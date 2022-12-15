Ayersville 33, Wayne Trace 24
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville held Wayne Trace to 12 points over the first three quarters and won its third straight by stifling the Raiders 33-24 on Thursday to open Green Meadows Conference girls hoops play this season.
32 of the 33 points came from three players for Ayersville (6-1, 1-0 GMC) as Kaylee Dockery netted a dozen and Neva Sheets and Ally Schindler each scored 10.
Harper Myers and Lexi Moore each scored seven points to pace Wayne Trace (2-4, 0-1 GMC).
WAYNE TRACE (24) - A. Moore 5; Ti. Sinn 0; Myers 7; Miller 0; Care. Winans 0; L. Moore 7; Caro. Winans 5; To. Sinn 0. Totals 9-3-24.
AYERSVILLE (33) - McGuire 0; Becher 0; Waldron 1; Sheets 10; Dockery 12; Brown 0; Schindler 10; Manon 0; Young 0; Killgallon 0. Totals 11-8-33.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace (A. Moore, Myers, Caro. Winans), Ayersville (Dockery 2, Sheets).
Wayne Trace 6 2 4 12 - 24
Ayersville 7 4 12 10 - 33
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 23-21.
Tinora 51, Edgerton 34
Tinora got back to winning ways, shaking off two straight losses with a 51-34 home league win over Edgerton.
Nova Okuley hit two treys and paced the Rams (4-5, 1-0 GMC) with 16 points as Tinora hit nine treys in all. Liv Mueller added two longballs and 13 points.
Taylor Smith and Alivia Farnham each scored nine points to top the tally for Edgerton (0-8, 0-1 GMC).
EDGERTON (34) - Ritter 8; Gerschutz 0; Smith 9; Swank 1; Cape 5; Farnham 9; Warner 2; Everetts 0; Keppeler 0. Totals 12-7-34.
TINORA (51) - Sines 4; Norden 5; Harr 3; Lee 6; Nagel 1; K. Okuley 3; Mueller 13; Durfey 0; N. Okuley 16. Totals 17-8-51.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Smith, Cape, Farnham. Tinora - Lee 2, Mueller 2, N. Okuley 2, Norden, Harr, K. Okuley.
Edgerton 7 8 8 11 - 34
Tinora 11 9 19 12 - 51
Fairview 62, Hicksville 20
HICKSVILLE — Fairview blitzed Hicksville to the the tune of a 46-9 halftime lead to take their Green Meadows Conference opener over the Aces 62-20.
Three Apaches (7-2, 1-0 GMC) scored in double figures with Kelly Crites leading the way, draining three from long range to total 19. Carrie Zeedyk added 14 and Allison Rhodes 13.
Hicksville (1-7, 0-1 GMC) was led by Lindsay Bergman who scored five.
FAIRVIEW (62) - Singer 8; Zeedyk 14; Sharp 0; Shininger 2; Crites 19; Rhodes 13; Merritt 0; Hammer 3; Taylor 3; McDaniel 0. Totals: 17-8-4 62.
HICKSVILLE (20) - Adams 2; L. Seitz 4; Neidhardt 3; Bergman 5; Steury 0; Mazur 0; A. Seitz 0; Rice 4; McAlexander 2; Sanders 0. Totals: 8-0-4 20
Three-point goals: Fairview - Crites 4, Singer 2, Zeedyk, Hammer, Hicksville - None. Rebounds: Fairview 20 (Zeedyk 7), Hicksville 10 (Neidhardt 5). Turnovers: Fairview 8, Hicksville 14.
Fairview 26 20 8 8 - 62
Hicksville 4 5 4 7 - 20
Reserves: 58-10 Fairview
Napoleon 45, Bowling Green 39
BOWLING GREEN — Napoleon was able to hold on for a 45-39 Northern Lakes League win over Bowling Green despite a furious second half rally by the Bobcats.
The Wildcats (5-4, 3-3 NLL) led 17-11 at the half and saw the game tied at the end of three but a 16-10 fourth quarter sealed the deal. Ella Tassler led the way for Napoleon with 17 points while Sophie Chipps added 10.
Bowling Green (0-6, 0-3 NLL) was led by Kaylee Dean-Scheele who had 14.
NAPOLEON (45) - Sonnenberg 3; Ripke 0; Rosebrook 0; M. Kruse 8; Chipps 10; Huddle 0; L. Kruse 7; Tassler 17; Oberhaus 0; Burill 0. Totals: 8-4-17 45.
BOWLING GREEN (39) - Dean-Scheele 14; Maas 5; Sayen 5; Thompson 7; Thompson 3; Greiner 5; Fry 0; Konecny 0. Totals: 8-6-5 39.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Sonnenberg, Chipps, L. Kruse, Tassler, Bowling Green - Dean-Scheele 2, Sayen, Thompson, Thompson, Greiner.
Napoleon 8 9 12 16 - 45
Bowling Green 6 5 18 10 - 39
Reserves: 30-18 Napoleon
Patrick Henry 50, Continental 31
HAMLER — It was raining threes in Hamler on Thursday night as Patrick Henry saw 10 threes fall in a 50-31 home win over Continental.
Kasey Nelson and Carys Crossland each had three triples and led the Patriots (5-1) with 15 and 11 points respectively. Karsyn Weber added two more threes and 10 points.
Continental (0-8) was led by Mackenzie Shock who had 13 points while Bryn Tegenkamp added 12. Only four Pirates scored on the night.
CONTINENTAL (31) - Knowles 0; Shock 13; Tegenkamp 12; Logan 4; Cordes 0; Rose 0; Grossgrove 0. Totals: 12-1-4 31.
PATRICK HENRY (50) - Nelson 15; Crossland 11; Boyer 0; Seemann 6; Weber 10; Guelde 0; Haas 3; M. Prigge 0; Christman 5; Schwab 0; K. Prigge 0; Schwiebert 0; Rosebrook 0. Totals: 7-10-6 50.
Three-point goals: Continental - Shock, Patrick Henry - Nelson 3, Crossland 3, Seemann 2, Weber 2. Turnovers: Continental 21, Patrick Henry 17
Continental 6 8 4 13 - 31
Patrck Henry 10 6 15 17 - 50
