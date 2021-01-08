For the second time in as many games, Defiance narrowed a hefty second-half deficit to striking range but as in Tuesday’s 53-45 loss to Wauseon, the DHS girls didn’t have the full comeback in the cards as the Bulldogs fell to visiting Kenton 53-40 in Western Buckeye League girls hoops action on Thursday.
Cold shooting was the culprit on Thursday for the Bulldogs (1-10, 0-4 WBL), as Defiance shot just 25 percent from the field (16-of-64).
“We just got down too many points in the first half,” said DHS head coach Nate Headley. “That first quarter, they’re hitting shots on fire. Part of that was us not being in position. I’m happy with the rebounding, the effort has definitely been a focus for us the last couple of weeks.”
The shooting struggles did not arise in the game’s earliest points as the two league squads combined to make seven of their first eight shots from the field combined.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Kenton’s Kaylin Hildreth and Jenna Manns helped build a 14-7 lead early for the Wildcats (4-6, 2-2 WBL) before the Bulldogs battled back on a three-point play by sophomore Mira Horvath and an 18-footer from Joanna Schlatter cut the Kenton lead to 14-12. Defiance had four different shots to tie or take the lead heading into the second quarter but did not convert.
Kenton built up another lead to start the second period, this time spurred by hot long-range shooting. The Wildcats hit their first five shots from the field and converted both free throws on a shooting foul for a 15-3 run over the first three minutes of the second stanza. Manns hit a pair of 3-pointers and both freebies in the run, only spoiled by a spot-up 3-pointer from Defiance guard Olivia Moats.
A trey and layup from Kinley Maynard and a jumper with under a minute left until halftime by Schlatter helped stem the tide for the Blue and White but the damage had been done as Defiance headed into the half down 33-22.
Despite the deficit, the Bulldogs battled scoring struggles in the third period with a tenacious rebounding effort, including nine offensive rebounds in the quarter and a 17-6 overall edge on the glass.
“It’s always good to see us competing,” said Headley. “I think that’s an important step for us to make the next jump and get a couple of wins.”
Both sides scored eight points overall in the quarter, keeping the Bulldogs within range of a possible comeback in the final eight minutes.
A 3-pointer by Laney Harpel and a bucket by 6-2 center Lindsey Smith swelled the Kenton lead to 46-30 with 5:51 in regulation but the Bulldogs suddenly caught fire with a pair of Maynard 3-pointers bookending a bucket from senior Kendall Black.
The Bulldog defense held firm and Moats swiped the ball from Smith inside and took it coast-to-coast for a layup to trim the deficit to 48-40 with 3:40 left.
The Wildcats missed consecutive shots on their next possession and Defiance was in prime position to make it a two-score game. However, two offensive boards on a four-shot effort on the Bulldog offensive end were for naught and the hosts were forced to foul within the final minute.
Maynard finished with three longballs and a team-high 13 points in the loss for Defiance while Moats had 10 points and seven boards and Horvath added five points and 11 caroms.
“You can see the improvements each and every week and that’s going to be crucial for us going forward, trying to get to the tournament and then building for the future,” added Headley. “You can pinpoint and say, we make this play and then all this changes. I think that’s where we’re maturing and growing up and we’re going to continue to keep doing it.”
Manns’ 20 points led Kenton while Smith was dominant inside with 13 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.
The Bulldogs continue a tough stretch of games with a trip to Findlay on Tuesday before hosting Elida on Thursday.
KENTON (53) — Bartlett 0; G. Wetherill 0; Bays 2; Hildreth 8; L. Wetherill 0; Heilman 0; Harpel 8; Barrett 2; Manns 20; Smith 13. Totals 19-44 8-12 53.
DEFIANCE (40) — Moats 10; Wahl 0; Schlatter 6; Black 4; Bloomfield 0; Maynard 13; Hoffman 2; Horvath 5. Totals 16-64 3-5 40.
Three-point goals: Kenton 7-17 (Manns 4, Harpel 2, Hildreth), Defiance 5-23 (Maynard 3, Moats 2). Rebounds: Kenton 32 (Smith 10), Defiance 43 (Horvath 11). Turnovers: Kenton 12, Defiance 11.
Kenton 14 19 8 12 — 53
Defiance 12 10 8 10 — 40
Reserves: Kenton, 36-16.
