OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf broke open a county clash with Columbus Grove with a 14-4 second-quarter edge en route to a 43-22 win over the Bulldogs.

Erin Kaufman’s 11 points and five rebounds paced the Titans (7-2), which held the Bulldogs to 9-of-33 shooting from the field (27 percent).

Kenzie King hit three treys for nine points to pace Columbus Grove (8-3).

COLUMBUS GROVE (22) — King 9; Schroeder 5; Ridenour 4; Sautter 2; Fortman 2; Auchmuty 0; Clement 0; Halker 0. Totals 9-33 0-2 22.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (43) — E. Kaufman 11; K. Kaufman 8; E. Brinkman 6; Verhoff 6; Aldrich 4; Grotehouse 3; Schroeder 3; Frey 2; Haselman 0; C. Brinkman 0; Kimmet 0; Siefker 0. Totals 19-40 0-3 43.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove 4-19 (King 3, Schroeder), Ottawa-Glandorf 5-16 (E. Brinkman 2, E. Kaufman, Grotehouse, Schroeder). Rebounds: Columbus Grove 17 (King, Auchmuty 5), Ottawa-Glandorf 23 (E. Kaufman 5). Turnovers: Columbus Grove 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 16.

Columbus Grove 5 4 6 7 — 22

Ottawa-Glandorf 9 14 8 12 — 43

Ottoville 42, Kalida 35

OTTOVILLE — Ottoville picked up its first Putnam County League win of the season, stifling Kalida in a 42-35 home win.

Carly Thorbahn paced the Lady Green (5-6, 1-2 PCL) with 14 points and eight rebounds while Elise Kramer chipped in 10 points and six caroms.

Brooke Vennekotter’s 11 points and six boards led the ledger for Kalida (3-7, 1-2 PCL).

KALIDA (35) — Vennekotter 11; L. Recker 7; Bockrath 5; Erhart 4; W. Unverferth 2; C. Recker 2; Hipsher 2; A. Unverferth 2; A. Burgei 0; A. Unverferth 0. Totals 13-49 6-12 35.

OTTOVILLE (42) — C. Thorbahn 14; Kramer 10; German 9; E. Thorbahn 5; S. Turnwald 2; B. Turnwald 2; J. Burgei 0; Furley 0. Totals 16-35 6-9 42.

Three-point goals: Kalida 3-27 (Vennekotter 2, Bockrath), Ottoville 4-12 (Kramer 2, German, E. Thorbahn). Rebounds: Kalida 23 (W. Unverferth 8), Ottoville 28 (C. Thorbahn 8). Turnovers: Kalida 8, Ottoville 15.

Kalida 6 8 7 14 — 35

Ottoville 15 7 11 9 — 42

Reserves: Kalida, 35-28.

