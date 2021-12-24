NAPOLEON — Napoleon suffered its first loss in 376 days at ‘The Grand Canyon’ on Thursday as invading Ottawa-Glandorf took down the Wildcats 39-28 to snap a 32-game win streak.
Erin Kaufman led the way with 13 points for the Titans (6-1), which pulled away in the second half by out-scoring Napoleon 22-12 in the final two quarters.
Emma Pedroza’s 10’s points paced Napoleon (8-1) as the Ladycats lost their first regular-season game since Dec. 12, 2020 against Notre Dame Academy and just their third since a 57-51 loss to Archbold on Feb. 2, 2019. Sophie Chipps added nine markers.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (39) — Haselman 2; Verhoff 2; Grothause 3; E. Brinkman 8; Aldrich 4; E. Kaufman 13; K. Kaufman 7. Totals 17-3-39.
NAPOLEON (28) — Durham 1; Chipps 9; Macheck 1; Tassler 2; Oberhaus 0; Pedroza 10; Rausch 3; Bump 2. Totals 10-7-28.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf — E. Brinkman 2. Napoleon — Chipps.
Ottawa-Glandorf 8 9 13 9 — 39
Napoleon 12 4 9 3 — 28
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 35-25.
Archbold 52, Kalida 46 (OT)
ARCHBOLD — Archbold evened its season mark at 5-5, outlasting visiting Kalida 52-46 in overtime.
Addie Ziegler’s 13 points and three steals led a trio of double-digit scorers for the Bluestreaks, which rallied from a 21-14 halftime deficit to force the extra session. Addison Moyer chipped in a dozen points while Karsyn Hostetler netted 10.
Brooke Vennekotter put up 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Wildcats (3-6) while Brooke Erhart added 10.
KALIDA (46) — Vennekotter 13; Erhart 10; L. Recker 9; W. Unverferth 7; Bockrath 4; Burgei 3; A. Unverferth 0; C. Recker 0. Totals 16-47 6-8 46.
ARCHBOLD (52) - Ziegler 13; Moyer 12; Hostetler 10; McQuade 7; Phillips 4; Grime 4; Rupp 2; Mello 0; Rodriguez 0; Ruffer 0. Totals 17-47 16-20.
Three-point goals: Kalida 8-23 (Recker 3, Erhart 2, Vennekotter, W. Unverferth, Burgei), Archbold 2-15 (Ziegler, Phillips). Rebounds: Kalida 23 (Vennekotter 8), Archbold 25 (McQuade 7). Turnovers: Kalida 25, Archbold 19.
Kalida 10 11 3 15 7 — 46
Archbold 12 2 9 16 13 — 52
Reserves: Kalida, 48-24.
Montpelier 55,
Pettisville 38
MONTPELIER — Trinity Richmire rained down four threes and 16 points for Montpelier on Thursday night, as the Locos cruised to a 55-38 victory in a non-league matchup with Pettisville.
Richmire, though accurate from deep, wasn’t the leading scorer on the night as teammate Ariel Page poured in 18 points to lead all scorers. Chelsea McCord also added 13 for the Locomotives (8-1).
For Pettisville (1-9), they were led by Ellie Grieser, who had 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the line and Amanda Grimm who had eight.
PETTISVILLE (38) — Grieser 13; Grimm 8; Beck 5; Crawford 5; King 4; Klopfenstein 0; Plank. Totals: 12-1-11-38.
MONTPELIER (55) — Page 18; Richmire 16; McCord 13; Uribes 6; Bumb 2; Taylor 0; Phongphiou 0. Totals: 19-5-2-55.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — Grimm. Montpelier — Richmire 4, McCord.
Pettisville 7 11 13 7 — 38
Montpelier 15 13 15 12 — 55
Reserves: Pettisville 25-21.
