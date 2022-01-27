Paulding 64, Tinora 55
In a game that saw Paulding trail by as much as 20 in the first half, the Panthers stormed back to knock off host Tinora in a 64-55 Green Meadows Conference clash on Thursday that kept the Panthers in the mix in the conference title race.
Janae Pease poured in 26 points with four makes from long range for Paulding (7-9, 3-1 GMC) while hauling in seven rebounds. Audrey Giesige and Claire Schweller each finished with 15 points, with Schweller nabbing a team-best nine rebounds.
Anna Gray netted 11 points with a pair of longballs in the loss for the Rams (11-7, 3-2), which were outscored 25-10 in the final eight minutes.
PAULDING (64) - Pease 26; Giesige 15; Schweller 15; Suffel 4; Kuckuck 2; B. Bakle 3; A. Bakle 0; Kauser 0.
TINORA (55) - Gray 11; K. Okuley 9; Frazer 8; N. Okuley 7; Mueller 7; Harr 6; Lee 5; Meyer 2.
Three-point goals: Paulding 7-14 (Pease 4, Giesige 2, Schweller), Tinora 5-19 (Gray 2, N. Okuley, Mueller, K. Okuley). Rebounds: Paulding 31 (Schweller 9), Tinora 28 (N. Okuley 6). Turnovers: Paulding 18, Tinora 18.
Paulding 7 14 18 25 - 64
Tinora 10 21 14 10 - 55
Reserves: Tinora, 34-22.
Ayersville 47, Edgerton 26
EDGERTON — Despite trailing 11-10 after the first quarter, Ayersville righted the ship and defeat Edgerton 47-26 on the road.
Kaylee Dockery led the way for the Pilots (15-3, 4-1 GMC) with 14 points while Taylor Craft and Maci Froelich added nine and eight points, respectively.
Taylor Smith knocked down four 3-pointers for 12 points to lead the Bulldogs (2-15, 0-5), which had seven of its nine total field goals come from long distance.
AYERSVILLE (47) - Dockery 14; Craft 9; Froelich 8; Sheets 7; Schindler 5; McGurie 2; Okuley 2; Becher 0; Manon 0; Killagallon 0. Totals 18-9-47.
EDGERTON (26) - Smith 12; Cape 6; Everetts 5; Rudersdorf 2; Ritter 1; Gerschutz 0; Hennessey 0; Schroeder 0; Fort 0; Stuut 0; Stark 0. Totals 9-1-26.
Three-point goals: Ayersville - Sheets, Froelich. Edgerton - Smith 4; Cape 2, Everetts. Turnovers: Edgerton 20, Ayersville 9.
Ayersville 10 22 10 5 - 47
Edgerton 11 3 9 3 - 26
Reserves: Edgerton won.
Antwerp 41, Hicksville 28
ANTWERP — In a crucial Green Meadows Conference matchup between 2-2 teams, Antwerp came away with a 41-28 victory over Hicksville to stay in the mix.
Aewyn McMichael led all scorers with 12 points, dropping three triples for the Archers (11-7, 3-2 GMC) while Astianna Coppes added 10.
Lindsay Bergman put up nine points to lead the ledger for the Aces (11-6, 2-3), which saw leading scorer Kenzie Schroeder held to seven markers.
HICKSVILLE (28) - Bergman 9; Slattery 8; Schroeder 7; Crall 4; Seitz 0; Smith 0; Neidhardt 0. Totals 12-2-28.
ANTWERP (41) - McMichael 12; Coppes 10; Jewell 9; Reinhart 5; Brewer 5; Rohrs 0; Schuette 0; Townley 0. Totals: 10-15-41.
Three-point goals: Hicksville - Slattery 2. Antwerp - McMichael 3, Reinhart, Coppes, Brewer.
Hicksville 4 2 11 11 - 28
Antwerp 5 7 14 15 - 41
Reserves: Antwerp, 29-19.
Fairview 37, Wayne Trace 36
SHERWOOD — Fairview kept pace in the GMC title race by the narrowest margin, rallying past Wayne Trace for a 37-36 victory.
Allison Rhodes racked up 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Apaches (13-6, 3-1 GMC), which trailed 29-23 entering the final stanza. Kelly Crites added nine points and six caroms for Fairview as the Black and Gold won despite shooting 0-for-15 from long range.
Abby Moore tallied 14 points and seven rebounds in the setback for the Raiders, which fell to 6-9 (1-4).
WAYNE TRACE (36) - Troth 6; Moore 14; Whitman 0; Zartman 0; Miller 0; Myers 3; Graham 9; R. Stoller 4; K. Stoller 0; Sinn 0. Totals 13-36 5-10 37.
FAIRVIEW (37) - K. Zeedyk 2; Singer 0; C. Zeedyk 6; Crites 9; Rhodes 17; Hammer 3. Totals 11-44 15-21 37.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 5-10 (Graham 2, Troth, Myers, R. Stoller), Fairview 0-15. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 29 (R. Stoller 8), Fairview 34 (Rhodes 11). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 18, Fairview 13.
W. Trace 12 6 11 7 - 36
Fairview 6 9 8 14 - 37
Reserves: Fairview, 35-23.
Archbold 57, Delta 41
DELTA — Archbold got 23 points from junior Leah McQuade as the Bluestreaks rolled on the road to a 57-41 win at Delta.
McQuade racked up five buckets for 10 points in the first quarter alone for Archbold (12-6, 3-2 NWOAL) while Addi Ziegler added 11 markers in the victory.
Khloe Weber’s 14 points were tops for the Panthers (3-14, 1-4), which trailed 25-8 after one quarter.
ARCHBOLD (57) - Rupp 4; Mello 2; Hostetler 2; Rodriguez 2; McQuade 23; Grime 2; Ziegler 11; Moyer 9; Phillips 2; Perez 0; Ruffer 0. Totals 21-6-57.
DELTA (41) - Weber 14; Munger 8; Burres 7; Irelan 1; Friess 7; Sprow 2; Lamb 0; Smith 2; Turi 0. Totals 17-7-41.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Moyer 2, Ziegler. Delta - Munger 2, Weber, Burres.
Archbold 25 10 14 8 - 57
Delta 8 10 11 12 - 41
Reserves: Archbold, 43-19.
Bryan 57, Patrick Henry 29
HAMLER — Bryan stayed unbeaten atop the NWOAL standings in convincing fashion, overpowering host Patrick Henry, 57-29.
Delilah Taylor rained down six 3-pointers and tallied 20 points to lead the Golden Bears (14-3, 5-0 NWOAL), which staked out a 19-4 first-quarter advantage.
Kasey Nelson and Karsyn Weber each scored 11 points in the setback for PH (3-14, 1-4).
BRYAN (57) - D. Taylor 20; Thiel 0; Voigt 9; Miller 0; Grothaus 8; B. Taylor 0; Rau 8; Murphy 2; Arnold 3; Langenderfer 2; Wasson 0; A. Alspaugh 0; L. Alspaugh 1; Brown 0; Smith 4. Totals 20-9-57.
PATRICK HENRY (29) - Nelson 11; Boyer 0; Seemann 0; Weber 11; M. Prigge 3; Bostelman 0; Schwab 0; Kruse 0; K. Prigge 1; Johnson 0; Breece 3; Rettig 0. Totals 8-9-29.
Three-point goals: Bryan - D. Taylor 6, Voigt, Arnold. Patrick Henry - Weber 2, Nelson, M. Prigge.
Bryan 19 11 18 9 - 57
P. Henry 4 9 8 8 - 29
Reserves: Bryan, 35-22.
Wauseon 62, Evergreen 49
METAMORA — Wauseon stayed alive in the NWOAL title race as the Indians knocked off fellow one-loss league squad Evergreen, 62-49.
Marisa Seiler was a scoring maestro once again for the Indians (14-3, 4-1 NWOAL) with 32 points while Autumn Pelok chipped in 15 markers. Wauseon seized control in a 24-24 second-quarter deadlock, finishing the first half on a 17-0 run to lead 41-24.
Bekah Bowser rained down four trifectas and netted 20 points to pace Evergreen (11-6, 3-2). Macy Chamberlin added 15.
WAUSEON (62) - Stasa 0; Tester 0; Au. Pelok 15; Reckner 0; Rodriguez 0; Strauss 0; Seiler 32; Ehrsam 0; Carroll 6; Meyer 9. Totals 23-11-62.
EVERGREEN (49) - Riggs 0; Valentine 0; Bowser 20; Serna 4; Schuster 2; Ricker 8; Chamberlin 15; Sintobin 0. Totals 19-6-49.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Au. Pelok 2, Carroll 2, Seiler. Evergreen - Bowser 4, Chamberlin.
Wauseon 19 22 8 13 - 62
Evergreen 17 7 12 13 - 49
Reserves: Wauseon, 26-24.
Liberty Center 54, Swanton 15
SWANTON — Liberty Center used a 21-point first quarter in a dominating 54-15 win over Swanton on the road.
Seven players scored five points or more for the Tigers (10-8, 3-2 NWOAL), paced by nine-point efforts from both Emerson Gray and Kate Mohler.
Alaina Pelland tallied six points to lead the Bulldogs (8-9, 0-5).
LIBERTY CENTER (54) - Gray 9; K. Mohler 9; Jones 8; Army 6; Gerken 6; Blanton 6; H. Mohler 5; Giesige 2; Wachtman 2; Keller 1. Totals 23-7-54.
SWANTON (15) - Pelland 6; Hendricks 3; Pettit 2; Keaton 2; Crow 1; Floyd 1; Sullivan 0; Gowing 0; Eitniear 0; Fagerman 0; Haselman 0; Nelson 0; Pawlowicz. Totals 4-5-15.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Gray, Armey, K. Mohler. Swanton - Hendricks. Rebounds: Liberty Center 35 (Gerken 6).
Liberty Center 21 15 10 8 - 54
Swanton 3 5 2 5 - 15
Reserves: Liberty Center, 36-15.
Montpelier 39, Hilltop 30
MONTPELIER — Montpelier came out victorious in the battle of the last two Buckeye Border Conference unbeatens as the host Locos downed Hilltop, 39-30.
Chelsea McCord shot 6-of-10 from the free-throw line, finishing with a game-high 16 points for the Locos (15-3, 5-0 BBC), which trailed 24-21 heading to the fourth quarter. Ariel Page added nine points.
Leanna Baker's 10 points led the way for the Cadets (11-6, 4-1) while sister Libbie Baker pitched in nine.
HILLTOP (30) - Le. Baker 10; Li. Baker 9; Hancock 7; La. Baker 4; Wiley 0; Jones 0; Connolly 0. Totals 12-5-30.
MONTPELIER (39) - McCord 16; Page 9; Bumb 4; Richmire 4; Uribes 4; McGee 2; Taylor 0; Phongphiou 0. Totals 15-8-39.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Hancock. Montpelier - Bumb.
Hilltop 4 11 9 6 - 30
Montpelier 9 5 7 18 - 39
Holgate 42, Stryker 35
STRYKER — Holgate moved above .500 in Buckeye Border Conference play as the Tigers topped host Stryker, 42-35.
Carissa Meyer’s 11 points led the ledger for the Tigers (6-12, 3-2 BBC), which racked up a 19-6 lead after eight minutes. Olivia Blaker added nine tallies.
Sage Woolace and Alexia Wickerham recorded nine points apiece for the Panthers (9-9, 2-3).
HOLGATE (42) - Willett 1; Bower 0; O. Blaker 9; Schuller 7; Altman 4; Meyer 11; Clark 2; Eis 8. Totals 15-10-42.
STRYKER (35) - Woolace 9; Leupp 0; E. Fulk 6; Ramon 3; Wickerham 9; Andres 0; H. Fulk 6; Myers 2. Totals 10-8-35.
Three-point goals: Holgate - O. Blaker, Altman. Stryker - Wickerham 3, Woolace, E. Fulk, Ramon, H. Fulk. Turnovers: Holgate 12, Stryker 8.
Holgate 19 7 9 7 - 42
Stryker 6 4 9 16 - 35
Reserves: Holgate, 15-6 (two quarters).
Edon 55, Pettisville 42
EDON — Edon picked up its first league victory of the season, downing Pettisville 55-42.
Carlie Kiess and Jaycea Craven both scored a dozen points to pace the Bombers (4-14, 1-4 BBC), which outscored the Blackbirds 30-13 in the second and third quarters combined. Natalie Wofford added 10 points to the ledger.
Ellie Grieser netted 11 points for Pettisville (3-15, 1-4) while Amanda Grimm added 10.
PETTISVILLE (42) - Grieser 11; Klopfenstein 2; Grimm 10; Plank 3; King 3; Strauss 0; Beck 4; Crawford 9; Miller 0. Totals 15-9-42.
EDON (55) - Towers 5; Spackman 0; Mitchell 5; Craven 12; Hickman 2; Heinze 2; Al. Kaylor 2; Kiess 12; As. Kaylor 5; Wofford 10. Totals 22-9-55.
Three-point goals: Pettisville - Grieser, Grimm, King. Edon - Towers, Kiess.
Pettisville 7 8 5 22 - 42
Edon 8 17 13 17 - 55
Reserves: Pettisville, 30-18.
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Celina 34
CELINA — Ottawa-Glandorf shook off back-to-back losses and moved into the outright Western Buckeye League lead with a 63-34 win at Celina.
Emma Brinkman tallied a season-best 13 points to lead the Titans (12-6, 7-0 WBL) while Myka Aldrich put up 11 points and seven rebounds. Erin Kaufman chipped in eight points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals.
Taylor Klingshirn netted a dozen points for the Bulldogs (3-13, 1-6 WBL).
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (63) - E. Brinkman 13; Aldrich 11; E. Kaufman 8; Schroeder 8; Haselman 6; Kimmet 4; C. Brinkman 4; Horstman 4; Frey 3; Siefker 2. Totals 26-46 6-12 63.
CELINA (34) - Klingshirn 12; Billingsley 10; Holstad 3; Bertke 2; Dirksen 2; Lutz 2; Knapke 2; Kimmel 1; Braun 0; Burns 0. Totals 15-32 4-6 34.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf 5-11 (E. Brinkman 2, Schroeder 2, Aldrich), Celina 0-7. Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 22 (Aldrich 7), Celina 17 (Klingshirn 5). Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 15, Celina 25.
O-G 20 14 18 11 - 63
Celina 5 10 10 9 - 34
Reserves: Celina, 31-30.
