NAPOLEON — A back and forth battle in the fourth quarter went the way of Anthony Wayne Thursday night, as the Generals defeated Napoleon 46-44 and won the Northern Lakes League outright in front of a raucous crown at the Grand Canyon.
The first quarter saw the Wildcats (16-5, 10-4 NLL) score just nine points but a slow half-court game saw Anthony Wayne (16-5, 12-2 NLL) out to just a 12-9 first quarter lead.
Napoleon was able to get it going in the second quarter though, as seniors Sophie Chipps and Emma Pedroza both knocked down big threes with under a minute left in the first half, giving Napoleon a 28-24 advantage headed to the locker rooms.
Chipps and Pedroza combined for 20 of the 28 Wildcat points in the first half with Chipps leading the way with 11.
The second half began with a Napoleon scoring drought as Anthony Wayne quickly took back the lead 29-28. It looked as if the Generals would head to the final quarter with the lead but a Pedroza floater fell just before time expired, tying things at 33 with one quarter left to play.
The fourth quarter saw multiple lead changes as both teams exchanged blows. But tied at 40 with 2:19 left to go in the game, Elise Bender was able to get the free throw line often scoring six points in the fourth quarter and leading Anthony Wayne to their first NLL title since 2008.
Bender led the way with 15 points while her sister Brooke Bender added 11.
Chipps led all scorers with 17 points. Pedroza added 11 and Vivienne Macheck added nine.
ANTHONY WAYNE (46) - E. Bender 15; B. Bender 11; Womack 10; Schneider 4; Miller 3; Pollack 3; Rybicki 0; Smith 0. Totals: 11-4-12-46.
NAPOLEON (44) - Chipps 17; Pedroza 11; Macheck 9; Tassler 3; Rausch 2; Kruse 1; Durham 1; Oberhaus 0; Bump 0. Totals: 8-4-16-44.
Three-point goals: Anthony Wayne - Miller, Womack, B. Bender, Pollack. Napoleon - Chipps 2, Pedroza 2.
Anthony Wayne 12 12 9 13 - 46
Napoleon 9 19 5 11 - 44
