Ayersville 45, Hicksville 20
HICKSVILLE — Ayersville kept pace atop the Green Meadows Conference standings, stifling county foe Hicksville 45-20 at ‘The Red Zone’ on Thursday in girls hoops action.
Kaylee Dockery tallied 13 points and 10 boards to lead the Pilots (11-2, 3-0 GMC) to their fourth straight win. Ally Schindler added nine points and four steals.
Kennedy Adams put up 10 points for the Aces (2-11, 0-3), which committed 16 turnovers.
AYERSVILLE (45) - McGuire 6; Becher 0; Waldron 5; Killgallon 0; N.Sheets 6; Dockery 13; Brown 2; Schindler 9; Manon 2; L. Sheets 2; Young 0. Totals 19-5-45.
HICKSVILLE (20) - Adams 10; Perna 0; L. Seitz 6; Neidhardt 0; Bergman 2; Steury 0; Mazur 0; A. Seitz 2; Rice 0; Porter 0; Husted 0. Totals 8-3-20.
Three-point goals: Ayersville - Dockery, N. Sheets. Hicksville - Adams. Rebounds: Ayersville 29 (Dockery 10), Hicksville 16 (A. Seitz 4). Turnovers: Ayersville 7, Hicksville 16.
Ayersville 7 13 14 11 - 45
Hicksville 6 6 4 4 - 20
Reserves: Ayersville, 32-15.
Fairview 53, Antwerp 32
ANTWERP — Kelly Crites had 15 points, three assists and three blocks for Fairview, leading a trio in double digits in a 53-32 league win at Antwerp.
Carrie Zeedyk added 13 points, five assists and four steals for the Apaches (11-3, 3-0 GMC) while Allison Rhodes netted 10 points with four boards.
Aewyn McMichael hit four treys for 12 points for the Archers (6-7, 1-2) while Caroline Rohrs tallied 11 points.
FAIRVIEW (53) - Mavis 1; Singer 3; Zeedyk 13; Sharp 0; Shininger 2; Crites 15; Rhodes 10; Merritt 2; Hammer 1; Taylor 6. Totals 20-9-53
ANTWERP (32) - Rohrs 11; Peters 0; Clem 0; Carnahan 0; McMichael 12; Townley 0; Jewell 7; Shull 0; Franklin 0; Fish 2; Krouse 0. Totals 11-5-32
Three-point goals: Fairview - Crites 2, Singer, Rhodes. Antwerp - McMichael 4, Rohrs.
Fairview 16 15 10 12 - 53
Antwerp 11 7 4 10 - 32
Reserves: Fairview, 41-7.
Edgerton 52, Paulding 45
PAULDING — Alivia Farnham out-dueled Addison Pease in a battle of freshman scoring leaders as Edgerton defeated Paulding, 52-45.
Farnham finished with 22 points to lead all scorers for the Bulldogs (3-10, 1-2 GMC). Addie Cape added 13 points with three makes from long range.
Pease put up 13 points to pace the Panthers (1-12, 1-2) while Carlea Kuckuck netted 11.
EDGERTON (52) - Ritter 2; Smith 4; Swank 4; Cape 13; Stuut 0; Farnham 22; Warner 0; Everetts 7. Totals 16-14-52.
PAULDING (45) - Pease 13; Bermejo 1; Bakle 2; Suffel 7; Schlatter 7; Kuckuck 11; Barton 4. Totals 18-7-45.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Cape 3, Farnham 2, Everetts. Paulding - Suffel, Schlatter.
Edgerton 21 11 11 9 - 52
Paulding 11 9 13 12 - 45
Wauseon 47, Swanton 22
SWANTON — Wauseon picked up its first NWOAL victory of the year, smothering Swanton 47-22.
Hayley Meyer put up 14 points for the Indians (8-6, 1-1 NWOAL), which seized control with a 15-2 lead after one quarter. Mackenzie Stasa and Aizlynn Coronado each added 10 markers.
Katlyn Floyd and Alaina Pelland scored five points apiece for the Bulldogs, which slipped to 7-6 (0-2 NWOAL).
WAUSEON (47) - Stasa 10; Tester 0; Strain 2; Pelok 0; Coronado 10; B. Rupp 0; Kay. Ehrsam 2; Marugan 9; Meyer 14; Kar. Ehrsam 0. Totals 17-7-47.
SWANTON (22) - Shinaver 0; Finfera 3; Gowing 3; Nelson 0; Bettinger 0; Floyd 5; LaGrange 0; Yeager 2; Manning 4; Keiser 0; Carrizales 0; Pelland 5; Haselman 0. Totals 9-0-22.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Coronado, Marugan. Swanton - Finfera, Gowing, Floyd, Pelland.
Wauseon 15 5 18 9 - 47
Swanton 2 5 5 10 - 22
Bryan 61, Delta 38
DELTA — Bryan knocked down nine shots from outside the arc, rolling past Delta 61-38.
Reese Grothaus and Ella Rau each hit three longballs, scoring 17 and 12 points, respectively, for the Golden Bears (12-1, 2-0 NWOAL). Ella Voigt chipped in 11 markers for Bryan.
Khloe Weber’s 15 points paced the Panthers (5-8, 1-1) while Grace Munger netted 13 points.
BRYAN (61) - Zimmerman 0; Thiel 9; Voigt 11; Grothaus 17; Brown 0; Rau 12; Smith 3; Arnold 5; Langenderfer 4; Alspaugh 0; Mossburg 0; Vollmer 0; Blevins 0. Totals 23-6-61.
DELTA (38) - Weber 15; Munger 13; Burres 2; Friess 1; Haas 0; Sprow 5; Lamb 0; Gillen 2; Smith 0; Risner 0. Totals 17-1-38.
Three-point goals: Bryan - Grothaus 3, Rau 3, Voigt, Smith, Arnold. Delta - Weber, Munger, Sprow.
Bryan 13 15 18 15 - 61
Delta 8 7 7 16 - 38
Reserves: Bryan, 40-22.
Patrick Henry 54, Evergreen 52
HAMLER — Patrick Henry drained four of its nine total trifectas in the fourth quarter to power past Evergreen, 54-52.
Kya Seemann’s 16 points led the ledger for the Patriots (10-2, 2-0 NWOAL), hitting four 3-pointers. Ada Christman chipped in nine points while Carys Crossland and Kenzie Prigge scored eight each.
Sophomore Addison Ricker scored a game-best 18 points for the Vikings (8-6, 0-2) while Macy Chamberlin and Lucy Serna put up 17 and 10 points each.
EVERGREEN (52) - Smallman 0; Gleckler 4; Br. Sintobin 0; Vaculik 0; Serna 10; Emmitt 3; Lumbrezer 0; Ricker 18; Chamberlin 17. Totals 21-4-52.
PATRICK HENRY (54) - Nelson 4; Crossland 8; Boyer 2; Seemann 16; Weber 2; Haas 0; M. Prigge 5; Christman 9; Schwab 0; K. Prigge 8. Totals 19-7-54.
Three-point goals: Evergreen - Ricker 2, Chamberlain 2, Emmitt, Gleckler. Patrick Henry - Seemann 4, Crossland 2, K. Prigge 2, M. Prigge. Turnovers: Evergreen 14, Patrick Henry 13.
Evergreen 15 11 14 12 - 52
Patrick Henry 13 4 19 18 - 54
Reserves: Evergreen, 34-31.
Liberty Center 43, Archbold 40
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center stretched its win streak to six straight games, edging out Archbold for a 43-40 conference victory.
Kailey Blanton’s 14 points were tops for the Tigers (13-1, 2-0 NWOAL), which led 23-14 at half and held off a second-half Bluestreak rally. Peyton Armey chipped in a dozen points.
Sophie Rupp scored 15 points to pace Archbold (7-7, 0-2 NWOAL).
ARCHBOLD (40) - Rupp 15; McQuade 4; Grime 8; Perez 6; Pedraza 2; Mello 0; Thiel 5. Totals 14-8-40.
LIBERTY CENTER (43) - Giesige 4; Gray 6; E. Mohler 4; Armey 12; H. Mohler 1; Keller 0; Jones 2; Blanton 14. Totals 18-6-43.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Grime 2, Rupp, McQuade. Liberty Center - Armey. Rebounds: Archbold 21 (McQuade, Rupp 5), Liberty Center (Giesige 10). Turnovers: Archbold 17, Liberty Center 18.
Archbold 9 5 12 14 - 40
Liberty Center 8 15 8 12 - 43
Reserves: Archbold, 31-14.
Holgate 46, Montpelier 35
HOLGATE — Holgate kept up with the Buckeye Border Conference leaders, moving to 3-0 in league play with a 46-35 home win over Montpelier.
Olivia Blaker’s 10 points were tops for the Tigers (7-7) with Jordyn Altman and Isabelle Blaker adding nine points each.
Mandy Taylor netted eight points to pace the Locos (7-7, 2-1 BBC).
MONTPELIER (35) - Bumb 7; Hillard 4; Humbarger 0; McGee 7; Mahan 0; Grime 0; Taylor 8; Hopper 4; Uribes 5. Totals 15-3-35.
HOLGATE (46) - Tijerina 3; O. Blaker 10; Wilhelm 8; Schuller 2; Altman 9; I. Blaker 9; Clark 5; Fritz 0. Totals 14-14-46.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Bumb, McGee. Holgate - O. Blaker 2, Altman, I. Blaker. Turnovers: Montpelier 14, Holgate 21.
Montpelier 7 4 12 12 - 35
Holgate 11 10 13 12 - 46
Stryker 52, Edon 29
STRYKER — Stryker’s Sage Woolace racked up two dozen points for the Panthers, which pulled away from Edon for a 52-29 league win.
Woolace hit three treys in the winning effort for Stryker (12-2, 3-0 BBC), while Emma Fulk scored 12 points as the Panthers broke open an 11-8 game after one quarter with a commanding 22-1 edge.
Natalie Wofford netted nine points for Edon (3-11, 0-3) in the setback.
EDON (29) - Wofford 9; Derck 0; Gr. Ripke 2; Craven 4; Briner 1; Derck 1; Hickman 8; Ge. Ripke 2; Gearig 1; Reitzel 1; Owens 0. Totals 9-10-29.
STRYKER (52) - Froelich 0; Woolace 24; Leupp 1; Ruffer 2; Fulk 12; Ramon 1; Creighton 0; Wickerham 1; Myers 1; Rethmel 7; Oberlin 3. Totals 14-18-52.
Three-point goals: Edon - Wofford. Stryker - Woolace 3, Fulk, Rethmel, Oberlin. Turnovers: Edon 30, Stryker 27.
Edon 8 1 8 12 - 29
Stryker 11 22 8 11 - 52
Reserves: Stryker, 27-15.
Pettisville 39, North Central 19
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville picked up its first BBC win of the season, scoring a 39-19 home win over North Central.
Ellie Grieser had 11 points to pace all scorers in the win for the Blackbirds (9-6, 1-2 BBC).
Isabelle Burnett put up six points to lead the Eagles (1-13, 0-3), which committed 24 turnovers.
NORTH CENTRAL (19) - Meyers 4; Burnett 6; Cruz 2; Zimmerman 2; Turner 1; Dominguez 2; Wright 2. Totals 6-25 7-12 19.
PETTISVILLE (39) - Grieser 11; Grimm 3; Miller 7; Beck 6; Crawford 8; Wiemken 4. Totals 17-41 3-9 39.
Three-point goals: North Central 0-2, Pettisville 2-9 (Grieser 2). Rebounds: North Central 16, Pettisville 19. Turnovers: North Central 24, Pettisville 9.
North Central 0 6 7 6 - 19
Pettisville 14 2 12 11 - 39
Reserves: Pettisville, 28-10.
Hilltop 60, Fayette 34
WEST UNITY — Hilltop’s Mia Hancock was dominant for the Cadets in a 60-34 home league win.
Hancock hit five 3-pointers and paced the Cadets (10-4, 3-0 BBC) with 25 points while Libbie Baker put up 19 points.
Demi Storrs’ three longballs and nine points paced the Eagles (1-12, 0-3) in defeat.
FAYETTE (34) - Sinks 1; D. Storrs 9; Kovar 8; Powers 3; Gorsuch 2; Fetterman 2; Brown 4; K. Storrs 2; Ramay 3. Totals 12-6-34.
HILLTOP (60) - Brown 7; Dickinson 4; Routt 0; Baker 19; VanArsdalen 0; Bailey 5; Hancock 25. Totals 22-10-60.
Three-point goals: Fayette - D. Storrs 3, Kovar 2. Hilltop - Hancock 5, Baker.
Fayette 6 12 4 12 - 34
Hilltop 14 12 13 21 - 60
Reserves: Fayette, 47-8.
Fort Jennings 48, Continental 32
CONTINENTAL — Fort Jennings outscored Continental 28-14 in the second half to nab a 48-32 Putnam County League victory.
Bryn Tegenkamp netted 16 points in the setback for the winless Pirates (0-13, 0-4 PCL) while Maggie Pothast’s 24 points led all scorers for the Musketeers (3-12, 2-1).
FORT JENNINGS (48) - Calvelage 6; Ricker 1; Dickman 1; Von Sossan 12; Grote 2; Browning 2; Pothast 24. Totals 18-5-48.
CONTINENTAL (32) - Knowles 2; Shock 0; Tegenkamp 16; Logan 7; Cordes 2; Searfoss 0; Rose 0; Crossgrove 1; Pier 4. Totals 12-7-32.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings - Von Sossan 4, Calvelage 2, Pothast. Continental - Logan.
Fort Jennings 12 8 14 14 - 48
Continental 12 6 10 4 - 32
Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Lima Bath 34
LIMA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s win streak stretched to eight games as the Titans took early control in the Western Buckeye League title race with a 41-34 win at Lima Bath.
Katie Kaufman’s 11 points led the Titans (12-2, 5-0 WBL), which outscored the Wildkittens 13-5 in the third quarter to seize control. Karsyn Erford and Kaitlyn Kimmet each scored 10 to top Bath (11-2, 3-2), which has lost two straight since an 11-0 start.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (41) - Erford 10; Aldrich 6; C. Brinkman 4; Kimmet 10; Kaufman 11. Totals 16-8-41.
LIMA BATH (34) - F. Clark 3; R. Clark 11; A. Oliver 6; E. Oliver 14. Totals 13-3-34.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Erford. Lima Bath - E. Oliver 3, F. Clark, R. Clark.
O-G 10 8 13 10 - 41
Bath 8 11 5 10 - 34
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 36-15.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.