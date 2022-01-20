HICKSVILLE — Despite not holding a lead until the 1:16 mark in the third quarter, Hicksville girls basketball was able to come away with a crucial 42-37 Green Meadows Conference win Thursday, handing Tinora their first conference loss of the season.
It was a complete defensive effort that allowed the Aces (11-5, 2-2 GMC) to overcome a seven point halftime deficit and hold the Rams (10-5, 3-1 GMC) to just 10 points in the second half.
“I don’t know if our game plan was correct with the way we attacked them to start but us coaches got together and threw that 1-3-1 at them and that really worked so we rode it to the end,” Hicksville head coach Josh Freese said of the defensive changes his team made.
“This is definitely a win for the defensive end. It was great to battle back on offense but we definitely won this one on the defensive end. They’re such a prolific team that can fill it up real quick.”
Tinora did fill it up quickly to start as the game started off with a Nova Okuley three to give Tinora a 3-0 lead and the Rams never relinquished that lead in the first half.
Their full-court pressure in the first half really gave the Aces problems as they found themselves frequently giving up the ball in their own half court.
Those struggles along with the Rams burying three from long distance in the first quarter gave the Rams a 15-7 lead at the end of one. Hicksville’s Kenzie Schroeder, who came into the game averaging 19.8 points per game, was held to just one point in the opening period.
The second quarter was a much different story as Schroeder got to the line early and often in the quarter, starting the Aces off on a 5-0 run to make it 16-12.
From here however, Tinora went on a 6-0 run helped on by Okuley’s third three-pointer of the game.
Schroeder kept pushing on though and largely due to the senior, the Aces answered with an 8-0 run that brought them to within two of the Rams with just a minute remaining in the first half.
The Rams had the final say as keeping with the theme of runs. They went on a 5-0 run to close the quarter helped on by a Liv Mueller three and a nice feed from senior Amanda Meyer to Emily Harr that gave Tinora a 27-20 lead headed to halftime.
Schroeder’s great second half kept the Aces in it though, as she scored 11 of the 13 points scored in the second quarter by Hicksville to lead all scorers with 12.
The third quarter is where the tide changed in the game as Hicksville began the quarter on a 8-3 run with Lindsay Bergman getting five of those points, including three on an and-one. She ended with Hicksville second-best 10 points on the night.
That run stretched to 11-3 with a Schroder bucket and a Hayden Neidhart free throw that gave Hicksville their first lead of the game with 1:16 left in the third quarter.
Mueller’s third three of the game put the Rams back in front with under a minute left, but another Schroeder layup tied it at 33 after three.
The damage had been done though and the momentum favored Hicksville headed to the quarter as the Aces went into the fourth quarter on a 13-6 run after halftime and that run continued as they stretched their lead to six to start off the fourth quarter.
“They switched defenses in the first half and I think we just got in our own heads,” Tinora head coach Kyle Tjete said. “We had shooters turning down shots early and that just led to some indecisiveness and when you aren’t shooting it confidently and in rhythm you aren’t going to make as many.”
The lead stuck for Hicksville as Tinora just couldn’t get their shots to drop despite a few missed free throws and turnovers by the Aces that left the door open.
“I thought the second half was really choppy and we couldn’t get out in transition and that is going to favor the bigger team sitting in a zone. We got some good looks late but we just couldn’t throw it in the ocean.”
After letting in five threes in the first half, Tinora was only able to muster one in the second, and coming in, limiting the deep ball was obviously a focus for Freese and the Aces.
“Kyle’s got them shooting a million threes every week and that’s just what they do,'' Freese said. “I thought they got some wide open looks in the second half that just didn’t fall. But that was a focus for us coming in. We told the girls to trust Lindsay (Bergman) inside and cover the threes.”
Schroeder led the way with 21 points while Nova Okuley led the way for the Rams with 13 points and Mueller added 11.
The result means a lot for the GMC standings as now Tinora is tied at the top with Ayersville while Paulding and Fairview still both sit at 2-1 after their game for Thursday was canceled.
“We just have to go back and figure out what went wrong tonight,” Tjete said. “We have some games coming up Saturday and Tuesday so hopefully we can shake off some of the ugliness from that second half before Paulding. They are coming in with one loss so I’m sure they’ll be ready for us.”
Hicksville still needs some help to win a GMC title but this one ensured that they will stay in the race.
“This was a big one,” Frese said. “Now we have to rely more heavily on other people. They still have some tough league opponents to face yet and if someone knocks them off all we have to do is take care of business”
Tinora will be back in action again on Saturday at home against Holgate while Hicksville will get a week off before another big GMC matchup on the road against fellow 2-2 foe Antwerp next Thursday.
TINORA (37) - N. Okuley 13; Mueller 11; Gray 4; Lee 4; Meyer 3; Harr 2; Frazer 0; K. Okuley 0; Durfey 0. Totals: 8-6-3-37.
HICKSVILLE (42) - Schroeder 21; Bergman 10; Crall 8; Slattery 2; Neidhardt 1; Smith 0; Seitz 0. Totals: 16-0-10-42.
Three-point goals: Tinora - N. Okuley 3, Mueller 3. Rebounds: Hicksville 34 (Schroeder 9), Tinora 26 (Meyer, Frazer 6). Turnovers: Hicksville 22, Tinora 12.
Tinora 15 12 6 4 - 37
Hicksville 7 13 13 9 - 42
Reserves: Tinora 47-21.
