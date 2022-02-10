Ayersville 49, Wayne Trace 20
HAVILAND — Ayersville set up a winner-take-all matchup with Fairview on Saturday for the outright Green Meadows Conference championship by dispatching host Wayne Trace 49-20 in girls hoops action on Thursday night.
Kaylee Dockery was dominant on both ends of the floor, hitting 12-of-18 shots for 28 points for the Pilots (19-3, 5-1 GMC) while recording 10 steals on the defensive end. Taylor Craft chipped in eight markers.
Rachel Stoller neared a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds in the loss for the Raiders (8-12, 1-5), which were outscored 27-5 in the second half.
AYERSVILLE (49) - McGuire 0; Sheets 6; Dockery 28; Froelich 3; Schindler 2; Okuley 2; Craft 8; Becher 0; Manon 0; Killgallon 0; Keasler 0; Gibson 0; Zartman 0; Alvarado 0; Gerken 0. Totals 21-42 5-11 49.
WAYNE TRACE (20) - Troth 0; Moore 2; Whitman 0; Zartman 0; Miller 0; Myers 2; Graham 5; R. Stoller 11; K. Stoller 0; Sinn 0. Totals 8-47 3-6 20.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 2-6 (Sheets 2), Wayne Trace 1-6 (Graham). Rebounds: Ayersville 29 (Schindler 6), Wayne Trace 31 (R. Stoller 8). Turnovers: Ayersville 12, Wayne Trace 17.
Ayersville 14 8 13 14 - 49
Wayne Trace 4 11 3 2 - 20
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 18-15.
Fairview 48, Hicksville 34
SHERWOOD — Fairview held rival Hicksville to just seven second-half points, powering to its eighth straight victory with a 48-34 GMC triumph.
Kelly Crites tallied 23 points, six rebounds and four steals in the victory for the Apaches (15-6, 5-1 GMC), which kept their hopes of a GMC title repeat alive. Carrie Zeedyk added 10 points and six assists.
Kenzie Schroeder's 18 points were tops for the Aces (14-7, 3-4), which were held scoreless in the final stanza.
HICKSVILLE (34) - Schroeder 18; L. Seitz 6; Bergman 6.
FAIRVIEW (48) - K. Zeedyk 0; Singer 2; C. Zeedyk 10; Crites 23; Rhodes 8; Hammer 5.
Rebounds; Hicksville 24 (Bergman 8), Fairview 21 (Rhodes 6). Turnovers: Hicksville 18, Fairview 10.
Hicksville 10 17 7 0 - 34
Fairview 14 18 11 5 - 48
Reserves: Fairview, 41-15.
Tinora 70, Edgerton 34
EDGERTON — Tinora blitzed Edgerton in the opening and final quarters, outscoring the Bulldogs 33-7 in that span for a 70-34 conference victory.
Liv Mueller nailed four treys and led the Rams (14-8, 5-2 GMC) in both points (16) and rebounds (five) on the night. Nova Okuley and Anna Frazer each added 14 points while Addison Lee added 10 tallies.
Addie Cape and Taylor Smith each hit three longballs, netting 11 and nine points, respectively, for Edgerton (2-19, 0-6).
TINORA (70) - Mueller 16; N. Okuley 14; Frazer 14; Lee 10; Gray 8; Durfey 4; Harr 3; Nagel 1. Totals 25-12-70.
EDGERTON (34) - Cape 11; Smith 9; Fort 7; Schroeder 2; Gerschutz 3; Everetts 2. Totals 11-5-34.
Three-point goals: Tinora 8-26 (Mueller 4, N. Okuley, Frazer, Gray, Harr), Edgerton 7-14 (Cape 3, Smith 3, Gerschutz). Rebounds: Tinora 35 (Mueller 5), Edgerton 22 (Fort 6). Turnovers: Tinora 12, Edgerton 28.
Tinora 15 15 22 18 - 70
Edgerton 4 14 13 3 - 34
Reserves: Tinora, 56-17.
Antwerp 44, Paulding 37
ANTWERP — Antwerp made a whopping 43 trips to the free throw line, nearly outscoring county rival Paulding from the charity stripe with 28 makes in a 44-37 GMC victory.
Astianna Coppes led the Archers (13-9, 4-3 GMC) with 10 freebies and 12 points while Hayleigh Jewell had eight makes and 11 markers overall.
Janae Pease drained three longballs and led all scorers with 16 points for the Panthers (9-12, 3-3 GMC).
PAULDING (37) - Schweller 9; B. Bakle 0; Kauser 0; Pease 16; Suffel 0; A. Bakle 0; Ankney 0; Kuckuck 4; Giesige 8; Totals 14-4-37.
ANTWERP (44) - Rohrs 8; Reinhart 4; Coppes 12; Schuette 8; Townley 1; Jewell 11; Brewer 0; Fish 0; Krouse 0. Totals 7-28-44.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Pease 3, Schweller, Giesige. Antwerp - Rohrs, Jewell.
Paulding 12 10 8 7 - 37
Antwerp 10 10 14 10 - 44
Bryan 58, Evergreen 33
BRYAN — Bryan secured at least a share of its third straight Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship, pulling away from Evergreen for a 58-33 triumph.
Reese Grothaus led nine players in the scoring column for the Golden Bears (16-4, 6-0 NWOAL) with 16 points. Delilah Taylor added 11 points for Bryan, which outscored Evergreen 27-9 in the second stanza to seize control after a cold-shooting first quarter. Bryan can secure the outright title for the second straight season with a win over Liberty Center on Saturday.
Bekah Bowser and Macy Chamberlin each put up 10 points to pace the Vikings (13-8, 3-3).
EVERGREEN (33) - Riggs 0; Valentine 0; Bowser 10; Serna 0; Emmitt 0; Schuster 0; Ricker 4; Chamberlin 10; Sintobin 4; Radel 2. Totals 9-11-33.
BRYAN (58) - D. Taylor 11; Thiel 7; Voigt 6; Miller 0; Grothaus 16; Rau 4; Murphy 2; Arnold 2; Langenderfer 6; Wasson 0; A. Alspaugh 0; L. Alspaugh 4; Brown 0. Totals 24-7-58.
Three-point goals: Evergreen - Bowser 3, Chamberlin. Bryan - Grothaus 2, D. Taylor.
Evergreen 3 9 11 10 - 33
Bryan 6 27 16 9 - 58
Reserves: Bryan, 50-35.
Wauseon 73, Delta 33
DELTA — Wauseon broke open a nine-point game through eight minutes with a 28-point second stanza, cruising past Delta 73-33.
Hayley Meyer drained 10 shots from the field, finishing with 27 points for the Indians (19-3, 6-1 NWOAL) while Marisa Seiler and Autumn Pelok added 21 and 10 points, respectively.
Khloe Weber’s 11 points were tops for the Panthers (5-15, 2-4).
WAUSEON (73) - Stasa 2; Au. Pelok 10; Rodriguez 3; Strauss 4; Seiler 21; Ehrsam 0; Carroll 4; Av. Pelok 2; Meyer 27. Totals 27-14-73.
DELTA (33) - Weber 11; Munger 6; Burres 5; Irelan 0; Friess 0; Haas 7; Sprow 0; Lamb 0; Smith 4; Turi 0. Totals 13-3-33.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Seiler 3, Au. Pelok, Rodriguez. Delta - Munger 2, Burres, Haas.
Wauseon 18 28 21 6 - 73
Delta 9 5 15 4 - 33
Reserves: Wauseon, 17-12 (two quarters).
Liberty Center 48, Patrick Henry 21
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center held Patrick Henry to single digits in all four stanzas en route to a 48-21 triumph over their county and league rivals.
Emerson Gray poured in 18 points and four longballs in the win for the Tigers (13-8, 4-2 NWOAL). Peyton Armey added 13 points to the total.
Kasey Nelson netted five points to lead the ledger for PH (4-17, 1-6 NWOAL).
PATRICK HENRY (21) - Nelson 5; Boyer 0; Seemann 3; Weber 4; M. Prigge 2; Schwab 3; Kruse 2; K. Prigge 0; Johnson 2; Breece 0; Rettig 0. Totals 8-4-21.
LIBERTY CENTER (48) - Giesige 3; Gray 18; Armey 13; K. Mohler 6; H. Mohler 0; Keller 0; Perry 0; Miller 0; Jones 2; E. Mohler 2; Jones 2; Wachtman 2; Gerken 0; Blanton 0. Totals 17-8-48.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Seemann. Liberty Center - Gray 4, Armey 2.
Patrick Henry 3 4 7 4 - 21
Liberty Center 12 12 17 6 - 48
Archbold 53, Swanton 18
ARCHBOLD — Archbold held Swanton to just eight total field goals and no makes from long distance in a 53-18 rout at ‘The Thunderdome.’
Leah McQuade led the way for the Bluestreaks (13-8, 4-2 NWOAL) with 11 points while Addi Ziegler chipped in 10 markers.
Alaina Pelland put up seven tallies to pace Swanton (9-12, 0-7 NWOAL), which committed 27 turnovers.
SWANTON (18) - Crow 0; Sullivan 1; Floyd 4; Pettit 2; Eitniear 2; Pelland 7; Haselman 2. Totals 8-2-18.
ARCHBOLD (53) - Rupp 6; Mello 2; Hostetler 7; McQuade 11; Grime 3; Ziegler 10; Moyer 2; Phillips 8; Ruffer 0; Rodriguez 2; Pedroza 2. Totals 20-9-53.
Three-point goals: Swanton - none. Archbold - Phillips 2, Grime, Hostetler. Rebounds: Swanton 19 (Crow 4), Archbold 18 (Phillips 4). Turnovers: Swanton 27, Archbold 10.
Swanton 7 2 4 5 - 18
Archbold 16 11 14 12 - 53
Reserves: Archbold, 38-23.
Montpelier 41, North Central 39 (OT)
MONTPELIER — Trinity Richmire drove the length of a court for a go-ahed score as Montpelier claimed its third straight Buckeye Border Conference championship in thrilling fashion, downing North Central 41-39 in overtime.
Richmire led the league unbeaten Locos (19-3, 7-0 BBC) with 14 points and three longballs while Jada Uribes netted 10 and Ariel Page nine.
Madison Brown’s 15 points led all scorers for the Eagles (10-9, 4-2), which missed on a shot to earn a share of the league crown. Makinzy King chipped in 11 markers.
NORTH CENTRAL (39) - M. Brown 15; Burnett 0; Stewart 7; Bonney 6; Dominguez 0; King 11. Totals 16-2-39.
MONTPELIER (41) - Bumb 4; McGee 0; McCord 4; Richmire 14; Taylor 0; Page 9; Uribes 10; Phongphiou 0. Totals 17-2-41.
Three-point goals: North Central - Brown 3, Stewart, King. Montpelier - Richmire 3, Uribes. Turnovers: North Central 16, Montpelier 9.
North Central 10 5 7 10 7 - 39
Montpelier 7 10 11 4 9 - 41
Reserves: North Central, 12-8 (two quarters).
Hilltop 51, Holgate 28
HOLGATE — Despite Montpelier’s BBC title-clinching victory over North Central, Hilltop continued a potential league runner-up campaign in winning fashion by downing host Holgate, 51-28.
Jayma Bailey put up a dozen points to pace the Cadets (14-7, 5-1 BBC), which broke open a close game with a 16-4 advantage in the second quarter. Hilltop can clinch second place outright with a win over Stryker Saturday.
Carissa Meyer netted 11 points to lead the Tigers (7-13, 3-3) while Justine Eis added seven.
HILLTOP (51) - Horton 0; Wiley 3; La. Baker 8; Li. Baker 8; Jones 1; Bailey 12; Hancock 3; Connolly 9; Le. Baker 7. Totals 20-6-51.
HOLGATE (28) - Bower 1; Blaker 2; Schuller 4; Meyer 11; Clark 3; Eis 7. Totals 11-6-28.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Bailey 2, Wiley, Hancock, Connolly. Holgate - none.
Hilltop 11 16 17 7 - 51
Holgate 8 4 7 9 - 28
Reserves: Holgate, 22-8.
Stryker 48, Pettisville 27
PETTISVILLE — Stryker drained eight shots from long distance, overpowering host Pettisville for a 48-27 BBC victory.
Sage Woolace’s 16 points paced the Panthers (10-11, 3-3 BBC). Haylee Fulk chipped in nine markers while Gabrielle Ramon had eight.
Leah Beck put up 15 points to pace the Blackbirds (3-19, 1-6).
STRYKER (48) - Clingaman 0; Woolace 16; Leupp 2; Rethmel 0; E. Fulk 7; Ramon 8; Bowers 0; Wickerham 6; Andres 0; H. Fulk 9; Opdycke 0; Myers 0. Totals 15-10-48.
PETTISVILLE (27) - Grieser 0; Klopfenstein 2; Grimm 0; Plank 2; King 3; Strauss 0; Beck 15; Crawford 1; Wiemken 2; Miller 2. Totals 11-4-27.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Woolace 2, Ramon 2, Wickerham 2, H. Fulk 2. Pettisville - King. Turnovers: Stryker 13, Pettisville 9.
Stryker 11 16 15 6 - 48
Pettisville 6 3 4 14 - 27
Edon 43, Fayette 10
EDON — Edon put the clamps down defensively, downing visiting league foe Fayette, 43-10.
Carlie Kiess’ 10 points led nine players in the scoring column for the Bombers (6-15, 2-4 BBC), which outscored the Eagles 17-3 in the second quarter.
A trey by Demi Storrs was the top scoring finish for Fayette (1-19, 0-6 BBC).
FAYETTE (10) - Sinks 0; Storrs 3; Bingman 0; Kovar 0; Powers 0; Vanderveer 2; A. Brown 2; Leininger 0; Ramay 0; Sepp 0; Reinking 1; Fetterman 2; Z. Brown 0. Totals 3-3-10.
EDON (43) - Towers 5; Spackman 2; Mitchell 5; Craven 0; Dulle 0; Gearig 0; Hickman 4; Heinze 3; Al. Kaylor 5; Kiess 10; As. Kaylor 2; Derck 0; Wofford 7. Totals 18-8-43.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Storrs. Edon - Towers, Mitchell, Kiess.
Fayette 1 3 2 4 - 10
Edon 7 17 11 8 - 43
Reserves: Edon, 27-20.
Kalida 46, Continental 23
CONTINENTAL — Kalida wrapped up the regular season in winning fashion, doubling up Putnam County League foe Continental 46-23.
Brooke Erhart hit three treys and paced the Wildcats (11-11, 4-3 PCL) with 14 points. Brooke Vennekotter added 10 markers.
Bryn Tegenkamp tallied 10 points to lead the Pirates (2-18, 0-7 PCL).
KALIDA (46) - Erhart 14; Vennekotter 10; Burgei 8; Hovest 6; L. Recker 3; C. Recker 3; Bockrath 2; W. Unverferth 0; Am. Unverferth 0; Kuhlman 0; Meyer 0; Av. Unverferth 0; Hopsher 0; Miller 0; M. Unverferth 0. Totals 18-54 2-5 46.
CONTINENTAL (23) - Armey 2; Tegenkamp 10; Logan 9; Knowles 2; Becher 0; Cordes 0; Rivera 0; Searfoss 0. Totals 8-31 4-4 23.
Three-point goals: Kalida 8-27 (Erhart 3, Burgei 2, C. Recker, L. Recker, Vennekotter), Continental 3-8 (Tegenkamp 2, Logan). Rebounds: Kalida 24 (Hovest 6), Continental 17. Turnovers: Kalida 11, Continental 16.
Kalida 14 6 10 16 - 46
Continental 5 6 4 8 - 23
Reserves: Kalida, 45-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.