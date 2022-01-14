Paulding 49, Hicksville 43
PAULDING — A near-triple-double from Hicksville’s Kenzie Schroeder wasn’t enough for the Aces as Paulding picked up a 49-43 home victory in Green Meadows Conference girls hoops on Thursday.
Claire Schweller was 6-for-6 at the charity stripe with 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter for the Panthers (4-9, 2-1 GMC). Janae Pease added 12 markers while Audrey Giesige hit four freebies in the final stanza with nine points.
Schroeder racked up 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks in the loss for Hicksville (8-5, 1-2 GMC), which out-rebounded the Panthers 38-22 but committed 15 turnovers. Lindsay Bergman added 14 points as Schroeder scored 26 of her 30 points in the second half.
HICKSVILLE (43) - Slattery 1; Seitz 0; Schroeder 30; Smith 0; Bergman 4; Crall 8. Totals 17-8-43.
PAULDING (49) - Schweller 14; Kauser 1; Pease 12; Suffel 0; A. Bakle 4; Ankney 3; Kuckuck 2; Giesige 9; Barton 2; Roehrig 0; Valle 2. Totals 14-19-49.
Three-point goals: Hicksville - Schroeder. Paulding - Pease, Ankney. Rebounds: Hicksville 38 (Schroeder, Bergman 14), Paulding 22. Turnovers: Hicksville 15, Paulding 6.
Hicksville 6 0 15 22 - 43
Paulding 7 11 8 23 - 49
Reserves: Paulding, 28-20.
Fairview 63, Edgerton 15
SHERWOOD — Fairview blitzed Edgerton from the opening tip, out-scoring the Bulldogs 23-2 in the first quarter en route to a 63-15 conference win.
Kelly Crites and Alison Rhodes each neared double-doubles for the Apaches (9-6, 2-1 GMC) as Crites tallied 23 points and nine steals while Rhodes added nine points and 10 rebounds. Carrie Zeedyk netted 14 points with five swipes.
Grace Schroeder and Casey Everetts netted five points each to pace Edgerton (2-12, 0-3 GMC).
EDGERTON (15) - Ritter 0; Smith 0; Stuut 0; Cape 0; Stark 0; Hennessey 3; Schroeder 5; Fort 2; Everetts 5. Totals 5-3-15.
FAIRVIEW (63) - K. Zeedyk 2; Singer 6; C. Zeedyk 14; Shininger 1; Crites 23; Rhodes 9; Mavis 0; Merritt 0; Hammer 6; Taylor 2. Totals 24-13-63.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Hennessey, Everetts. Fairview - Crites, Hammer.
Edgerton 2 11 0 2 - 15
Fairview 23 13 18 9 - 63
Reserves: Fairview, 48-10.
Antwerp 40, Wayne Trace 22
ANTWERP — Antwerp overpowered Wayne Trace on the glass 35-12, helping lead the Archers to a 40-22 league triumph.
Grace Schuette’s 10 points paced the Archers (8-5, 2-1 GMC) while Aewyn McMichael added eight points and Hayleigh Jewell recorded seven points and 12 rebounds.
Christina Graham had five points, five rebounds and three steals to pace the Raiders (5-7, 0-3 GMC).
WAYNE TRACE (22) - Troth 3; Moore 2; Whitman 0; Zartman 2; Miller 4; Myers 0; Graham 5; R. Stoller 5; K. Stoller 3; Sinn 0. Totals 7-29 6-11 22.
ANTWERP (40) - Rohrs 0; Reinhart 2; Coppes 5; Recker 4; Schuette 10; McMichael 8; Townley 0; Jewell 7; Brewer 4; Fish 0; Krouse 0. Totals 10-31 17-23 40.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 2-8 (Troth, Graham), Antwerp 3-12 (Schuette, McMichael, Jewell). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 12 (Graham 5), Antwerp 35 (Jewell 12). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 14, Antwerp 16.
Wayne Trace 7 4 3 8 - 22
Antwerp 4 6 15 15 - 40
Reserves: Antwerp, 27-14.
Bryan 50, Archbold 19
BRYAN — Bryan rained down 10 makes from long range and overwhelmed Archbold 50-19 to take the outright Northwest Ohio Athletic League lead.
Reese Grothaus drained three first-quarter treys, finishing with five in a 17-point effort to pace the Bears (12-2, 3-0 NWOAL) while Addie Arnold chipped in 14 points and four trifectas.
Sophie Rupp, Harley Phillips and Alivia Rodriguez each had four points to lead Archbold (9-6, 1-2 NWOAL).
ARCHBOLD (19) - Rupp 4; Mello 0; Hostetler 0; Rodriguez 4; McQuade 2; Grime 3; Ziegler 0; Moyer 2; Phillips 4; Perez 0; Ruffer 0. Totals 8-1-19.
BRYAN (50) - Taylor 0; Thiel 0; Voigt 1; Miller 6; DeWitt 0; Grothaus 17; Rau 2; Smith 2; Arnold 14; Wasson 2; A. Alspaugh 0; L. Alspaugh 6; Brown 0. Totals 18-4-50.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Grime, Phillips. Bryan - Grothaus 5, Arnold 4, Miller. Rebounds: Archbold 16 (Ziegler 4), Bryan 28 (Rau 7). Turnovers: Archbold 13, Bryan 15.
Archbold 3 4 7 5 - 19
Bryan 14 16 16 4 - 50
Reserves: Archbold, 18-16 (two quarters).
Wauseon 44, Liberty Center 38
LIBERTY CENTER — In a battle of one-loss NWOAL squads, Wauseon was too much for host Liberty Center in a 44-38 Tribe victory.
Marisa Seiler’s 17 points were tops for Wauseon (10-3, 2-1 NWOAL), which built up a 36-22 lead through three periods before a late LC flurry. Hayley Meyer added 11 markers.
Peyton Armey hit a pair of treys and scored 14 points to lead the Tigers (8-6, 2-1 NWOAL).
WAUSEON (44) - Stasa 0; Tester 2; Strain 0; Au. Pelok 9; Reckner 0; Rodriguez 0; Strauss 0; Seiler 17; Ehrsam 0; Carroll 5; Av. Pelok 0; Meyer 11. Totals 14-12-44.
LIBERTY CENTER (38) - Gray 7; Armey 14; K. Mohler 4; H. Mohler 0; Keller 3; Jones 6; Gerken 2; Barrett 2. Totals 16-0-38.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Au. Pelok 2, Seiler, Carroll. Liberty Center - Armey 2, Jones 2, Gray, Keller.
Wauseon 11 14 11 8 - 44
L. Center 6 9 7 16 - 38
Evergreen 71, Delta 58
DELTA — In a game featuring 14 combined 3-pointers, Evergreen out-pointed Delta for a 71-58 league triumph.
Bekah Bowser poured in 24 points and six trifectas for the victorious Vikings (8-5, 2-1 NWOAL) while Alexis Serna and Macy Chamberlin put up 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Grace Munger’s four longballs and 17 points were tops for the Panthers (3-10, 1-2 NWOAL). Sophia Burres added a dozen points.
EVERGREEN (71) - Riggs 5; Valentine 4; Bowser 24; Serna 13; Emmitt 0; Schuster 6; Ricker 6; Chamberlin 11; Sintobin 2; Radel 0. Totals 25-14-71.
DELTA (58) - Weber 9; Munger 17; Burres 12; Irelan 3; Friess 2; Haas 9; Sprow 0; Lamb 0; Smith 6. Totals 22-7-58.
Three-point goals: Evergreen - Bowser 6, Valentine. Delta - Munger 4, Burres 2, Irelan.
Evergreen 20 11 24 16 - 71
Delta 19 12 11 16 - 58
Napoleon 33, Southview 20
NAPOLEON — Napoleon got back on track in Northern Lakes League action, stifling Sylvania Southview 33-20 to move to 7-1 in league contests.
Emma Pedroza drained three longballs and led the way for the Wildcats (12-2, No. 7 Division II AP) with 13 points while Makayla Kruse added two longballs and seven tallies.
Paige Brown’s 10 points paced Southview (4-9, 2-6 NLL), which was outscored 16-8 in the fourth quarter.
SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW (20) - Johnson 0; Bourbeau 2; Brown 10; Ferguson 0; Schramm 0; Williams 5; Kassem 1; McCullum 2. Totals 7-5-20.
NAPOLEON (33) - Kruse 7; Durham 0; Chipps 6; Badenhop 0; Tassler 2; Oberhaus 0; Pedroza 13; Rausch 3; Bump 2. Totals 13-3-33.
Three-point goals: Southview - Williams. Napoleon - Pedroza 3, Kruse 2, Rausch.
Southview 3 4 5 8 - 20
Napoleon 6 5 6 16 - 33
Reserves: Napoleon, 32-27.
Montpelier 35, Holgate 31
MONTPELIER — Montpelier held off a late rush by Holgate to stay unbeaten atop the BBC with a 35-31 home victory.
Chelsea McCord netted 14 points to lead all scorers for the Locos (12-2, 3-0 BBC) while Jada Uribes hit three treys for nine points. Ariel Page also added nine markers.
Justine Eis poured in a dozen for the Tigers, which fell to (5-9, 2-1 BBC).
HOLGATE (31) - Willett 2; Bower 0; O. Blaker 9; Schuller 4; Altman 0; Meyer 4; Clark 0; Eis 12; Tijerina 0. Totals 9-11-31.
MONTPELIER (35) - Bumb 0; McCord 14; Richmire 0; Taylor 3; Page 9; Uribes 9. Totals 12-5-35.
Three-point goals: Holgate - O. Blaker 2. Montpelier - Uribes 3, McCord 2, Taylor. Turnovers: Holgate 18, Montpelier 15.
Holgate 5 4 10 12 - 31
Montpelier 11 4 6 14 - 35
North Central 44, Pettisville 25
PIONEER — Madison Brown’s 19 points led all scorers as North Central picked up a 44-25 BBC victory over visiting Pettisville.
Brown hit 9-of-10 from the charity stripe in the win for the Eagles (7-6, 2-0 BBC) while Lauren Balser netted 10.
Amanda Grimm and Alli King scored five points each to lead the Blackbirds (2-12, 0-3 BBC).
PETTISVILLE (25) - Grieser 4; Klopfenstein 3; Grimm 5; Plank 0; King 5; Strauss 0; Beck 2; Crawford 2; Wiemken 0; Miller 3. Totals 7-10-25.
NORTH CENTRAL (44) - M. Brown 19; Balser 10; Burnett 3; Bonney 8; R. Brown 0; Zimmerman 2; Dominguez 2; King 0; Wright 0. Totals 16-9-44.
Three-point goals: Pettisville - none. North Central - Balser 2, Burnett. Turnovers: Pettisville 11, North Central 12.
Pettisville 8 4 6 7 - 25
N. Central 12 9 14 9 - 44
Hilltop 57, Fayette 28
FAYETTE — Hilltop’s Libbie Baker drained nine shots from the charity stripe as the Cadets cruised past Fayette, 57-28.
Baker finished with 19 points while sister Lana Baker also hit double digits with 11 markers for Hilltop (8-5, 2-0 BBC), which led 37-17 at halftime.
Gracee Bingman rained down five 3-pointers, finishing with 21 points for the Eagles (0-14, 0-3 BBC).
HILLTOP (57) - Horton 0; Wiley 0; La. Baker 11; Li. Baker 19; Jones 1; Bailey 6; Hancock 6; Connolly 7; Le. Baker 7. Totals 18-18-57.
FAYETTE (28) - Sinks 1; Bingman 21; Brown 3; Leininger 2; Sepp 1. Totals 10-2-28.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Hancock 2, Connolly. Fayette - Bingman 5, Leininger.
Hilltop 19 19 15 4 - 57
Fayette 9 8 0 11 - 28
Reserves: Fayette, 35-13.
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Lima Bath 36
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf earned revenge on Lima Bath for last year’s league defeat that snapped a five-year title reign as the Titans downed the Wildkittens, 53-36.
No O-G player hit double digits but eight players found the net, led by Kaelyn Grothause’s nine points for the Titans (9-3, 5-0 WBL). Myka Aldrich and Kaitlyn Kimmet each added eight.
Ava Craddock’s 17 points and three treys led Bath (9-4, 3-2 WBL), which was outscored 28-13 in the second and third periods.
LIMA BATH (36) - Craddock 17; Clark 6; A. Oliver 7; E. Oliver 6. Totals 13-5-36.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (53) - Schroeder 5; Haselman 7; Verhoff 3; Grothause 9; Aldrich 8; Kimmet 8; E. Kaufman 7; K. Kaufman 6. Totals 19-10-53.
Three-point goals: Lima Bath - Craddock 3, Clark, A. Oliver. Ottawa-Glandorf - Schroeder, Verhoff, Grothause, Aldrich, Kimmet.
Lima Bath 4 6 7 19 - 36
Ottawa-Glandorf 9 16 12 16 - 53
