 9; Hoersten 2; C. Thorbahn 4; Turnwald 4; Kramer 12; German 3; Kemper 2.
CONTINENTAL (9) — Armey 3; Tegenkamp 6.
Three-point goals: Ottoville — Kramer 2, German, E. Thorbahn.
Ottoville 15 7 15 9 — 46
Continental 0 2 2 5 — 9
Ottawa-Glandorf 50,
St. Marys 40
OTTAWA — A career-best 15 points from Katie Kaufman helped Ottawa-Glandorf move to 4-0 in the Western Buckeye League and hold off fellow league unbeaten St. Marys, 50-40.
Maggie Verhoff canned two treys and added 10 points for the No. 5 Titans (8-2), which outscored St. Marys 27-15 in the second and fourth quarters combined.
Kendall Dieringer scored 14 points in the setback for the Roughriders (9-2, 3-1 WBL).
ST. MARYS (40) — Hesse 4; Dieringer 14; Ruane 8; Rable 8; McGlothen 6. Totals 15-6-40.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (50) — Verhoff 10; Grothause 8; Aldrich 6; E. Kaufman 6; Schroeder 3; E. Brinkman 2; K. Kaufman 15. Totals 20-6-50.
Three-point goals: St. Marys — Dieringer 2, Ruane 2. Ottawa-Glandorf — Verhoff 2, Grothause, Schroeder.
St. Marys 10 7 15 8 — 40
O-G 11 14 12 13 — 50
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.