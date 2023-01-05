Ayersville 58, Paulding 40
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville outscored Paulding 34-13 in the middle two quarters of Thursday’s Green Meadows Conference tilt to claim a 58-40 win at ‘The Hangar.’
Ally Schindler led 10 Pilots in the scoring column with a dozen points for Ayersville (9-2, 2-0 GMC) while Neva Sheets chipped in 11.
Freshman Addison Pease led all scorers with 19 points for Paulding (1-9, 1-1). Brooklynn Bakle added 11 markers.
PAULDING (40) - Pease 19; Bermejo 0; Bakle 11; Shull 2; Suffel 0; Schlatter 1; Breier 0; Carr 0; Kuckuck 2; Barton 5. Totals 12-12-40.
AYERSVILLE (58) - McGuire 4; Becher 4; Waldron 8; Killgallon 0; N. Sheets 11; Dockery 4; Brown 3; Schindler 12; Manon 3; Young 5; L. Sheets 4; Pahl 0; Zartman 0. Totals 23-9-58.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Pease 2, Bakle 2. Ayersville - N. Sheets, Young. Turnovers: Paulding 18, Ayersville 18.
Paulding 10 9 4 16 - 40
Ayersville 17 15 19 6 - 58
Reserves: Ayersville, 34-21.
Wayne Trace 57, Hicksville 31
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace forced 29 Hicksville turnovers and stifled the Aces in a 57-31 league triumph.
Caroline Winans put up 17 points to pace the Raiders (5-6, 1-1 GMC) while Lexi Moore tallied 14 points and seven rebounds and Gracie Shepherd chipped in 10.
Lindsay Bergman had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in the setback for Hicksville (1-10, 0-2 GMC).
HICKSVILLE (31) - Adams 4; Perna 5; L. Seitz 5; Neidhardt 1; Bergman 10; Steury 3; Mazur 0; A. Seitz 3; Porter 0; Sanders 0; McAlexander 0. Totals 11-37 6-12 31.
WAYNE TRACE (57) - Zartman 0; A. Moore 2; Ti. Sinn 0; Myers 3; Miller 2; Shepherd 10; Care. Winans 2; L. Moore 14; Caro. Winans 17; Stoller 6; To. Sinn 1. Totals 23-57 10-12 57.
Three-point goals: Hicksville 3-7 (Perna, L. Seitz, Steury), Wayne Trace 1-9 (Caro. Winans). Rebounds: Hicksville 31 (Bergman 10), Wayne Trace 30 (L. Moore 7). Turnovers: Hicksville 29, Wayne Trace 12.
Hicksville 6 8 10 7 - 31
Wayne Trace 12 14 16 15 - 57
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 33-19.
Antwerp 50, Edgerton 30
EDGERTON — Antwerp placed a trio of double-digit scorers on the ledger, powering past league foe Edgerton, 50-30.
Aewyn McMichael and Hayleigh Jewell combined for six 3-pointers and each scored 14 points for the Archers (6-5, 1-1 GMC), which led 17-5 after one quarter. Caroline Rohrs added 10 tallies.
Alivia Farnham’s nine points were tops for the Bulldogs, which fell to 1-10 (0-2 GMC) on the year.
ANTWERP (50) - Rohrs 10; Peters 0; Clem 0; Carnahan 0; McMichael 14; Townley 8; Jewell 14; Fish 2; Krouse 2. Totals 15-19-50.
EDGERTON (30) - Ritter 0; Smith 7; Swank 1; Cape 0; Stuut 4; Farnham 9; Warner 0; Everetts 7; Blalock 2; Keppeler 0. Totals 12-2-30.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - McMichael 4, Jewell 2. Edgerton - Farnham, Everetts.
Antwerp 17 5 22 6 - 50
Edgerton 5 6 10 9 - 30
Montpelier 46, Edon 37
EDON — Montpelier kept with the four teams without a Buckeye Border Conference loss, knocking off host Edon 46-37.
Jada Uribes netted a game-best 15 points to lead the Locos (7-4, 2-0 BBC), which shook off an early close game with a 14-7 edge in the second stanza. Kelsie Bumb hit three treys and chipped in 12.
Natalie Wofford and Jaycea Craven each scored nine points to pace the Bombers (3-10, 0-2).
MONTPELIER (46) - Bumb 12; Humbarger 6; McGee 8; Mahan 0; Grime 0; Taylor 5; Hopper 0; Uribes 15. Totals 16-7-46.
EDON (37) - Wofford 9; Gr. Ripke 2; Craven 9; Briner 2; M. Derck 0; Hickman 3; Ge. Ripke 3; Gearig 7; Reitzel 2. Totals 14-7-37.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Bumb 3, McGee, Uribes. Edon - Hickman, Ge. Ripke.
Montpelier 13 14 8 11 - 46
Edon 12 7 12 6 - 37
Reserves: Montpelier, 33-18.
Hilltop 43, North Central 28
PIONEER — Hilltop outscored North Central in all four quarters, pulling away for a 43-28 conference victory.
Sophomore Libbie Baker nearly outscored NC with 22 points of her own for the Cadets (9-4, 2-0 BBC), which outscored North Central 15-6 at the charity stripe. Mia Hancock added 10 markers.
Isabelle Burnett put up 17 points, including a pair of longballs, to lead the Eagles (1-10, 0-2).
HILLTOP (43) - Brown 4; Dickinson 0; Routt 4; Baker 22; VanArsdalen 0; Bailey 3; Hancock 10. Totals 14-15-43.
NORTH CENTRAL (28) - Meyers 2; Burnett 17; Stewart 3; King 4; Wright 2. Totals 10-6-28.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - none. North Central - Burnett 2.
Hilltop 9 13 9 12 - 43
North Central 4 9 5 10 - 28
Reserves: North Central, 26-13.
Holgate 39, Pettisville 28
PETTISVILLE — Holgate held Pettisville without a make from long range and outscored the Blackbirds late in a 39-28 smothering.
Miriam Bower had nine points to top the tally for the Tigers (6-6, 2-0 BBC), which outscored Pettisville 15-2 in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Isabelle Blaker and Jordyn Altman each chipped in eight points.
Olivia Miller’s 10 points led all scorers in the setback for Pettisville (6-6, 0-2).
HOLGATE (39) - Tijerina 2; Bower 9; O. Blaker 4; Wilhelm 0; Schuller 0; Altman 8; I. Blaker 8; Clark 6. Totals 14-34 8-22 39.
PETTISVILLE (28) - Grieser 4; Klopfenstein 0; Bennett 0; Grimm 2; Strauss 0; Fox 0; Miller 10; King 0; Beck 8; Crawford 4; Blosser 0; Wiemken 0. Totals 12-43 4-10 28.
Three-point goals: Holgate 3-12 (I. Blaker 2, Altman), Pettisville 0-7. Rebounds: Holgate 24, Pettisville 29. Turnovers: Holgate 19, Pettisville 21.
Holgate 9 9 6 15 - 39
Pettisville 8 12 6 2 - 28
Reserves: Pettisville, 29-27.
Stryker 51, Fayette 14
FAYETTE — Sage Woolace put up 18 points for Stryker as the Panthers picked up a dominant 51-14 league win at Fayette.
Gabrielle Ramon was next in the scoring hierarchy with seven markers for the Panthers (9-2, 2-0 BBC), which staked out a 17-5 lead after one quarter.
Kelsie Storrs’ six points were tops for the Eagles (1-10, 0-2 BBC).
STRYKER (51) - Froelich 0; Woolace 18; Leupp 0; Ruffer 2; Fulk 5; Ramon 7; Creighton 0; Wickerham 4; Myers 6; Rethmel 4; Oberlin 5. Totals 19-8-51.
FAYETTE (14) - Sinks 0; D. Storrs 0; Kovar 0; Powers 2; Gorsuch 1; Brown 0; K. Storrs 6; Ramay 0; Sliwinski 0; Schang 5. Totals 5-2-14.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Myers 2, Ramon, Rethmel, Oberlin. Fayette - K. Storrs, Schang.
Stryker 17 18 10 6 - 51
Fayette 5 5 3 1 - 14
Reserves: Stryker, 31-27.
Ottoville 57, Continental 21
OTTOVILLE — Continental was held scoreless in the fourth quarter as Ottoville bombed their way past the Pirates in Putnam County League play, 57-21.
Bryn Tegenkamp netted eight points to lead the ledger for Continental (0-12, 0-3 PCL), which trailed just 9-7 after one quarter but was outscored 22-5 in the second period.
Erica Thorbahn poured in a whopping six 3-pointers, finishing with 24 points for the Lady Green (6-6, 2-2), which hit nine treys in all.
CONTINENTAL (21) - Tegenkamp 8; Logan 7; Cordes 2; Searfoss 2; Crossgrove 2. Totals 7-4-21.
OTTOVILLE (57) - Burgei 7; Thorbahn 24; Langhals 5; Hoersten 3; S. Turnwald 4; B. Turnwald 6; Furley 8. Totals 20-8-57.
Three-point goals: Continental - Logan 2, Tegenkamp. Ottoville - Thorbahn 6, B. Turnwald 2, Burgei.
Continental 7 5 9 0 - 21
Ottoville 9 22 15 11 - 57
