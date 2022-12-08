Liberty Center 49, Edgerton 30
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center stayed unbeaten on the young season, staking out an early lead to defeat Edgerton, 49-30.
Emersyn Gerken and Emerson Gray each scored nine points to lead 10 scorers for the Tigers (5-0), which led 16-1 after one quarter.
Taylor Smith hit three treys and led all scorers with 11 points in the loss for Edgerton (0-7).
EDGERTON (30) - Ritter 0; Gerschutz 0; Smith 11; Swank 1; Stuut 7; Farnham 11; Warner 0; Blalock 0; Keppeler 0. Totals 9-8-30.
LIBERTY CENTER (49) - Giesige 5; Gray 9; E. Mohler 4; Army 2; H. Mohler 5; Keller 2; Perry 0; Miller 0; Jones 5; Gerken 9; Barrett 4; Blanton 4. Totals 19-9-49.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Smith 3, Farnham. Liberty Center - Gray, Jones.
Edgerton 1 7 8 14 - 30
Liberty Center 16 11 10 12 - 49
Kalida 49, Archbold 41
KALIDA — Kalida made a 10-point lead after one quarter hold up for a 49-41 win over visiting Archbold.
Erhart hit five shots from the field and paced the Wildcats (3-2) with 13 points.
Leah McQuade tallied eight points while Sophie Rupp and Makena Thiel each netted seven for the Bluestreaks (5-3).
ARCHBOLD (41) - Rupp 7; McQuade 8; Grime 6; Perez 2; Ruffer 4; Pedraza 5; Mello 2; Thiel. Totals 13-35 12-18 41.
KALIDA (49) - Burgei 3; W. Unverferth 3; A. Unverferth 3; L. Recker 3; Miller 8; Bockrath 2; Erhart 13; Hovest 8; Romes 6. Totals 15-30 16-23 49.
Three-point goals: Archbold 3-11 (McQuade, Pedraza, Thiel), Kalida 3-7 (Burgei, W. Unverferth, L. Recker). Rebounds: Archbold 14 (Rupp 4), Kalida 20 (Hovest 6). Turnovers: Archbold 11, Kalida 18.
Archbold 10 11 10 10 - 41
Kalida 20 8 8 13 - 49
Reserves: Kalida, 32-19.
Southview 29, Napoleon 28
SYLVANIA — Despite outscoring Sylvania Southview 18-5 in the third quarter, Napoleon came up a point short in a 29-28 NLL heartbreaker.
Makayla Kruse hit 5-of-6 from the free throw line, pacing the Wildcats (4-3, 2-3 NLL) with seven points in the setback.
NAPOLEON (28) - Sonnenberg 0; Rosebrook 3; M. Kruse 7; Chipps 6; Huddle 5; L. Kruse 0; Tassler 4; Oberhaus 0; Burill 3. Totals 9-7-28.
SOUTHVIEW (29) - Dupree 2; Johnson 2; Bourbeau 8; Brown 11; Filas 0; Prostman 3; Schramm 0; Williams 3; Kassem 0; Huffman 0. Totals 9-8-29.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Rosebrook, Huddle, Burill. Southview - Bourbeau 2, Williams. Turnovers: Napoleon 10, Southview 13.
Napoleon 2 4 18 3 - 28
Southview 8 10 5 6 - 29
Reserves: Napoleon, 22-9.
Holgate 39, Continental 17
HOLGATE — Holgate held Continental to single digits in all four quarters to claim a 39-17 home victory.
Madison Clark led the ledger for the Tigers (3-2) with 11 points while Miriam Bower chipped in nine points.
Bryn Tegenkamp scored 11 of the 17 points for the Pirates, which fell to 0-6.
CONTINENTAL (17) - Knowles 0; Shock 0; Tegenkamp 11; Logan 0; Cordes 2; Rose 2; Crossgrove 2. Totals 6-5-17.
HOLGATE (39) - Tijerina 0; Bower 9; O. Blaker 8; Wilhelm 7; Schuller 0; Altman 0; I. Blaker 2; Clark 11; Fritz 0; Pennington 2. Totals 15-7-39.
Three-point goals: Continental - none. Holgate - O. Blaker 2. Turnovers: Continental 17, Holgate 17.
Continental 6 2 5 4 - 17
Holgate 11 8 10 10 - 39
Ottoville 35, Miller City 32
OTTOVILLE — Miller City staked out a 10-point lead in the first quarter but Ottoville outscored the Wildcats 13-3 in the final period to snag a 35-32 Putnam County League win.
Grace Pfau hit three shots from long range as the lone double-digit scorer for Miller City (2-2, 1-1 PCL) with 14 points. Liz Otto added eight points in the loss to the Lady Green (3-1, 1-0 PCL).
MILLER CITY (32) - Erford 1; Ruck 2; Schnipke 5; Otto 8; Reyna 2; G. Pfau 14. Totals 12-5-32.
OTTOVILLE (35) - Burgei 3; Thorbahn 12; Langhals 2; Hoersten 2; Turnwald 6; Furley 10. Totals 12-4-35.
Three-point goals: Miller City - G. Pfau 3. Ottoville - Thorbahn 4, Furley 2, Burgei.
Miller City 12 4 13 3 - 32
Ottoville 2 8 12 13 - 35
O-G 61, Wapakoneta 35
WAPAKONETA — Ottawa-Glandorf continued its unbeaten start to the season, moving to 4-0 with a 61-35 WBL rout of Wapakoneta.
Katie Kaufman led a trio of Titans (4-0, 2-0 WBL) in double figures with 17 points while Karsyn Erford added 13 points and Kaelyn Grothause 11.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (61) - Haselman 7; Verhoff 3; Grothause 11; Brinkman 5; Aldrich 2; Kaufman 17; Erford 13; Horstman 3. Totals 22-10-61.
WAPAKONETA (35) - Good 11; Siefring 2; Fullenkamp 8; Courter 10; Springer 4. Totals 12-9-35.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Erford 3, Haselman, Grothause, Brinkman. Wapakoneta - Fullenkamp 2.
Ottawa-Glandorf 9 22 11 19 - 61
Wapakoneta 6 6 7 16 - 35
