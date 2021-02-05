OTTAWA — No. 6 Ottawa-Glandorf raced out to a 26-8 first-quarter lead, seizing control early and powering past visiting Defiance 72-28 in Western Buckeye League girls basketball action on Thursday.
Erin Kaufman racked up 15 points, 13 rebounds and three steals for the Titans (18-2, 7-1 WBL), which can still earn a share of their fifth straight league title with a win over Kenton on Feb. 11 and a Lima Bath loss to Van Wert.
“We gave up way too many run-out fast break layups in the first half,” lamented Defiance coach Nate Headley, whose Bulldogs fell to 4-15 (2-6 WBL) with the defeat. “We weren’t doing a good job of getting back after a missed shot or a turnover and it led to easy transition points for them.”
Kaufman was one of three players to score 15 points for O-G, along with Kelsey Erford and Chloee Glenn. Katie Kaufman chipped in 10 points and six rebounds.
Kinley Maynard put up 11 points to lead the Bulldogs while Olivia Moats had nine and Mira Horvath eight to round out the DHS scoring output.
“O-G does a really good job of not letting you get into your offense by pressuring the ball and getting into the passing lanes and that really bothered us,” said Headley. “They have some talented players in the post that we did not match up with very well and they took advantage of that.”
Defiance returns to action with a test at Ottoville on Saturday before traveling to Paulding on Tuesday and at Wapakoneta on Feb. 11.
Meanwhile, Ottawa-Glandorf will return to action Tuesday against Archbold at home before its league tilt with Kenton.
DEFIANCE (28) - Moats 9; Wahl 0; Schlatter 0; Black 0; Bloomfield 0; Maynard 11; Hoffman 0; Medina 0; Horvath 8; Weaver 0. Totals 11-3-28.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (72) - Erford 15; A. Siefker 0; Haselman 0; Okuley 2; Fortman 4; Aldrich 6; Horstman 1; E. Kaufman 15; K. Kaufman 10; Glenn 15; Schroeder 4; Krouse 0. Totals 33-4-72.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Moats 2, Maynard. Ottawa-Glandorf - Erford 2.
Defiance 8 12 6 2 - 28
Ottawa-Glandorf 26 15 18 13 - 72
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 47-25.
