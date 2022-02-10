Ottawa-Glandorf 67, Defiance 26
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf held Defiance without a make from the field and allowed just a third-quarter free throw from the Bulldogs to wrap up a share of its 13th Western Buckeye League title with a 67-26 stifling at ‘The Supreme Court’ on Thursday.
Defiance (2-19, 1-8 WBL) battled gamely through eight minutes, trailing by just three points after the first quarter with a solid offensive output of 16 points. However, O-G (15-7, 8-1) tightened up with a 17-9 second-stanza advantage as Defiance’s final field goal came at about the six-minute mark of the second period to cut the Titan advantage to 29-25. From there, the hosts ripped off an 11-0 run to end the second period and from there, the rout was on.
Olivia Moats nailed three trifectas and finished with a team-best 11 points in her final regular-season game for the Bulldogs. Mira Horvath added six markers.
For O-G, the victory wraps up a shared Western Buckeye League title with Lima Shawnee and a return to league supremacy after coming up short a season ago. Erin Kaufman racked up a career-high 25 points on 12-of-17 shooting, adding nine rebounds and four assists. Katie Kaufman tallied 12 points and eight caroms.
With the regular season complete, Defiance will now turn its focus to a Division II sectional semifinal Thursday at Patrick Henry against Bryan while O-G will face Fostoria in Division III sectional action at Lincolnview on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
DEFIANCE (26) - Moats 11; Horvath 6; Hoffman 3; Wahl 2; Bloomfield 2; Hohenberger 2; Harrison 0; Garcia 0; Medina 0; Weaver 0; Zapata 0. Totals 11-30 1-7 26.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (67) - E. Kaufman 25; K. Kaufman 12; Haselman 9; Frey 6; C. Brinkman 5; Kimmet 4; Aldrich 3; Schroeder 3; E. Brinkman 0; Horstman 0. Totals 29-63 6-9 67.
Three-point goals: Defiance 3-13 (Moats 3), Ottawa-Glandorf 3-13 (Haselman, C. Brinkman, Schroeder). Rebounds: Defiance 16 (Hoffman 4), Ottawa-Glandorf 35 (E. Kaufman 9). Turnovers: Defiance 24, Ottawa-Glandorf 12.
Defiance 16 9 1 0 - 26
Ottawa-Glandorf 19 17 22 9 - 67
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 60-17.
