MILLER CITY -- Miller City held Ayersville to just five points in the second quarter to take control in a 50-34 win over the Pilots in girls basketball action on Thursday.
Abi Lammers paced the Wildcats (3-0) with 19 points while Adrienne Kuhlman added three longballs and 14 points.
Sophomore Kaylee Dockery converted seven makes from the charity stripe and paced Ayersville (0-1) with 17 markers.
AYERSVILLE (34) - Sheets 2; Martin 1; Dockery 17; Schindler 6; Okuley 2; Manon 2. Totals 12-8-34.
MILLER CITY (50) - Lammers 19; Kuhlman 14; Hermiller 4; L. Otto 3; Pfau 6; Gable 2; M. Otto 2. Totals 18-8-50.
Three-point goals: Ayersville - Dockery 2. Miller City - Kuhlman 3, Lammers 2, Pfau.
Ayersville 12 5 7 10 - 34
Miller City 19 17 8 6 - 50
Fairview 67, Hicksville 30
SHERWOOD -- Fairview exploded in the first quarter, outscoring Hicksville 29-2 in a 67-30 non-league county rivalry triumph.
Kelly Crites led three players in double figures for the Apaches (2-0) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Kiersten Cline added 16 points - 10 from the free throw line - with eight steals while Carrie Zeedyk added 12 tallies.
Kenzie Schroeder’s 15 points and 13 rebounds were tops for the Aces (0-2), which committed 27 turnovers.
HICKSVILLE (30) - Slattery 3; Phillips 0; Seitz 1; Schroeder 15; Smith 0; Bergman 5; Crall 0; Eicher 6; Monroe 0; Bailey 0. Totals 12-6-30.
FAIRVIEW (67) - K. Zeedyk 2; C. Zeedyk 12; Mavis 6; Smith 8; Crites 21; Cline 16; Hammer 0; Taylor 2; Singer 0. Totals 20-21-67.
Three-point goals: Hicksville - none. Fairview - Crites 2, Cline 2, C. Zeedyk, Smith. Rebounds: Hicksville 34 (Schroeder 13), Fairview 37 (Crites 10). Turnovers: Hicksville 27, Fairview 9.
Hicksville 2 5 11 12 - 30
Fairview 29 14 11 13 - 67
Reserves: Fairview, 45-18.
Tinora 47, Continental 36
CONTINENTAL -- Tinora used a balanced scoring load with eight players recording points as the Rams evened their season mark with a 47-36 win over Continental.
Tristen Norden and Liv Mueller each netted nine points to pace the 2-2 Rams while Anna Frazer added eight markers.
Cate Etter racked up 20 points and eight caroms in the loss for the Pirates (0-4).
TINORA (47) - Norden 9; Mueller 9; Frazer 8; Nagel 6; Meyer 6; Okuley 5; Harr 2; Gray 2.
CONTINENTAL (36) - Etter 20; Troyer 7; Burke 3; Potts 2; Armey 2; Scott 2.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Mueller, Nagel, Meyer, Okuley. Continental - Etter. Rebounds: Tinora 37 (Nagel 8), Continental 26 (Etter 8). Turnovers: Tinora 28, Continental 26.
Tinora 14 14 4 15 - 37
Continental 7 9 9 11 - 26
Reserves: Tinora, 44-2.
Liberty Center 45, Antwerp 27
LIBERTY CENTER -- Lucy Jones put up a double-double for Liberty Center with 13 points and 10 rebounds, helping the Tigers to a 45-27 win over Antwerp.
Samantha Graber hit three treys and tallied 11 points for LC (1-2), which blew open a 23-14 halftime lead with a 23-8 advantage in the third period.
Asti Coppes netted 12 points for Antwerp, which fell to 1-3.
ANTWERP (27) - Reinhart 3; Coppes 12; Recker 4; Schuette 1; McMichael 3; Jewell 4. Totals 7-11-27.
LIBERTY CENTER (45) - Armey 5; K. Mohler 3; Long 2; Chapa 7; Graber 11; Jones 13; Engler 2; Giesige 2. Totals 18-5-45.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - A. Reinhart, McMichael. Liberty Center - Graber 3, Armey, K. Mohler.
Antwerp 4 10 8 5 - 27
Liberty Center 11 12 23 4 - 45
Reserves: Liberty Center, 39-7.
Paulding 56, Lincolnview 27
PAULDING -- Jalynn Parrett drained four treys and paced Paulding with 20 points as the Panthers prevailed in their Northwest Conference opener against Lincolnview, 56-27.
Sadie Estle added eight points for Paulding (4-0, 1-0 NWC), which blitzed the Lancers 27-2 in the second period to take a 36-8 halftime lead.
Kendall Bollenbacher scored all 15 of her points in the second half for Lincolnview (1-2, 0-1 NWC).
LINCOLNVIEW (27) - Jackman 2; Renner 0; Webb 0; Sellers 0; Bollenbacher 15; Stevens 0; Looser 0; King 5; Mendenhall 2; Beiar 3. Totals 12-3-27.
PAULDING (56) - Schweller 6; Parrett 20; Pease 6; Suffel 0; Manz 6; Ankney 0; Kuckuck 3; Giesige 7; Roehrig 0; Estle 8. Totals 19-11-56.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview - none. Paulding - Parrett 4, Manz 2, Giesige. Rebounds: Lincolnview 21, Paulding 37. Turnovers: Lincolnview 29, Paulding 25.
Lincolnview 6 2 4 15 - 27
Paulding 9 27 8 12 - 56
Reserves: Paulding, 13-11 (two quarters).
Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Wapakoneta 37
WAPAKONETA -- Ottawa-Glandorf stretched its Western Buckeye League win streak to 38 straight games with a 73-37 rout of host Wapakoneta.
Chloee Glenn and Erin Kaufman each netted 15 points for the Titans (5-0, 1-0 WBL) while junior Ella Okuley scored a career-high 11.
Allie Wilson and Casey Minnig each scored eight points to pace Wapakoneta (1-1, 0-1 WBL).
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (73) - Glenn 15; E. Kaufman 15; Okuley 11; K. Kaufman 6; Krouse 6; Haselman 6; Erford 4; Siefker 3; Fortman 3; Aldrich 2. Totals 32-4-73.
WAPAKONETA (37) - Wilson 8; Mining 8; Lisi 7; Harrod 6; Allen 4; Jenkins 2; Courter 2. Totals 16-4-37.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Krouse 2, Fortman, Okuley, Siefker. Wapakoneta - Wilson.
Ottawa-Glandorf 28 21 15 9 - 73
Wapakoneta 13 7 6 11 - 37
